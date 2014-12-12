Of monsters and ego: The best films of 2014

A “weak” year? It's subjective, really. And even then, it can mean a number of things. A weak year for Oscar films? OK, sure. That's just 6,000 people with a certain broad prestige taste, though. A weak year for the nuts and bolts of the trade? I've already argued not. A weak year for box office? I think we've long-proved that's a volatile game of up and down, so who cares? It's just what you like, man. And I liked some stuff.
I liked that the year really set sail when an immaculately crafted Wes Anderson yarn (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”) bowed at the Berlinale and went on to a hugely successful theatrical release. I liked that Jonathan Glazer (“Under the Skin”) got back in the saddle and was as uncompromising as ever while Brendan Gleeson and John Michael McDonagh (“Calvary”) were enriching their on-going partnership.
I liked that the summer, while reportedly a fiscal disappointment, brought multitudes, with Anton Corbijn (“A Most Wanted Man”) providing a beautiful canvas for Philip Seymour Hoffman to paint one more striking performance. I liked that Andy Serkis, Toby Kebbell and an array of actors and animators (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) were breaking new ground for the industry while Emily Blunt (“Edge of Tomorrow”) was delivering a kickass female action lead to rival Tom Cruise. And I liked that Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne (“Neighbors”) were providing one context to explore marriage while Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) would go on to provide an entirely different one to transition the calendar into the fall.
I liked that Nick Broomfield (“Tales of the Grim Sleeper”) raked the muck like never before, and that Jake Gyllenhaal (“Enemy” and “Nightcrawler”) deepened his craft, finding new personal depths. I liked that Damián Szifrón (“Wild Tales”) so deftly explored darkly comedic reaches, and that Christopher Nolan (“Interstellar”) tried to show us something we'd never seen on a screen before. I liked that Graham Moore (“The Imitation Game”) got to see his life-long dream project make it to the screen in the form of a popular, tightly assembled film that will educate audiences, and that Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”) told an intimate horror story that creeped out William Friedkin. And I liked that Chris Rock (“Top Five”) made me laugh my ass off at the end of the year.
I liked some stuff. So what follows is what I liked the most. It's my relationship with the film year, if you're interested in reading about it. I'd be curious to know yours.
Why is “Beyond the Lights” being praised with the better (and more successful) “Addicted” is being ignored?
What are you talking about? The reviews for Addicted have been downright awful
I still have a lot to see yet, but even if I didn’t get to see Foxcatcher/Inherent Vice/A Most Violent Year/Beyond the Lights/Selma/etc. I’d still be pretty happy with my current top 10:
1. The Grand Budapest Hotel
2. The Homesman
3. Nightcrawler
4. Obvious Child
5. Calvary
6. The Rover
7. The Drop
8. Frank
9. A Most Wanted Man
10. The Congress
Honorable Mentions: The Zero Theorem, Night Moves, Begin Again, The Double, Enemy, Under the Skin, Snowpiercer, Noah, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Mistaken for Strangers
Good list. I think this is the first time since maybe “A Serious Man” that I’ve guessed your #1 ahead of time. My list so far:
1. “Starred Up”
2. “The Immigrant”
3. “Edge of Tomorrow”
4. “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”
5. “We Are the Best!”
6. “Boyhood”
7. “Borgman”
8. “Two Days, One Night”
9. “Under the Skin”
10. “Love is Strange”
I usually go by Oscar eligibility, so if “Timbuktu” gets nominated for foreign-language film, that will be at #7 on this year’s list.
There’s still a handful of stuff that I have to see, and maybe something will come out of nowhere to blow me away, but the only ones I really see being able to crack my list are “Inherent Vice,” “A Most Violent Year,” “Leviathan,” “Selma,” “Wild Tales,” and “The Overnighters.”
I still have the Christmas releases to see, but here is my list as of this moment.
1. Boyhood
2. Birdman
3. Gone Girl
4. Nightcrawler
5. The Grand Budapest Hotel
6. Mommy
7. Foxcatcher
8. Song of the Sea
9. We Are The Best!
10. Begin Again
Honourable mentions: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Tale of the Princess Kaguya, How to Train Your Dragon 2, The LEGO Movie, Ida, Whiplash, Leviathan.
nice list. listened to you with ann and eric cohn on the podcast they do. smh at eric cohn calling “beyond the lights” a lifetime movie. condescending or what. doesnt have to like it, but god forbid someone makes a film about love in this cynical age.
Write a comment…and btw, intersellar was possibly the greatest movie experience of my life. saw it twice and those wow moments like the worm hole sequence or the last 30 minutes or so of the film. one big visual masterpiece and mind fuck.
I still have a few late releases to see (Inherent Vice, Selma, A Most Violent Year) but so far it’s looking like this:
10. The Grand Budapest Hotel
9. The Immigrant
8. Foxcatcher
7. Only Lovers Left Alive
6. Gone Girl
5. Gloria
4. Ida
3. Goodbye to Language
2. Maps to the Stars
1. Under the Skin
I’ll be sure to check out Beyond the Lights. Thank you for championing little-seen film/performances.
Good list, lots of interesting and diverse choices.
I admit that it’s been a somewhat weak year for me and there are still some films I have left to see, but as of right now these are my 5 favorites from 2014.
1. Calvary
2. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
3. John Wick
4. The Grand Budapest Hotel
5. Love is Strange
nice list. i agree that BIRDMAN is a fantastic iflm.
I’ve only seen:
Boyhood – way too mundane for my taste…regardless of how impressive the undertaking was.
How To Train Your Dragon 2 – hated how the mother was handled…ruined an otherwise amazing movie.
Godzilla – Terrible movie for most of the run time. Awesome movie from “Let them fight” on (except for the stupid news broadcast proclaiming Godzilla the savior right away.
Seeing Birdman this weekend, looks like something that’ll appeal to me!
Also interested in Beyond The Lights. It’ll have to wait until BluRay though
For my top 10 of the year (still planning to watch a bunch over Xmas Break…so this will most likely change). And I count movies I’ve seen THIS calendar year…so some of these actually came out in 2013:
10) Philomena
9) Dallas Buyers Club
8) Edge of Tomorrow
7) Dawn of The Planet of the Apes
6) Inside Llewyn Davis
5) Xmen Days of Future Past
4) Grand Budapest Hotel
3) Interstellar
2) Guardians Of The Galaxy
1) Short Term 12
Now you gotta put a Del Toro film at #1 and you’ll make the Three Amigos happy :)
As for my top 10, I’ve still a lot to see to settle on one (normally I make them right after the Oscars, as distributors stop rushing to bring newer films here to capitalize on their awards hype), but as of now, and if until then I see nothing but purr perfection, we should comfortably overlap on HTTYD2, Whiplash and Boyhood.
“It’s an effortless piece of humanist filmmaking we don’t often see, particularly on these shores where the Hollywood machine has forever altered the concept of what a movie should be.”
Sorry, but this sentence is more than a little ironic when every single movie on your top 10 list is American. Not that I dispute the choices.
So far, with much more to see, I have:
1. Whiplash
2. Like Father, Like Son
3. Cavalry
4. Interstellar
5. Boyhood
Part of the issue is often my favorite foreign films end up held over for domestic release the next year, and I base my list on domestic release year. Otherwise “White God” would absolutely be on my top 10 and “’71” would be mighty close.
That said, “Under the Skin,” “Calvary,” “The Babadook” and “Wild Tales” are all mentioned. I don’t have a blind spot.
Not my implication. Just wondering why you took an odd snipe at American cinema when it’s clearly what you prefer. Lots of great stuff going on in American film right now.
It’s not a snipe. It’s a note on culture to make a point about a certain kind of film. You assigned value judgment to the comment when there really isn’t one.
I just wish I saw the amazing Inherent Vice that you and Drew did. I agree with the people that call it boring, pointless, and surprisingly flat.
Since I recently posted my Top 10 (so far) in another thread, here instead are the Top 20 films I want to see and will see by mid-January:
(in alphabetical order)
Beyond the Lights
Big Hero 6
Birdman
The Boxtrolls
Citizenfour
Force Majeure
Gone Girl
Ida
The Immigrant
Inherent Vice
Into the Woods
The Lego Movie
Leviathan
Life Itself
Maps to the Stars
Mommy
Snowpiercer
Still Alice
Two Days, One Night
Unbroken
Everything else I’ve already seen… ;-) And I’m pretty sure at least four of the above films will make it into my final ten.
Great list, Kris. I must say I’m always impressed with how true to yourself you are with your yearly roundup. It’s hard not to feel like some top ten lists are carefully crafted to give an impression rather than to truly reflect the top choices of the respective writer.
And thank you for beating the drum on Beyond the Lights. I have to admit it wasn’t on my radar so I am moving it to the front of the line. I am woefully behind this year–trying to catch up. So far my favorites are Grand Budapest Hotel and Ida. But again I have much watching to do.
Well done again sir.
Thanks!
“So far my favorites are Grand Budapest Hotel and Ida.”
Mine too! ;-)
I still have to see some films that didn´t open yet in German theatres (Birdman, Imitation Game, Selma), but so far I can say I´m very much satisfied with the 2014 yield. I had the chance to see “Girlhood” on a film festival for french productions, and I would definitely add that one to the abovementioned two. Also liked “Tracks” and “Citizenfour” very much, and although “Boyhood” is not in my Top 5 I do think this would be for many reasons a fantastic choice for Best Picture at the Academy Awards – an appreciation for inspired independent cinema (and – of course – I do love Linlaters Before-trilogy).
I have a feeling I may see movies I admire more but none that I genuinely love and enjoy more than Grand Budapest Hotel. And Ida is like watching a painting unfold slowly. Love how the scenes are framed and photographed. A gorgeous looking film with a story that moved me very much. I’m of Polish heritage, so I admit to having some bias. I’d love to see a Polish film win the Oscar.
I am intensely curious about Boyhood. For a film I’ve heard and and read so much about, it remains very mysterious to me in terms of how it will unfold or impact me.
Dominik, what German films stand out for you this year?
Your top ten lists are always the most fun to read, Kris (besides Guy’s of course ;) ). And of course, kudos for “Beyond the Lights.” Very, verrry surprised Boyhood was as low as four. Didn’t see that coming. Right now it’s between Boyhood and Birdman for my #1.
I’ve seen five of the ten films on this list. Most of the rest I will see when I have the opportunity (never heard of “The Overnighters”).
“Godzilla” is excellent spectacle, but (as with the two modern “Planet of the Apes” movies, to an extent) the human element underwhelms. I love how Godzilla and the monsters are handled, but if we’re going to spend most of the film with the humans struggling to stay alive at ground-level, the movie needs a leading man with more charisma than Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
My current top five would be:
5. The Immigrant
4. Gone Girl
3. Guardians of the Galaxy
2. Boyhood
1. The Grand Budapest Hotel
“A weak year for Oscar films? OK, sure.”
So why do you place this years’ two frontrunners in your personal top 4??
I’m not sure I understand. I’d also say they are atypical Oscar “frontrunners” and that therefore the point, widely shared, still stands.
Yeah, ok, I see what you mean. But isn’t the likes of Boyhood and Birdman the ‘new’ typical Oscar-type movies? Critical hits that can survive the internet hype with their credibility intact?
… Whereas the typical Oscar fare of old, like Unbroken or War Horse or Les Miserables or…, have a really hard time dealing with the 24/7/365 scrutiny of the internet age?
It would be interesting if that were the case. These blips happen, and the big, conservative machine sort of rights itself consistently.
“But isn’t the likes of Boyhood and Birdman the ‘new’ typical Oscar-type movies? Critical hits that can survive the internet hype with their credibility intact?”
But I think there are plenty of films matching that description that have no grip in the Oscar race whatsoever. (Under the Skin, say, or The Babadook.) So if there’s a “new Oscar-type movie”, it’s either something more specific than that — or simply anomalous.
I think it’s more than a mere ‘blip’. In the 90s a movie like The Imitation Game would have won ‘easily’. Birdman or Boyhood would not have emerged as frontrunners for the simple reason that there would not have been created a sufficient buzz around them.
The internet, needless to say, is the big game changer.
Why not ‘Under the Skin’ or ‘The babadook’? Well, the first is too avantgarde, the second is too ‘genre’. Also, it’s about a different kind of pedigree: Inarritu and Linklater compared to Glazer etc. Pedigree counts also when it comes to ‘indie’ filmmaking.
Birdman is my #1 film of the year too. And I really think it has a good chance for the Oscar BP. It will be the film with the most nominations. And as good as Boyhood is, I think Birdman will prevail at the end, the actors will embrace it.
I always love comparing my lists with yours (and a few others I read). What’s always most interesting to me are when you normally half agree with a friend/critic/blogger, etc.
While I ‘appreciate’ Birdman, it the last act didn’t work for me. ‘Boyhood’ and “Godzilla’ would be nowhere near my top ten….yet,
I found Foxcatcher to be brilliant, Beyond the Lights great, Inherent Vice wonderful, etc… The Grand Budapest Hotel remains my favorite so far of the year (still haven’t seen a few)– Extra shout outs to The Rover and Pride…
Great list though a few of my favourites haven’t received a mention (maybe because they aren’t getting a U.S. cinema release until next year. My list so far:
1. Leviathan
2. Nightcrawler
3. The Grand Budapest Hotel
4. The Way He Looks
5. Birdman
6. Mommy
7. Two Days, One Night
8. Winter Sleep
9. Pride
10. Boyhood
Honourable mentions: Under the Skin, Belle, Theory of Everything
We are hit and miss this year in terms of our tastes lining up. Absolutely loved Foxcatcher, Boyhood and Whiplash. Was not a fan of Birdman, and borderline hated Godzilla.
For Godzilla, the human story was painful, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character being one of the worst leads of all time. Cranston was also surprisingly terrible, turned up to 11 in every scene. Prior to seeing it, people had built it up as being Jaws-like in it’s willingness to hide Godzilla. When I saw it, this comparison astounded me; sure, he hides Godzilla, but there’s also that spider creature which Edwards shows over and over. This would be like if Spieldberg has a dumb octopus running around during the first half of Jaws. THe CGI was painful in parts as well, which made it hard to really invest in anything happening on an action front. For what it’s worth, the opening credits were great, and I buy the idea that the craft and sense of adventure on display suggest big things for Edwards future, but Godzilla, to me, was a total failure.
I would argue Birdman is not particularly insightful film about the film industry. So it’s confusing when people suggest therein lies its greatness. There was this weird disconnect, where I largely enjoyed all the acting, but couldn’t stand the story it was in service of. Emma Stone’s big speech was very well acted, but the words were so obnoxious; like a bitter old man yelling at a kind to get off his lawn. Of course the score and Chivo were great, but I’ll take his work in Y Tu Mama Tambien over his work in this any day of the week.
Having not yet seen a few keys movies at the end of the year, so won’t rank my 10, but for now, some of my favorites have been: Under the Skin, Boyhood, Whiplash, Enemy, Foxcatcher, Gone Girl, Snowpiercer, Grand Budapest and Nightcrawler.
Number 7, hell yeah!
We agreed on “The Grey” and “Gravity”, and perhaps the only thing keeping us from agreeing on this year’s number one is geographic isolation and a broken down car on my end. I can’t wait to see that movie, but thank you so much for putting movies like “This Is the End” and the aforementioned seventh slot in your top ten. One reason why you’re my favorite living movie critic, and I want you to know that.
Fun fact: for some reason, I thought the still for seven was from “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” when glanced at on my phone; that confused me because I thought you liked what it actually was better.
lovely, lovely list. as someone who just got laughed at for having “How to Train Your Dragon 2” as my #10, I found it quite refreshing to see it remained in your top 10 throughout the year as well.
are you doing the “Tapleys” (your favourites in each category) this year, too?
Why would you get laughed at for having HTTYD2 on your list? It was a great movie that got very good reviews.
because people see the title and think “sequel” and “animated” and immediately dismiss it.
it saddens me :(
I should add, though, that it also doesn’t help that, here in Brazil, animated films are usually only released with portuguese-dubbed audio, which instantly relegates these films to “kiddie” status. I’m only gonna watch “Big Hero 6” at home, sadly, just like it happened with “Up”, “The LEGO Movie”, “Brave”, both films in THIS franchise, and many others .
I will be forever thankful that Disney was smart enough to know that the right audience for “Toy Story 3” was comprised of adults who saw the first two films as kids, because I kinda refuse to watch dubbed films. Seeing a theatre full of grown-ups sobbing when that film ended will always be one of the most wonderful moviegoing experiences of my life.
since then, however, unless it’s a niche-market film (“The Wind Rises”, for example, which only came here in its original audio, praise jeebus), you can’t watch animation in its original language.
which really, really blows.
I know I’m a minority and I seriously wanted to love Birdman so… but I’m not comfortable with it being shot as a single take,, I just don’t understand the reason for it, and I feel the movie could have better movies without it.
Of the films I’ve seen…
#10 Guardians of the Galaxy
#9 Interstellar
#8 Nymphomaniac Volumes 1 and 2
#7 Under the Skin
#6 Gone Girl
#5 Foxcatcher
#4 The Grand Budapest Hotel
#3 Boyhood
#2 Whiplash
#1 Birdman