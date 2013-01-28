Norah Jones to perform Oscar-nominated song during 85th Academy Awards

Add Norah Jones to the list of pop singers performing at Feb. 24″s Academy Awards.

Jones will sing “Everybody Needs A Best Friend,” the theme song to “Ted,” the comedy directed by Oscar host Seth MacFarlane. The tune, written by MacFarlane and Walter Murphy, is nominated for best original song, alongside “Before My Time” (“Chasing Ice”), “Pi”s Lullaby” (“Life of Pi”), “Suddenly” (“Les Miserables”) and “Skyfall” (“Skyfall”)

Adele, who co-wrote and performs “Skyfall” has already been announced as a performer.

Jones recently released “Little Broken Hearts Remix EP,” a digital EP of seven songs from “Little Broken Hearts” re-envisioned by TV on the Radio”s Dave Sitek, Jose Padilla, and Peter, Bjorn & John. Jones also put out “Covers,” a 10-song compilation of songs made famous by artists such as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and Wilco, reinterpreted by Jones over the first decade of her career. The set is available exclusively at Target.