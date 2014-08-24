Nicki Minaj busts a move — and busts out of her outfit — during the MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj was all over the MTV Video Music Awards, but all eyes were all over her during her multi-part opening performance.

The VMAs start featured her fresh “Anaconda,” with many of the same moves from the runaway YouTube video. She and her dancer donned some dangerously small duds in brilliant green, with lots of twerking, grinding and leg lifts.

Just previously, Ariana Grande sang a dashing version of her “Break Free,” her trademarked high ponytail swaying with the beat.

Both performers returned for the final act, with Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Jessie J combining for a spirited “Bang Bang”… but the rapper's appearance was a little breezier than anticipated, as the front of her dress either didn't close completely or ripped. She spent the duration guarding her top and bottom lady parts to avoid those good old-fashioned FCC wardrobe malfuction complaints.

Still, altogether, the start of the VMAs show was big, fun and booty-ful. What do you think?