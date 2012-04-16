Nicki Minaj quits Twitter… over what?

Despite having thousands of posts and millions of followers, Nicki Minaj deleted her Twitter account yesterday, with no official signal yet as to what caused the shut-down.

“Like seriously, its but so much a person can take. Good f*cking bye,” she wrote before pulling the plug. “And that”s exactly why I”m paying the barbz DUST right now! And deleting my twitter. Smdh – don”t cry 4 me argentina.”

Up until that point yesterday, Barbz had been in some ugly back-and-forths with some fans who were Tweeting at the pop star for various malcontent. But it could have been Minaj’s grudge against fan site NickiDaily that set her off originally: as MTV points out, in the same afternoon Minaj had that site shut down for allegedly leaking her album “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded,” which arrived two weeks ago.

NickiDaily now hosts no content, except for a loop of the track “Dear Old Nicki” — we wonder how Minaj feels about THAT appropriation of copyright?

It may be worth noting that her new album received mixed reviews, which could naturally set any artist off.

As of press time, Minaj nor her handlers have addressed her Twitter departure to her fans on Facebook or her website. @NickiMinaj continues to tout, “Sorry, that page doesn”t exist!”

“Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart last week, making it Minaj’s second No. 1 album.