Nirvana, Kiss, N.W.A. and Hall & Oates lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

Fans of Hall & Oates and Kiss can rejoice. The acts have both been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”s class of 2014. Seen as two of the Rock Hall”s biggest omissions, Kiss was previously nominated in 2010 but not elected, while this is the first time Hall & Oates has received an invite to the big show.

They join Linda Ronstadt, Peter Gabriel, Nirvana, Cat Stevens, Yes, LL Cool J, The Replacements, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Chic, Deep Purple, N.W.A., the Meters, Link Wray and the Zombies.

Nirvana is the closest thing to a sure bet this year, while it may finally be Chic”s year after seven previous nominations. Linda Ronstadt deserves to be in on merit alone, but her Parkinson”s diagnosis may also tip the sentimental vote.

Acts are eligible 25 years after the release of their first recording. A number of the artists, including N.W.A., LL Cool J, Chic, Deep Purple and Paul Butterfield Blues Band, have been nominated before, yet didn”t make the final five.

More than 600 music industry execs, musicians, Rock Hall inductees, and journalists vote for the winners. Additionally, starting last year, fans were invited to vote. The fans” votes are tallied and are counted as one collective vote among the 600.

The Class of 2014 will be announced in December, with induction ceremony taking place in April in New York City, after talking place in Los Angeles this year.

The Rock Hall righted a big wrong this year when Rush was inducted, but among the acts that have never been shown any Rock Hall love (and their fans are none too happy about that) include Cheap Trick, Todd Rundgren, Duran Duran, Electric Light Orchestra, The Monkees and Roxy Music.



