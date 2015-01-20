New ‘The Walking Dead’ trailer is just another blasé day of zombie killing

#Zombies #AMC #The Walking Dead
01.20.15

When “The Walking Dead” returns, Rick and the gang will be struggling with a lot of things: grief over the loss of loved ones, despair at the seemingly endless supply of jerkfaces populating the world, listlessness at trying to find hope and meaning in life.

But the one thing they won”t be struggling with? Killing walkers like you or I might squash an ant.

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC on February 8.

