New ‘Transformers 4’ trailer brings you Dinobots and Mark Wahlberg

03.04.14 4 years ago 17 Comments

The first official trailer for Michael Bay's upcoming “Transformers: Age of Extinction” is finally here. And, unsurprisingly, it's very Michael Bay-esque. 

A cash-strapped, patriotic mechanic (Mark Wahlberg) discovers that an old junker he found is actually a dormant Optimus Prime. The Transformers, as Stanley Tucci tells us, are outmoded and obsolete…until a new threat crash lands on Earth.

With former franchise star Shia LaBeouf off somewhere making weird performance art, it's up to Wahlberg and rising star Jack Reynor to aid Optimus and the Autobots in their ongoing battle against the Decepticons. Also joining the fray are the Dinobots, led by the slow-witted Grimlock (at least on the old cartoon). Plus, lots of explosions, muscles, babes, slow-motion and American flags. This is a Michael Bay movie, after all. 

For more 'bot badassery, check out the latest poster from the film, featuring a kingly Optimus:

It also stars Sophia Myles, Kelsey Grammer, and Li Bingbing.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” opens June 27.

 What do you think of the trailer?

 

