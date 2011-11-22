Nicki Minaj announces title, release date of sophomore LP

That’s right everybody, hip-pop music sensation Nicki Minaj will be back and better than ever this coming Valentine’s Day with the release of her sophomore album, which has been titled “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”. The singer announced the big news via Twitter this evening.
Obviously this second LP will serve as a major test for the Trinidad-born artist, whose debut album “Pink Friday” has so far sold a whopping 1.5 million+ copies in the U.S. thanks to a bevy of high-profile collaborators (Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West, will.i.am) and the success of the album’s singles, which include “Super Bass”, “Moment 4 Life” and “Your Love”. Given the title of the new set Minaj is clearly positioning it as a sequel of sorts to her debut, with “Roman” referring to the singer’s gay male alter-ego “Roman Zolanski”, a man she has previously described as being a “boy that lives inside of me”. Um, ok, sure.
In any case, I’d say it’s probably a smart move on Minaj’s part to bill this as a sequel (a common occurrence in the hip-hop world).
Love this!!! So excited :) Those who want to compare Nicki to lil Kim need to take a step back and ask themselves: 1. who is winning awards? and 2. Where IS lil Kim? The comparison needs to stop because there is room in Hip Hop for more than one female you tards. Does everyone compare men like that? No. So quit doing it to our strong women you sexist jerks!!!
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. Will go Platinum and sell 1millon copies in one week. Mark my word, she’s been working so hard. and achieving thing’s in only 1 year of being in the hip-pop game then any other female rapper has. Her career just started imagine her in 2 more years. Nicki is a straight up beast when it comes to writing. I just wish some people could understand and realize that what she is doing is taking Female Rap to a whole other level.