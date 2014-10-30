New trailer for Syfy’s ’12 Monkeys’ imagines a grim future without Brad Pitt

10.30.14 4 years ago

“It's never been about 'if,' it's always been 'when.'”

So goes a quote from brilliant (and beautiful!) Dr. Cassandra Rally (Amanda Schull) in the latest trailer for Syfy's “12 Monkeys,” a TV series adaptation of the 1995 Terry Gilliam film of the same name.

Like the movie, the show centers on a man named James Cole (Aaron Stanford) who is sent back in time from a post-apocalyptic future to prevent a deadly plague that will lead to the near-extinction of humankind. To accomplish his mission, all he has to do is kill a guy. That's it! Easy peasy.

Also: sorry, still no Brad Pitt here.

Check out the intense 90-second spot below, then let us know whether you'll be watching the show in the comments.

“12 Monkeys” is slated to premiere in January.

