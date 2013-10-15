Nirvana, Kiss, N.W.A. and Hall & Oates lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

Fans of Hall & Oates and Kiss can rejoice. The acts have both been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”s class of 2014. Seen as two of the Rock Hall”s biggest omissions, Kiss was previously nominated in 2010 but not elected, while this is the first time Hall & Oates has received an invite to the big show.
They join Linda Ronstadt, Peter Gabriel, Nirvana, Cat Stevens, Yes, LL Cool J, The Replacements, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Chic, Deep Purple, N.W.A., the Meters, Link Wray and the Zombies.
Nirvana is the closest thing to a sure bet this year, while it may finally be Chic”s year after seven previous nominations. Linda Ronstadt deserves to be in on merit alone, but her Parkinson”s diagnosis may also tip the sentimental vote.
Acts are eligible 25 years after the release of their first recording. A number of the artists, including N.W.A., LL Cool J, Chic, Deep Purple and Paul Butterfield Blues Band, have been nominated before, yet didn”t make the final five.
More than 600 music industry execs, musicians, Rock Hall inductees, and journalists vote for the winners. Additionally, starting last year, fans were invited to vote. The fans” votes are tallied and are counted as one collective vote among the 600.
The Class of 2014 will be announced in December, with induction ceremony taking place in April in New York City, after talking place in Los Angeles this year.
The Rock Hall righted a big wrong this year when Rush was inducted, but among the acts that have never been shown any Rock Hall love (and their fans are none too happy about that) include Cheap Trick, Todd Rundgren, Duran Duran, Electric Light Orchestra, The Monkees and Roxy Music.
..and Chicago. What do those guys have to do to get to the final round of nominations after all these years, all those hits and all those record sales and being a Rock and Roll band with Horns?!?!? Tell me, what do they have to do!?!?
Here, here on Chicago. I’d throw in the Doobie Brothers as well….
Just put Deep Purple, Yes, and KISS in the Rock Hall right now. I love Nirvana but I think it’s best if they wait a few years so that the Replacements can get inducted. Where the hell is Big Star, Joy Division/New Order, the Smiths, New York Dolls, Juda Priest, and Iron Maiden? Hello!!!
The Hall has never given hard rock/metal the respect it deserves.
I agree. IT is the Rock and Roll Hall of fame, and they have treated Rock ground breakers like crap. All these years for KISS and Yes? They waited until Donna Summer died to actually give her anything and are looking to do the same for many folks. Hard Rock and Metal are very important as well. No NY Dolls?!?! No Judist Priest? And Rush only last year. Why? Heck, I’m a girl and I wanted to play like Geddy Lee!! They’re ridiculous. I love Hall and Oats but many folks mentioned here should have been recognized way before them. Doobies, absolutely. This is so bad when you see who is not in compared to who “the peers” are gushing over.
It’s become an annual joke that Stevie Ray Vaughan and/or Los Lobos aren’t even nominated. But maybe it’s more accurate to simply say the RRHOF is an annual joke.
not to mention jan and dean have never been nominated. for hades must be freezing for kiss back on the list and maybe finaly being in the hall. the odd chance they get in wonder if Gene will let Peter and Ace play . but don’t see kiss in the hall ever.