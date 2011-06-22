No joke: Taylor Lautner slides down a building in new ‘Abduction’ poster

Taylor Lautner’s going from being a bare-chested shape-shifter in the “Twilight Saga” to being a temporarily fully-clothed (but probably not for long) ass-kicker in the upcoming “Abduction.”

And, as if to prove just how much of a Bourne-style bad-ass he can be in an action film, this new poster has him sliding down the side of a building, carrying a gun and surrounded by broken glass. Let’s see RPatz try that.

In the film, high schooler Nathan Price (Lautner) discovers he isn’t who he thought he was, and his parents aren’t really his parents at all. He then has to fight his way through a legion of conspirators and bad guys to find out the truth. Alfred Molina (“Spider-Man 2”), Sigourney Weaver (the “Alien” films) and future “Snow White” Lily Collins co-star. John Singleton (“Boyz in the Hood,” “2 Fast 2 Furious”) directs.

Abduction opens nationwide Sept. 23.

Yahoo’s got some more photos from the film, in addition to the poster here.

Watch the action-packed “Abduction” trailer below: