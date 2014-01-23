Nirvana frontman to be honored with Kurt Cobain Day in hometown

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) – Twenty years after his death, Kurt Cobain is getting more recognition in his Washington state hometown.

Aberdeen Mayor Bill Simpson says the Nirvana frontman’s birthday on Feb. 20 will be proclaimed Kurt Cobain Day in the city.

KXRO reports the proclamation reads, “Aberdeen residents may justifiably take pride in the role our community played in the life of Kurt Cobain and the international recognition our community has gained from its connections with Kurt Cobain and his artistic achievements.”

Cobain was born in 1967, gained fame as the lead singer for the grunge rock group Nirvana and died by suicide in 1994 in Seattle.