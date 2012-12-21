Nine foreign language finalists announced by Academy

The Academy has announced the nine finalists for this year’s Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Seventy-one films were submitted from countries around the world.
High-profile snubs include “Barbara” from Germany, “Lore” from Australia, “Fill the Void” from Israel, “After Lucia” from Mexico and “Blancanieves” from Spain.
Check out the full list of finalists below.
The nominees will be announced on January 10, 2013.
Austria, “Amour,” Michael Haneke, director
Canada, “War Witch,” Kim Nguyen, director
Chile, “No,” Pablo Larraín, director
Denmark, “A Royal Affair,” Nikolaj Arcel, director
France, “The Intouchables,” Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, directors
Iceland, “The Deep,” Baltasar Kormákur, director
Norway, “Kon-Tiki,” Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, directors
Romania, “Beyond the Hills,” Cristian Mungiu, director
Switzerland, “Sister,” Ursula Meier, director
So happy Sister made it.
Yes! It’s this much closer to a nomination now. :)
I very Euro-centric list.
Being a Canadian, I would not consider our film to be Euro-centric (not to mention Chile and Iceland). However, it does not really matter; the worst foreign film of the year (Driving Miss Daisy with even more offensive cliches–ie, the Intouchables–is going to win). My best friend is native Canadian (American?) and I asked her what she would think if I told her that she looked like Buffy Saint Marie when she was not wearing a dress from Walmart. She said she would think that I was a racist. Nevermind that the Miss Daisy character in this movie looks at the black man with a suit and claims he looks like Obama. Ticket buyers globally have shown that they are cozy with such cringe-worthy sentiments in film, which is a bit (a lot?) disturbing. Nevertheless, Intouchables will Indoubtably win the Oscar! Don’t believe me? Ask Harvey.
Iceland is a European country. And obviously Kelly didn’t mean every film on the list is from Europe. Seven out of nine, though — pretty Eurocentric, no?
Didn’t know Iceland was considered a part of Europe (when did they adopt the Euro?) Anyway, I certainly was not trying to call out Kelly. Her comments are generally the ones I consider with most regard, here. I wasn’t trying to be hostile, but u clearly think otherwise. Can’t please everyone I guess.
I didn’t think you were being hostile at all! Was merely clarifying.
And not every European country uses the Euro. The UK, for example…
Whoa! I figured the list wouldn’t come out until a week before the nominees, as usual. Merry Christmas to me.
Not many surprises though it seems that this year’s most buzzed foreign films are all rather Oscar-friendly (old people, royalty porn, disability).
Hell yes for No! ¡La alegría ya viene! :) I’m so hyped up right now, it’s the first time Chile’s ever been this far in the Oscar race. Can’t wait for the Oscar nominations!
My post was so hype it got posted twice.
So sad “Fill the Void” didn’t make it. :'(
The single film per country rule is frustrating – would’ve like to see Rust and Bone garner some recognition here.
So it’s time for that annual question: Which three did the Executive Committee save?
I’ll go with Romania (likely), Chile, and Canada. Maybe Austria, but I think the Academy FL demographic may go for its storyline.
I’ve heard Amour. My bet is “The Intouchables” for the win.
So does that mean Amour is on shaky ground in BP and Director too, Kris?
Yeah!, Chile!
You can probably just stop reading past France’s entry and have your five, right?
That’s my prediction, too, but there’s always a surprise or two.
Though I do have a question about procedure from here. I can’t remember: are there screenings of just these nine films for more people to get involved in the process (aside from the special weekend committee) or does the super committee just go based on scores thus far? Is the committee required to take the 3-4 highest scoring films based on the branch’s votes or can they choose any of the six that the branch put nt the shortlist? (Hope this makes sense.)
Yeah! So happy for Chile. May this be the first time our country gets in the Oscar race.
In other aspects, I really hope that The Intouchables doesn’t win this one. It’s a very good film, with good feelings and characters, but I don’t see anything else great about it.
It’s too bad that two of the best films I’ve seen all year didn’t make it: “Barbara,” a German film, and “Rust and Bone,” which I hope will get some recognition beyond the well-deserved Best Actress nomination Marion Cotillard is likely to receive. Another worthy film is “Here and There,” a Mexican/Spanish/US production, though I am not sure it has had the requisite commercial opening to qualify for an Oscar.