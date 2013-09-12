Watch: This is definitely the best Jay and Silent Bob cameo you’ll see all day

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nova Rockafeller is a rad up-and-coming rapper from Canada, and her “Problems” video is the first thing to get Ylvis’ “The Fox” out of my head in a week. Which is a real relief, let me tell you. Around the 3-minute mark is a cameo featuring Jay and Silent Bob like you’ve never seen them before — unless, of course, you have seen them like this before, in which case I will take you to dinner and ask you to tell me that story.

Well shit. Now I have this song stuck in my head.