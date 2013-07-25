Nicole Holofcener’s ‘Enough Said’ with James Gandolfini and Julia Louis-Dreyfus set for Sept. release

When James Gandolfini suddenly and tragically left us last month, he had a few final films left to be completed. His swan song would appear to be Michaël R. Roskam’s “Animal Rescue” from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane starring Tom Hardy and Noomi Rapace. But before we get that, we’ll have Nicole Holofcener’s “Enough Said” which stars Gandolfini along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Toni Collette and Catherine Keener.

The film was part of the Toronto Film Festival’s announcement of selections for the upcoming 2013 edition. Louis-Dreyfus stars as Eva, a divorced soon-to-be empty-nester wondering about her next act when she decides to take a chance on a new love interest, Albert, played by Gandolfini. It promises to be a sweet and charming role for the actor, though one with another edge, as Eva soon discovers Albert is the “dreaded” ex-husband of a new friend, Marianne (played by Holofcener regular Catherine Keener.

That’s all from the official synopsis Fox Searchlight has provided today as part of an announcement that the film will be released on Sept. 20 just a few days after Toronto wraps up. That means it’s another element for them to play with in the awards season (along with Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave”), so we could be hearing more about it along those lines in the next few months.