Listen: No Doubt’s title track from ‘Push and Shove’ a little stronger

08.29.12 6 years ago

I’ll admit it. I couldn’t listen to the entirety of “Settle Down,” No Doubt’s first new single from their comeback album “Push and Shove.” I endured it pieces, sort of like I would one of those “Underworld” movies: bits at a time, then relax and check out something that doesn’t feel like an assault on the senses.

The title track from No Doubt’s album arrived today via Ryan Seacrest’s show, and hits much closer to the hit mark. Despite a Jamaican rap that seemed forced into the mix, it’s got the patented Gwen Stefani whine-sing that excited fans in the first place. The chorus is gummy and it’s well-produced on the whole with Diplo behind the decks. Feeling the cool Shakira-bop beat to carry it.

On the other hand, No Doubt member Tony Kanal called “Push and Shove” their “Bohemian Rhapsody.” That statement makes no sense and should be stricken from history.

“Push and Shove” the album is due on Sept. 25.

Around The Web

TAGSno doubtpush and shove

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP