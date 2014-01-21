NIN frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scoring David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are officially continuing their fruitful collaboration with director David Fincher.

The duo are set to provide another suitably icy score for the director’s upcoming kidnapping drama “Gone Girl.”

The news was confirmed by Reznor himself, who — after rumors began to surface this morning — Tweeted, “yes, Atticus and I are scoring David Fincher”s upcoming Gone Girl!”

The duo previously added a synthy sonic sheen to both Fincher’s “The Social Network,” for which they won an Oscar, and “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.”

But there will be no dweebs in “Gone Girl,” with Ben Affleck playing a man accused in the disappearance of his wife, with Reznor and Ross’ work sure to capture the boiling tension of the story.

Based on the bestseller by Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl” centers on Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck), who, after his wife (Rosamund Pike) disappears, becomes the prime suspect in her murder.

It also stars Patrick Fugit, Tyler Perry and Neil Patrick Harris.

“Gone Girl” film opens October 2.