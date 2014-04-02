Nigella Lawson denied entry to U.S. for admitting to illegal drug use

“The Taste” star was stopped from boarding a plane from London”s Heathrow Airport to Los Angeles.

“The Biggest Loser”s” too-skinny Rachel has gained back 20 pounds

Rachel Frederickson looks healthier now that she”s up to 125 pounds – “my perfect weight.”

Lucasfilm will help “The Big Bang Theory” celebrate Star Wars Day

Bob Newhart will guest as Sheldon”s Jedi master on the May 1 episode.

Amazon gets Gary Busey to promote its new Fire TV

Check out one weird commercial.

ABC delays “Astronaut Wives Club”s” summer debut to midseason of next year

The summer drama, set to premiere on July 24, will undergo creative changes.

Letterman takes a selfie with Bill Murray and Lady Gaga

See the result of tonight”s “Late Show” surprise.

“The Americans” exhibit opens at Washington D.C.”s International Spy Museum

FX is helping the museum present the exhibit through the end of May. PLUS: Annet Mahendru thinks of herself as an American playing a Russian.

Petition demands “HIMYM” reshoot the ending

More than 5,000 fans of “How I Met Your Mother” so far are demanding the series finale be rewritten and reshot.

“Castle” books Eddie McClintock for the season finale

The “Warehouse 13” vet will play a small-town hustler.

“Game of Thrones,” charted

Time has created a flow chart connecting all the characters from Season 3. PLUS: “Game of Thrones” recapped with emojis, The 10 oddest “GoT” pairings, and a flash mob recreates the “GoT” theme.

Mindy Kaling talks about going there with Danny on “The Mindy Project”

“It's one of the perks of the job,” she says. “He's a great actor and a great kisser. I'm delighted to have those scenes with him.” PLUS: What “Mindy” can learn from “Gilmore Girls,” and Chris Messina talks last night”s episode.

MTV begins casting for the “Scream” TV series

Read the descriptions of the parts, including one “Gilmore Girls”-esque relationship.

MTV unveils “Catfish” Season 3 trailer

Things look even nuttier when “Catfish” returns May 8.

Why Michael Strahan is just right for “GMA”

He”s been pulling double duty since joining “Live!” and he”s already filled in for Robin Roberts.

“SVU”s” casting director has hired nearly 10,000 actors in the past 11 years

Among them: Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana and Kathy Griffin.

“Trailer Park Boys”: Watch the Season 8 trailer

The Canadian series returns to Netflix this fall.

Colin Egglesfield arrested for disorderly conduct

The former “Client List” star was caught being disruptive at the Tempe Festival of the Arts in Arizona over the weekend.