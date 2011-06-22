No joke: Taylor Lautner slides down a building in new ‘Abduction’ poster

Taylor Lautner’s going from being a bare-chested shape-shifter in the “Twilight Saga” to being a temporarily fully-clothed (but probably not for long) ass-kicker in the upcoming “Abduction.”
And, as if to prove just how much of a Bourne-style bad-ass he can be in an action film, this new poster has him sliding down the side of a building, carrying a gun and surrounded by broken glass. Let’s see RPatz try that.
In the film, high schooler Nathan Price (Lautner) discovers he isn’t who he thought he was, and his parents aren’t really his parents at all. He then has to fight his way through a legion of conspirators and bad guys to find out the truth. Alfred Molina (“Spider-Man 2”), Sigourney Weaver (the “Alien” films) and future “Snow White” Lily Collins co-star. John Singleton (“Boyz in the Hood,” “2 Fast 2 Furious”) directs.
Abduction opens nationwide Sept. 23.
Yahoo’s got some more photos from the film, in addition to the poster here.
Watch the action-packed “Abduction” trailer below:
You should have mentioned in the headline that he has a gun, too. Dear God, this movie looks atrocious, but even worse to me is who do they think the audience is? Not guys who are action fans are going to see a Taylor Lautner movie and none of the Twilight girls wants to see him in this kid of role. Total fail. And somebody should be advising these kid actors to go to college.
Well this girl is certainly going to see this movie, and I’m not the only one. And the movie looks great.
Said movie execs, “Sure. Why the hell not?”
I love how they think that surrounding a ‘piece of wood’ lead with real actor’s will make them look better ie. the rising tide lifts all boats principle. When in fact the opposite is true and he looks even more wooden by comparison, seriously, I think that slightly constipated frown is chiseled onto his face like a greenman carving…
i think your wrong it looks like a great movie just because you dont think it looks good doesnt mean no one else will i like twilight and i still think he looks good in this kind of role so why dont you just say your opinion and stop talking for everyone else
by the way i was commenting to rev.slappy
i think the role suits him he looks good in it and i know ill go see the movie i may be a twilight fan but he also looks like hes going to be a god actor in this so why dont you just speak your opinion and not try to speak for everyone
Nope not a Twi fan. But me & my guys will go see it. Saw him do a lot of these stunts when we were extras on the pic-he is good. That was a glass cover over escalator at Pittsburgh stadium that he slid down. Upper deck to ground