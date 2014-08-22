Nicki Minaj keeps her assets covered in Juicy J’s ‘Low’ video: Watch

08.22.14 4 years ago

After showing off a year”s worth of ass in one day with her video for “Anaconda,” Nicki Minaj keeps it her most formidable asset out of sight in her cameo on Juicy J”s “Low” video and leaves the twerking to others.

Minaj comes in around 1:30 on the tune. Declaring she”s “fly every day,” she delivers a 40-second X-rated rhyme dressed relatively demurely in a black, then white, dress. Even if you're not a Minaj fan, you have to admire her sheer ubiquity these days, between her own “Anaconda,”  “Bang Bang” with Jessie J and Ariana Grande, Beyonce's remix of “Flawless” and now this…

Juicy J”s low voice combined with a hypnotic beat creates a slinky tune, as he, like Kelly Rowland earlier this year, talks about liking his “kisses down low.” Hey, at least he's practicing safe sex, as he tells us the only thing in his suitcase is condoms.

In addition to Minaj, Juicy J also enlists the aid of Lil Bibby and Young Thug.

Juicy J is up for two MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday for his feature on Katy Perry's “Dark Horse.”

