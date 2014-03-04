New ‘Transformers 4’ trailer brings you Dinobots and Mark Wahlberg

The first official trailer for Michael Bay's upcoming “Transformers: Age of Extinction” is finally here. And, unsurprisingly, it's very Michael Bay-esque.
A cash-strapped, patriotic mechanic (Mark Wahlberg) discovers that an old junker he found is actually a dormant Optimus Prime. The Transformers, as Stanley Tucci tells us, are outmoded and obsolete…until a new threat crash lands on Earth.
With former franchise star Shia LaBeouf off somewhere making weird performance art, it's up to Wahlberg and rising star Jack Reynor to aid Optimus and the Autobots in their ongoing battle against the Decepticons. Also joining the fray are the Dinobots, led by the slow-witted Grimlock (at least on the old cartoon). Plus, lots of explosions, muscles, babes, slow-motion and American flags. This is a Michael Bay movie, after all.
For more 'bot badassery, check out the latest poster from the film, featuring a kingly Optimus:
It also stars Sophia Myles, Kelsey Grammer, and Li Bingbing.
“Transformers: Age of Extinction” opens June 27.
What do you think of the trailer?
Everybody’s making too big of a deal over Mark Wahlberg. He’s a self centered, egotistical idiot! Thinks he’s all that and then some. He puts his pants on one leg at a time, same as the rest of us.
Agreed. Saw him on the Graham Norton show a while back and he definitely showed a very non-polished personality. Rude, drunk, inappropriate and self-centered. He can be associated with the best charities but those are PR tools to make a good impression with the uninformed.
Because you are obviously perfect. Must be nice to sit back behind a computer and judge people you don’t actually know based on what you seen from the media. You are what’s wrong with the world today.
Stop hating and let the man get his hustle on. He’s a great actor. Period! And I bet u go c the movie. Pshh
Have you seen the show Wahlburgers? Mark is the opposite of what you think as well as his other brothers Donnie and Paulie. In short they’re momma’s boys and AWESOME!!! You don’t know s***
Like the movie so much,
I wasn’t too impressed with the Superbowl trailer, however this one got my juices going. I just hope this is not the end of the Transformers.
As far as Mark goes, in what I seen from here, he is doing a great job.
I would say I can’t believe they’re still milking this but it’s worked for 3 films, 2 of which were just bad but HEY WE LIKE THE FX. Screw filmaking/acting, just filler for the FX. It’s worked and they’re bound to make a bundle off of the ignorance….over and over again. Point? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:STARRING DIRECTOR Micheal Bay. Ugh, skip Transformers 4 please, it’s you people who keep this progression of blaze’ film making successful
Guess it can’t be any worse than the last two…
My opinion is these three dudes are dumbass’s I bet they go see the movie and to top it off I bet they go buy the movie. These three need banned from the internet and for those who are hatin on Mark your just a busted ass piece of shit whos not happy with their life and want attention so go crawl in a whole and go fuck yourself
I won’t waste my money on this movie for two reasons:
1. Mark Wallburg
2. Hard-to-follow action.
I do enjoy the occaisonal mindless action movie with no character development, etc., but these Bayformers movies’ action scenes look like a mess of metal. Oh, and Marky Mark just sucks. Someday the world will see that. Some day.
u guys don’t know how he grew up did u
A lot of haters out there, especially to Michael Bay. Think back to when you were a kid, which movies do you remember??? Most didn’t have that great a plot ie Romancing the Stone etc, Batman, Princess Bride… neither will this. But I have a 9 year old boy who will love this & I’ll be sat right next to him for 2 hours enjoying the CGI FX madness.
I can’t say that I’m anybody’s fan, but I have watched Shooter many times and think Mark Wahlberg is very good at his craft. Really happy to see that they have changed the characters and from viewing the trailer, I think this will be the best Transformer in the entire series.