Nine foreign language finalists announced by Academy

12.21.12 5 years ago 21 Comments

The Academy has announced the nine finalists for this year’s Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. Seventy-one films were submitted from countries around the world.

High-profile snubs include “Barbara” from Germany, “Lore” from Australia, “Fill the Void” from Israel, “After Lucia” from Mexico and “Blancanieves” from Spain.

Check out the full list of finalists below. Guy will circle back later today with commentary on the list.

The nominees will be announced on January 10, 2013.

Austria, “Amour,” Michael Haneke, director

Canada, “War Witch,” Kim Nguyen, director

Chile, “No,” Pablo Larraín, director

Denmark, “A Royal Affair,” Nikolaj Arcel, director

France, “The Intouchables,” Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, directors

Iceland, “The Deep,” Baltasar Kormákur, director

Norway, “Kon-Tiki,” Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, directors

Romania, “Beyond the Hills,” Cristian Mungiu, director

Switzerland, “Sister,” Ursula Meier, director

Around The Web

TAGSA Royal AffairACADEMY AWARDSAMOURBest Foreign Language FilmBeyond the HillsIn ContentionKonTikinoSisterThe DeepTHE INTOUCHABLESWAR WITCH

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP