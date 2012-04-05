New York City gets its first Alamo Drafthouse in 2013

New York’s getting an Alamo Drafthouse before Los Angeles? That’s enough incentive for me to start a bloody East Coast/West Coast feud, because I am filled with envy for anyone who gets to go to what used to be the Metro Theater on the Upper West Side.
Little by little, the expansion is underway, and it’s exciting. As long as I’ve been a fan of the Alamo Drafthouse, I’ve wanted them in more cities than just Austin. I am more than happy to go to Austin several times a year to get my Drafthouse fix, but the notion of having one locally, being able to choose that environment for my movie-going… that’s heavenly.
Not only did they announce that there will be a NYC Drafthouse today, but they also put up a page where you can apply to work there. If you’re in New York and you’re a film nerd looking for work, do this. I cannot stress this strongly enough. Work for the Alamo. They are a great organization, and this is going to be an exciting venue.
The appeal of the Alamo is multi-fold for me. First, there’s the theatrical experience itself. The Drafthouse is constantly working to make sure they present things with the best possible sound and picture quality. There’s also their justifiably famous no-talking policy which make them the greatest theater in the Magnited States Of America. And then there’s the programming, which consists of smart booking of current movies and great repertory programs. It truly is the best overall exhibitor working in the United States today, and New Yorkers should be organizing the parade they’re going to throw when it opens next year.
If you want to work for them, check here.
I’m amazed there aren’t more theatre owners trying to copy the Drafthouse business model.
Running a business that cares about the customer is always harder.
North on the US compass rose awaits an announcement. MINNEAPOLIS (please).
I live in NYC and I am tentatively excited for this…I love the idea of the top-notch sound and picture quality and not tolerating any noise. But the ting where you can eat dinner in the theater sounds
Iike a major drawback. Sounds annoying. I like to watch a movie in a movie theater and I’m perfectly happy going to dinner before or after. To tose who have been to the one in Austin, ow annoying is the whole eating deal? How does that work? It has to be distracting. No way. Go see the new Malick film or new PTA film while the guy next to me is getting a chili burger delivered to his seat.
It depends. The Alamo does a fairly good job of it though. Get to your seat about a half hour early (its worth it Alamo does a pretty entertaining pre-show with no ads) that way you can put your order in and discuss with your waiter for recommendations. If the waiter aisle is sunken then there’s almost no disruption when they start delivering food to you or anybody else. If its not sunken, then the disruption is minor at best (and worth it for some stuff, the Alamo in Austin has one of my top 3 milkshakes here). You kind of have to trust that they know what they’re doing (difficult I know, especially for someone with no prior experience with an Alamo). If it makes you feel better about it, because of the Alamo I am no longer able to see a movie at any other theater, the experience just doesn’t measure up.
Hmm… already have two cinemas like this in Brooklyn: Nitehawk (in Williamsburg) and ReRun (in DUMBO. In fact, Nitehawk owes A LOT to Drafthouse. Bar in the lobby, bar near the street, waiters taking your orders via writing your orders down while the movie is on.
Also: the location will be kind of odd for a Drafthouse Cinema. The upper (way upper) West Side location might appeal to the Columbia University set. But the kind of audience that a Drafthouse wants to bring in… they generally congregate on the lower parts of Manhattan and/or Brooklyn. Also NYC-ers tend to be a cynical bunch and rife with ADD. The Drafthouse may do well in it’s location for the first couple of months or so but then it may lose interest when the next, shiny new thing pops up. I hope it does well. But when you have most of the best art house/indie run theaters existing south of 14th street (IFC Theater, Sunshine, Angelika, Film Forum) not to mention the Drafthouse like cinemas Nitehawk and ReRun (which recently screened Drafthouse’s THE FP) just a subway trip away (and potentially more convenient to get to than the new Drafthouse location. Depending on where you live in NYC, obviously), it’ll be interesting to see how this works out.
Drew, do you know anything about their plans for an LA theater? I’d think they could easily find an old downtown theater ready for renovation. Might even help revitalize that area as a moviegoing destination (since god knows L.A. Live isn’t doing that).