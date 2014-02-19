New ‘Days of Future Past’ photo shows Nicholas Hoult in geek mode

(CBR) Hank McCoy isn”t afraid to get in the thick of the action when the need arises, but he”s just as happy – happier, even – when he”s allowed to kick back, relax, and get his tech on.

Indeed, the latest behind-the-scenes look at Fox”s upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, which arrives courtesy of director Bryan Singer, showcases McCoy”s preference for wrestling with science instead of wrestling with Sentinels. Nicholas Hoult kicks back and waits for the camera to start rolling, with all sorts of 1970s era computers, monitors and other assorted gadgetry hanging around him. It”s the latest look at Hoult as Hank, his Beast mode out of the picture, at least for now.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters on May 23.