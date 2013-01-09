New ‘The Walking Dead’ key art finds the Governor haunting Rick

Season 3 of “The Walking Dead” returns in February, and AMC has release an ominous piece of key art pointing to dark times ahead. It features a close-up of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) while the bloody, bandaged visage of the Governor (David Morrissey) appears behind him. Above them is the chilling tagline “An eye for an eye.”

The first half of season 3 ended on December 2 with the show’s core group in shambles, and an increasingly troubled Rick trying to pull everyone together while facing a new challenge in the form of the Governor. The episode totaled a whopping 15.2 million viewers for the night.

Take a look at the new key art here:

“The Walking Dead,” based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, recently underwent yet another behind-the-scenes shakeup as co-showrunner Glenn Mazzara left the show . It remains to be seen how much his departure will affect the series, which was recently renewed for a fourth season. In addition to Lincoln and Morrissey, stars Laurie Holden, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, and Scott Wilson are also returning.

“The Walking Dead” returns Sunday, February 10 at 9/8 CT on AMC.