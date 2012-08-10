New Whitney Houston greatest hits in the works

Look for a new Whitney Houston retrospective this fall.

The best-of package will be the first since 2000″s “Whitney: The Greatest Hits.” That set has soared in sales since the Grammy-winning singer”s death on Feb. 11, selling nearly 850,000 copies following her passing, according to Nielsen SoundScan. Total sales are 2.6 million units.

The new set will focus primarily on the radio version of singles, according to the Los Angeles Times, as opposed to dance remixes featured on the two-CD “The Greatest Hits.” The compilation is also expected to include songs from her last studio album, 2009″s “I Look To You.”

No word on whether the new collection will also include material from “Sparkle.” The movie musical, Houston”s last film, features the singer performing both “Celebrate,” a duet with Jordin Sparks, and her stirring rendition of “His Eye is On the Sparrow.” The soundtrack came out on RCA, Houston”s label. As we previously reported, Sparks is working on her third album.



What songs would you like to see on Houston’s new greatest hits set?