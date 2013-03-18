Nick Jonas gets in bed with Isabel Lucas for new erotic thriller

With his music career decidedly on the skids, Nick Jonas has turned to acting as of late – and his latest role will take the fresh-faced pop idol into uncharted territory.
The Jonas Brother has joined Isabel Lucas in the upcoming erotic thriller “Careful What You Wish For,” in which he’ll play the lead role of Doug, a young man who embarks on an affair with the wife of an investment banker (Lucas) and later finds himself in hot water when the woman’s husband turns up dead – with a substantial life-insurance policy in tow. The film, which is set to be directed by “Aquamarine” helmer Elizabeth Allen from a script by Chris Frisina and Gregg Hurwitz (ABC’s “V”), will be the singer’s first leading role in a feature film.
The project, described as being in the vein of “Body Heat” and “Basic Instinct,” is slated to begin filming on April 22 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Jonas had a four-month run in last year’s Broadway revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
What do you think of Nick Jonas’s latest role? Let us know in the comments.
I can not wait to see this movie; it’s such a different character from anything Nick’s ever played before. He’s going to be amazing!! On another note “music career on the skids” what? He was on Broadway last year, Les Mis in 2010, and did NJATA. Also, he and his brothers are releasing an album soon just because he’s doing other projects doesn’t mean his musical career is failing.
If you look at the numbers, the Jonas Brothers’ last studio album underperformed, and Nick’s “solo” album flopped no matter how you slice it. To say his music career is on the skids isn’t an unfair characterization.
Good for him! He’s always been the most talented of the 3 brothers, and even though I hated JoBro music, I surprisingly LOVED Nick’s solo album a few years back. It was blues/rock..I am looking forward to this new movie. I am hoping people give him a chance and not pre-judge it as a new movie from a former Disney star. I think Nicks is very talented, humble, and has really grown into a very sexy young man.
well we’ll see if he is as good as an actor on a motion picture movie film then Tv or live on broadway stage it depends on the person he’s is good as a singer I’ll give him that but doing a upcoming erotic thriller He might just be surprise that this Isint nothing like his teen movie camp rock or Tv show J.O.N.A.S it is something that he needs to get in to the Character.
I’m really excited to see this movie.
It will be great to see Nick act as a character who is so different from him. I think he’ll do well.
And he truly is the most talented Jonas Brother. I’m so proud and happy that he is broadening his career.
Yum. That boy is so sexy. I am praying for a lot of nudity but come on it is Nick Jonas. I think there are only two times he has ever been photographed shirtless. He needs to be more like Joe and just take it off.
Well in light of the instagram hottie pic I am forced to retract my former statement about Nick’s lack of topless photos. Bravo Nick! On behalf of the entire work I say thank you and more please. Just too sexy keep it up.