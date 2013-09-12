Watch: This is definitely the best Jay and Silent Bob cameo you’ll see all day

Nova Rockafeller is a rad up-and-coming rapper from Canada, and her “Problems” video is the first thing to get Ylvis’ “The Fox” out of my head in a week. Which is a real relief, let me tell you. Around the 3-minute mark is a cameo featuring Jay and Silent Bob like you’ve never seen them before — unless, of course, you have seen them like this before, in which case I will take you to dinner and ask you to tell me that story.
Well shit. Now I have this song stuck in my head.
Okay, that was pretty funny!
stupid
just stupid
awful and Jay an Bob didnt save it
Fucking awful, musically immature and completely unoriginal…
It gets worse halfway through when she tries to put on the “ghetto” accent…Imma? Really? I just do what I does? Really? this shit is putridly fake…There is no value in emulating others…from the hood? Whatever. This chick is sooooboring and white bread it’s ridiculous! Next stop on the tour–Disneyland!