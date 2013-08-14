New trailer for Miyazaki’s ‘The Wind Rises’ grounds spectacle in reality

One of the films I’m most looking forward to seeing at Venice in a couple of weeks’ time — and I’m not pretending this is a particularly original choice — is Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Wind Rises.” Miyazaki is the rare animation director who has ascended to A-list auteur status, but while his last feature, “Ponyo,” arguably found him (literally) treading water, this ambitious new project represents an exciting creative leap for him. Dropping the fantasy that has dominated most of his features, the film is a fictionalized biopic of WWII fighter plane designer Jiro Horikoshi, as told in the work of renowned writer and poet Tatsuo Hori.
The film has already opened in Japan, where it has been, unsurprisingly enough, a smash. Trailers have therefore already been around for some time, offering tantalizing glimpses of visual spectacle that seems no less extravagant for being rooted in reality. Today, shortly after it was confirmed in the Toronto Film Festival lineup, we got a lengthy one with English subtitles; feast your eyes below.
When can we expect an English-dubbed version, you might ask? Well, it hasn’t been produced yet, and won’t be released in US theaters this year. (Disney, the company usually responsibly for releasing Miyazaki’s films in the States, hasn’t yet officially acquired the film.) However, we have word that Studio Ghibli will be giving the Japanese-language version a one-week Oscar-qualifying release this year.
That’s good news for this year’s Best Animated Feature Oscar race, which so far is looking a little short on quality candidates. Ghibli has twice landed nominations in the category, “Spirited Away” (which, of course, won the Oscar) in 2002 and “Howl’s Moving Castle” in 2005. Both were nominated in their English-language incarnations, but in a year heavy on sequels and studio filler, it’s as good a time as any for a foreign-language original to make the grade.
Meanwhile, it’s entirely possible that Japan could submit the film as their Best Foreign Language Film entry: they tried it with Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” in 1997, and the new film’s serious subject matter and domestic success could lead them to take the risk again. With Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Academy-friendly Cannes hit “Like Father, Like Son” also in the mix, it’ll be interesting to see which way they go.
Check out the trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments.
Lovely artwork as always, though I get the feeling the trailer just told me the whole plot of the movie. Those subtitles can be a bit spoilery. And yeah, I can’t wait to see it too.
Looks interesting, and it would make a good addition to the Foreign-language race.
Speaking of foreign animated films, has anybody picked up Ernest & Célestine for a US release? If so, when is it supposed to be released there?
Yes, GKIDS picked up the theatrical rights to Ernest & Celestine and will screen it for Oscar Consideration. The Academy are more lenient on animated features than live action when it comes to foreign theatrical release. An American distributor needs to release a film one and a half year after its foreign run.
I know GKids will be releasing Ernest & Celestine at some point this year, although I don’t know how wide of a release it will get. However the film already had its Oscar qualifying run back in March so it’s definitely in the mix (if it gets love from the Animation branch, that is.) I really loved the film a lot and I think it would be a shame if it did not get nominated.
That is excellent news that Studio Ghibli are just going to take matters into their own hands and release the film themselves with Japanese subtitles for qualifying purposes. If it doesn’t get nominated then that will be a complete shame! I hope either Disney or GKIDS picks up the film for an English-dubbed release early next year. If they time it close to the Oscars then that would be the most brilliant way to capitalize on the exposure it would get (if it gets nominated, that is.) I’m so jealous of those that get to see the film in the early Fall festivals but I can’t wait to read what everyone thinks of the film.
This looks so amazingly beautiful. I wish Disney would make 2D hand drawn films again.