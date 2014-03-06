Nicole Kidman finally speaks in new ‘Grace of Monaco’ trailer

We've been waiting a while for a complete trailer for The Weinstein Company's “Grace of Monaco” — a teaser was unveiled before the film was postponed from its initial November 2013 release slot, but it was all flash and champagne and satin drapery, withholding Nicole Kidman's actual performance as Oscar-winning actress turned European princess Grace Kelly. Now, with director Olivier Dahan's film just over two months away from opening the Cannes Film Festival, we get to see a little more, and… well, it's still flash and champagne and satin drapery, but there's more of a sense of what the stakes are, and the commitment with which Kidman is interpreting a tricky role.
Will it work? The trailer doesn't do much to take the film out of the “let's wait and see” pile, but it's certainly an attractive-looking bauble — after kicking off with “The Great Gatsby” last year, Cannes seems content to open with the sparkliest bonbons they have to hand. Nothing wrong with that, really, though lately they seem to be losing the opening film contest to Venice (who pulled off a real coup with “Gravity” last year) and Berlin (on a prestigious roll with “The Grandmaster” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”).
“Grace,” of course, wouldn't mind following further in “Gatsby's” footsteps after its Cannes premiere: Baz Luhrmann's film, too, was plagued with bad buzz following its delayed release, but exceeded commercial expectations and took home two Oscars. What do you think? Can Kidman deliver? Does it still seem like a glorified Ferrero Rocher ad? Is that a bad thing? Tell us in the comments.
Kidman is at least a decade too old to play Kelly at that point in her life. Too bad she couldn’t have played the role circa Moulin Rouge!/The Others.
The film need not have a dead-on impersonation to work, of course, but at least on this trailer, the voice doesn’t sound anything like Kelly’s, which was quite distinct.
When was the last time Nicole Kidman didn’t deliver for you Guy?
She’s hardly the problem in The Railway Man, but the film isn’t doing much for her (or anyone else in it, really).
Railway Men was direct to watching on your flat screen wasn’t it?
I can’t buy her as Grace Kelly. Maybe when she was younger, but even then, completely different bone structure. Don’t get this casting.
I didn’t expect all this political intrigue with Charles DeGaulle. Might make it more interesting.
Unfortunately, my biggest takeaway from this trailer is that the typeface used for the title card is really ugly.
I found Tim Roth as Rainier even more “off” than Kidman as Grace in this. At least, from this trailer, it seems to have a bit of meat on its bones, instead of seeming simply like a fancy perfume ad.
Is it still Weinstein’s movie ? Since the Cesar ceremony last Friday, there are rumors that Weinstein has actually given up on releasing the movie. While he was at the ceremony, he barked “no, next question” at the itele journalist who was asking him if his next release is Grace. It’s uneasy to say if his answer was no or if he was just dismissing the question. But in its live coverage, the newspaper Le Parisien repeated the same, and talked about people close to Weinstein confirming. Two days ago, Fabrice Leclerc from Studio Cine Live twitted the same information but with conditional tense, saying the magazine will publish a little investigation on the matter next Saturday.
Anyway, Weinstein is not battling only with Dahan. In January, Jean Pierre Jeunet posted a blog entry on his website, saying TS Spivet is blocked worldwide (including dvd/blue-rays, festivals, foreign releases) until May because Weinstein has a holdback clause on the movie (hopefully with a deadline). Weinstein wants to reedit the movie and Jeunet won’t allow it. So the movie is actually blocked ad infinitum for all the territories covered by Weinstein’s distribution contract and blocked until May for all the territories other than France.
There does seem to be a bit more substance to it than I first suspected but still very unsure. The look of the film is romanticized to within an inch of its life, which makes it hard to take is seriously. For me, anyway. It feels like one of Kidman’s perfume ads.
I really think Kidman looks on point and here’s looking forward to another great performance from her. She’s an endlessly fascinating actor and far more interesting than she gets credit for.
Let’s not side step the real issue when it comes to Kidman’s face magnified on the big screen. Every sequence in the UK trailer reveals the same Nicole … she may be dressed in different clothes, uttering different dialogue in different set locations but it is always the same generic, expressionless Nicole, pretending to play Grace Kelly.
Wait… so of these major festivals, the opening films of the last few years have been (in no particular order): Gravity, Grace, Great Gatsby, Grandmaster, and Grand Budapest Hotel?
I think I’ve discovered the secret to snagging an opener spot.
Also, FWIW, I don’t think this actually looks all that bad.
But I do hate the typical filmmaker thing of being like “LET’S REALLY UNSUBTLY FORESHADOW THIS FAMOUS PERSON’S REAL WORLD DEATH BY SHOWING HER DRIVING ANGRILY AND RECKLESSLY DOWN THE ROAD IN A TANTRUM”.
It just seems tacky, and it’s something that a lot of biopics do, for no good reason.
I’m throwing in Frank Langella for best support.
