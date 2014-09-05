Nickelback song ‘Edge of a Revolution’ gets a protest-worthy music video

Here is the music video for Nickelback's rising rock single “Edge of a Revolution.”

And you may ask yourself: why weren't there smoke machines in your classrooms growing up?

The Wayne Isham-helmed clip features video footage from cultural and political protests like Egypt's Arab Spring and the Occupy movement, along with the four members of the Canadian band performing in a school. Though, kids at home, please don't toss your desks, generally speaking.

“Edge of a Revolution” is safe for work to watch, but don't listen to it loudly in your office, for reasons including the double use of the naughty-word “sh*t.” The song will be featured on the group's next album offering, due sometime this fall. Their last effort was 2011's “Here and Now.”

Get your pointy fingers ready.