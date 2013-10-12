Watch: “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” video game trailer

(CBR) Next spring, the fate of Spider-Man’s reputation is in your hands. Marvel and Activision announced today “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” a follow-up to the 2012 video game of the same name and a tie-in to next year’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” film from Sony Pictures.

Like the first game, this one will offer a story inspired by the feature film but set in its own continuity, as well as “a free-roaming web-slinging experience” through New York City. It promises a bigger emphasis on Peter Parker, new friends, old foes and a new “Hero or Menace” system, which rewards players for fighting crime and penalizes them for “letting criminality fester.” The game is being developed by Beenox, who developed the first game, as well as “Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions” and “Spider-Man: Edge of Time.” It’s due out next spring.

Check out the teaser below.