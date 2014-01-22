New York goes dark in teaser for Guillermo Del Toro’s FX series ‘The Strain’

#FX #Guillermo del Toro
01.22.14 5 years ago

Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Strain” is here. Well, at least a teaser for it is. 

Co-created by “Pacific Rim” director Del Toro and author Chuck Hogan, “The Strain” is a supernatural drama in which CDC Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll) and his team investigate a mysterious viral outbreak in New York City. And it looks like Vampirism. 

The show’s first teaser doesn’t feature much in the way of plot, but offers a glimpse of the show’s ominous tone.

Watch it here:

So… who is “He?” (If you’ve read the book, please try to keep the comments spoiler-free!)

“The Strain” also stars Kevin Durand, Mía Maestro, Jonathan Hyde, David Bradley, Richard Sammel, Javier Botet and Sean Astin. “Lost” vet Carlton Cuse is acting as showrunner. 

Read about the show’s recent TCA panel here.

“The Strain” premieres this summer on FX. 

