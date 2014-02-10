News Anchor Mistakes Samuel L. Jackson For Laurence Fishburne During Interview

Ohhhhh nooooo.
When Samuel L. Jackson appeared on KTLA out of Los Angeles to promote his upcoming film ‘Robocop’ the interview quickly took a turn for the awkward. Anchor Sam Rubin began to question Jackson about his role in the Super Bowl commercial for Kia featuring Morpheus from ‘The Matrix.’ What happened next was almost too painfully embarrassing to watch. Almost.
Yeeeaaahhh… what actually happened was they were airing the CAPT. AMERICA 2 superbowl spot right then. Rubin was referring to that and SLJ jumped the gun and Sam Rubin got flustered… but the 2 minutes AFTER the above video stops shows Jackson answering questions about ROBOCOP (2014) and being congenial and even apologizing for stepping on one of Rubin’s follow-up question.