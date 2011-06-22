No joke: Taylor Lautner slides down a building in new ‘Abduction’ poster

06.22.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

Taylor Lautner’s going from being a bare-chested shape-shifter in the “Twilight Saga” to being a temporarily fully-clothed (but probably not for long) ass-kicker in the upcoming “Abduction.”

And, as if to prove just how much of a Bourne-style bad-ass he can be in an action film, this new poster has him sliding down the side of a building, carrying a gun and surrounded by broken glass. Let’s see RPatz try that.

In the film, high schooler Nathan Price (Lautner) discovers he isn’t who he thought he was, and his parents aren’t really his parents at all. He then has to fight his way through a legion of conspirators and bad guys to find out the truth. Alfred Molina (“Spider-Man 2”), Sigourney Weaver (the “Alien” films) and future “Snow White” Lily Collins co-star. John Singleton (“Boyz in the Hood,” “2 Fast 2 Furious”) directs.

Abduction opens nationwide Sept. 23.

Yahoo’s got some more photos from the film, in addition to the poster here.

Watch the action-packed “Abduction” trailer below: 

Around The Web

TAGSABDUCTIONTaylor Lautner

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP