Get ready for Nick Offerman to blow your mind with hilarious deep thoughts

Who here remembers Jack Handey? You know, the surrealist comic best known for his one-liner jokes meant to make you laugh and then think and then make you pass the bong, man. For 7 years, his New Age “Deep Thoughts” were the filler between SNL sketches, forever searing them into our collective consciousness.

Well if SNL wants to resurrect the bit, Nick Offerman and the subreddit /ShowerThoughts are ready! Cherry picking some of the best one-liners, Offerman offers (zing!) his voice up to give these stray ruminations the gravitas they deserve.