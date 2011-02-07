New TV On The Radio album due this spring

In a wait that lasted less than three years, TV on the Radio has prepared a new album, “Nine Types of Light,” for release this spring.

The Brooklyn quintet — which boasts Gerard Smith, Dave Sitek, Kyp Malone, Tunde Adebimpe and Jaleel Bunton — last released the well-received “Dear Science” back in the fall of 2008.

Few details are known of this new set, though a release describes it thusly: “Get your emotions strong; word is this album”s packing some heartstring heat. Hell, if the band”s last album, Dear Science, took us to a celebration on the edge of the abyss, where in good god will they take us now?”

Fine then, if there is no release date, at least the band has schedule a performance. As in singular. TV on the Radio will take the stage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on April 13. Tickets go up on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. It supposedly the opening date for the rock act’s national tour. Stay tuned to the group’s website, which is also streaming old material, for those who need a refresher.

Sitek was busy this past fall, as he released his solo album under the moniker Maximum Balloon in September; he hooked in some friends like Karen O and David Byrne for the set. Malone release his own solo set (under Rain Machine) in September 2009