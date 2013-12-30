‘Nymphomaniac’: Ring in the New Year with these new (very NSFW) character portraits

UPDATE (1/2/14): The character portraits posted on December 30 have been removed at the request of Zentropa Productions. In their place we’ve embedded the official character posters for the film released earlier this year.

Feeling a little frisky leading up to the New Year? These new “Nymphomaniac” character portraits are just the thing to scratch that itch. Featuring stars Charlotte Gainsbourg, Christian Slater, Mia Goth and more in various states of undress, the new images are sure to get your heart racing – in a good way, we assure you.



“Nymphomaniac, Pt. 1” is slated for release on March 21, while “Pt. 2” hits theaters on April 18.

