Nirvana members, St. Vincent, Joan Jett and more follow up Rock Hall with secret show

04.11.14 4 years ago

Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic followed up last night”s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony by playing a secret, invite-only show at a tiny Brooklyn club. Watch the fan-made videos below.

In addition to their Rock Hall cohorts Joan Jett, St. Vincent and Kim Gordon (Lorde wasn”t there), Dinosaur Jr.”s J. Mascis and Deer Tick”s John McCauley also took on vocal duties.

The 16-song set list was comprised entirely of Nirvana songs, with Joan Jett tackling the classic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and St. Vincent”s Annie Clark putting her stamp on “Heart Shaped Box.” Check out the full setlist below the clips.

Here”s the setlist for Nirvana and friends” secret Brooklyn show: 
“Smells Like Teen Spirit” (with Joan Jett)
“Breed” (with Joan Jett)
“In Bloom” (with Joan Jett) 
“Territorial Pissings” (with Joan Jett)
“Drain You” (with J. Mascis)
“Penny Royal Tea” (with J. Mascis)
“School” (with J. Mascis)
“Lithium” (with Annie Clark)
“About A Girl” (with Annie Clark)
“Heart Shaped Box” (with Annie Clark)
“Serve the Servants” (with John McCauley)
“Scentless Apprentice” (with John McCauley)
“Tourette”s” (with John McCauley)
“Aneurysm” (with Kim Gordon)
“Negative Creep” (with Kim Gordon)
“Moist Vagina” (with Kim Gordon)

