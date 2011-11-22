Nicki Minaj announces title, release date of sophomore LP

11.22.11

That’s right everybody, hip-pop music sensation Nicki Minaj will be back and better than ever this coming Valentine’s Day with the release of her sophomore album, which has been titled “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”. The singer announced the big news via Twitter this evening.

Obviously this second LP will serve as a major test for the Trinidad-born artist, whose debut album “Pink Friday” has so far sold a whopping 1.5 million+ copies in the U.S. thanks to a bevy of high-profile collaborators (Eminem, Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West, will.i.am) and the success of the album’s singles, which include “Super Bass”, “Moment 4 Life” and “Your Love”. Given the title of the new set Minaj is clearly positioning it as a sequel of sorts to her debut, with “Roman” referring to the singer’s gay male alter-ego “Roman Zolanski”, a man she has previously described as being a “boy that lives inside of me”. Um, ok, sure.

In any case, I’d say it’s probably a smart move on Minaj’s part to bill this as a sequel (a common occurrence in the hip-hop world).

What do you think of Minaj’s announcement? Let us know in the comments!

