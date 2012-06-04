Nicki Minaj pulls out of Hot 97 Summer Jam concert after DJ diss

The same day she was set to help headline the annual Hot 97 Summer Jam, Nicki Minaj pulled out of the concert on account that she was dissed by one of the sponsoring station’s DJs.

The “Pink Friday” rapper and singer planned to pull out all the stops during her Sunday set — with cameos from Drake, Tyga, 2 Chainz, Foxy Brown, Nas and Lauryn Hill — but her Young Money label boss Lil Wayne apparently pulled the plug instead.

“Young Money ain’t doing summer jam,” Weezy Tweeted at 6:35 p.m.

On the Summer Jam stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, controversy-courting personality Peter Rosenberg from Hot 97 had called Minaj’s pop-crossover single “Starships” “wack-ass” sometime that afternoon. “We about that real hip-hop, not ‘Starships.””

Someone in the Young Money camp caught the comment, which effectively insulted one of the day’s marquee acts, and Wayne’s command would have Minaj, Tyga and Drake stand down.

“Wow. U niggaz just f*cked up history. But the President has spoken. #YMCMB,” Minaj Tweeted. “I go above and beyond for my fans. But won’t ever go against wayne’s word. What he says, goes.”

“Tonight just got interesting g,” Rosenberg posted.

Tyga went on to perform anyway, and no word if he’ll face any heat from the YMCMB crew.

Rick Ross and DJ Khaled, Young Jeezy, Waka Flocka Flame, Trey Songz, Big Sean and French Montana, J. Cole and others helped fill out the bill, and Hill and Nas did end up taking the stage together to perform “If I Ruled the World.”

“Starships” is off of Minaj’s chart-topping album “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.”