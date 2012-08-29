Listen: No Doubt’s title track from ‘Push and Shove’ a little stronger

I’ll admit it. I couldn’t listen to the entirety of “Settle Down,” No Doubt’s first new single from their comeback album “Push and Shove.” I endured it pieces, sort of like I would one of those “Underworld” movies: bits at a time, then relax and check out something that doesn’t feel like an assault on the senses.

The title track from No Doubt’s album arrived today via Ryan Seacrest’s show, and hits much closer to the hit mark. Despite a Jamaican rap that seemed forced into the mix, it’s got the patented Gwen Stefani whine-sing that excited fans in the first place. The chorus is gummy and it’s well-produced on the whole with Diplo behind the decks. Feeling the cool Shakira-bop beat to carry it.

On the other hand, No Doubt member Tony Kanal called “Push and Shove” their “Bohemian Rhapsody.” That statement makes no sense and should be stricken from history.

“Push and Shove” the album is due on Sept. 25.