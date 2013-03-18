Nick Jonas gets in bed with Isabel Lucas for new erotic thriller

With his music career decidedly on the skids, Nick Jonas has turned to acting as of late – and his latest role will take the fresh-faced pop idol into uncharted territory.

The Jonas Brother has joined Isabel Lucas in the upcoming erotic thriller “Careful What You Wish For,” in which he’ll play the lead role of Doug, a young man who embarks on an affair with the wife of an investment banker (Lucas) and later finds himself in hot water when the woman’s husband turns up dead – with a substantial life-insurance policy in tow. The film, which is set to be directed by “Aquamarine” helmer Elizabeth Allen from a script by Chris Frisina and Gregg Hurwitz (ABC’s “V”), will be the singer’s first leading role in a feature film.

The project, described as being in the vein of “Body Heat” and “Basic Instinct,” is slated to begin filming on April 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jonas had a four-month run in last year’s Broadway revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

