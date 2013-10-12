Watch: “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” video game trailer

and 10.13.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Next spring, the fate of Spider-Man’s reputation is in your hands. Marvel and Activision announced today “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” a follow-up to the 2012 video game of the same name and a tie-in to next year’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” film from Sony Pictures.

Like the first game, this one will offer a story inspired by the feature film but set in its own continuity, as well as “a free-roaming web-slinging experience” through New York City. It promises a bigger emphasis on Peter Parker, new friends, old foes and a new “Hero or Menace” system, which rewards players for fighting crime and penalizes them for “letting criminality fester.” The game is being developed by Beenox, who developed the first game, as well as “Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions” and “Spider-Man: Edge of Time.” It’s due out next spring.

Check out the teaser below.

Around The Web

TAGSactivisionAmazing SpiderManAmazing SpiderMan 2beenoxMarvel Studiosnycc2013the amazing spdierman 2

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP