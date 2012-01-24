Norah Jones and Danger Mouse pair for new set, ‘Little Broken Hearts’

AP Photo

Norah Jones and Danger Mouse have collaborated on the Grammy winner”s next set, “Little Broken Hearts.”

The exact release date has yet to be firmed: Jones” label, Blue Note, will only narrow the time table down to Spring. However, when we talked to Jones in December about the Little Wilies, she hinted that the release may be in May.

The two first collaborated when Jones provided vocals for three tracks for Danger Mouse”s 2011 album “Rome.” They got along together so well that they decided to expand their working relationship for Jones” fifth studio set. The pair constructed the album in a Danger Mouse”s Los Angeles studio, writing all songs together and playing most of the instruments.

No word on if the two will tour together: A number of Jones” dates have already been announced, including the Kodak Hall in Rochester, N.Y. on June 29 and Los Angeles” Hollywood Bowl on Aug. 10.