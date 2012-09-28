Nicki Minaj lands three-part series on E! in November

#Mariah Carey #MTV #Nicki Minaj
09.28.12

Sorry Barbz, It turns out that Nicki Minaj is not getting a reality series, as had been rumored for the last few weeks, but she will be coming to a TV near you for at least three weeks.

E! will air  three specials on Minaj in November that will revolve around her professional and personal life, according to Idolator.  Does this mean we”ll see her and Mariah Carey cat fighting backstage at “American Idol?” Will her alter ego Roman Zolanski make an appearance? Let”s face it, with Minaj, you know it won”t be dull.

The three-part series will air around the release of “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded -The Re-Up.”

Minaj”s previous TV experiences include her 2010 MTV special, “My Time Now.”
 

TOPICS#Mariah Carey#MTV#Nicki Minaj
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLE!MARIAH CAREYMTVNicki Minajroman reloaded

