New ‘TMNT’ Character Posters Show Off The Turtles’ Future Hand Modeling Careers

When it was first announced the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be returning to the big screen, fans rejoiced. Then we found out Michael Bay was attached to the project and he'd cast Megan Fox as April O'Neil. And thus the rejoicing turned into fearful but optimistic whisper. Then it turned out he was only producing and enthusiasm soared to a deafening roar. But then images of the turtles new look – complete with jorts and weird baby faces – surfaced and fan expectations cratered hard only to climb from the wreckage of dashed dreams with pitchforks.

And then a miracle happened. The 'TMNT' trailer dropped and it wasn't terrible. That's it. That was all it took for children of the 80s and 90s to cling to in hopes our collective memories weren't just so much Hollywood toy marketing fodder. But all this expectation whiplash must have given the Turtles pause. Because clearly these character posters are part of their burgeoning hand modeling portfolio. You know, in case this ninja crime-fighting thing doesn't work out.