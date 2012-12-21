Nine foreign language finalists announced by Academy

The Academy has announced the nine finalists for this year’s Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Seventy-one films were submitted from countries around the world.

High-profile snubs include “Barbara” from Germany, “Lore” from Australia, “Fill the Void” from Israel, “After Lucia” from Mexico and “Blancanieves” from Spain.

Check out the full list of finalists below. Guy will circle back later today with commentary on the list.

The nominees will be announced on January 10, 2013.

Austria, “Amour,” Michael Haneke, director

Canada, “War Witch,” Kim Nguyen, director

Chile, “No,” Pablo Larraín, director

Denmark, “A Royal Affair,” Nikolaj Arcel, director

France, “The Intouchables,” Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, directors

Iceland, “The Deep,” Baltasar Kormákur, director

Norway, “Kon-Tiki,” Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, directors

Romania, “Beyond the Hills,” Cristian Mungiu, director

Switzerland, “Sister,” Ursula Meier, director