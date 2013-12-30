‘Nymphomaniac’: Ring in the New Year with these new (very NSFW) character portraits

12.30.13 5 years ago

UPDATE (1/2/14): The character portraits posted on December 30 have been removed at the request of Zentropa Productions. In their place we’ve embedded the official character posters for the film released earlier this year.

ORIGINAL POST:

Feeling a little frisky leading up to the New Year? These new “Nymphomaniac” character portraits are just the thing to scratch that itch. Featuring stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Christian Slater, Mia Goth and more in various states of undress, the new images are sure to get your heart racing – in a good way, we assure you.

Check out all the pics in the gallery below.

“Nymphomaniac, Pt. 1” is slated for release on March 21, while “Pt. 2” hits theaters on April 18.

[via IndieWire]

TAGSCHARLOTTE GAINSBOURGCHRISTIAN SLATERJens AlbinusMia GothnymphomaniacNymphomaniac imagesNymphomaniac movieNymphomaniac photosNymphomaniac picturesSTACY MARTINStellan SkarsgårdUDO KIER

