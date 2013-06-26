Nik Wallenda to talk the walk about ‘Skywire’

Did you watch every moment of Nik Wallenda’s tightrope crossing of the Grand Canyon on Discovery? Given the blow-out ratings (13 million viewers watched the walk, according to the Discovery Channel), it’s no surprise the network isn’t done with Nik Wallenda yet.

On Sun. June 30 at 8:00 p.m., Discovery Channel will air “Skywire: Nik Talks the Walk.” For the special, Wallenda will watch the historic event from start to finish for the first time and provide a step-by-step account of what he was thinking and experiencing. The special presentation with “give viewers insight” into the toughest tightrope act ever performed.

Will you watch? Or, since Wallenda walked the walk already, are you done?