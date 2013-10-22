Listen to a new ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ song by Of Monsters and Men

Of Monsters and Men may be from Iceland, but they sound like they could be residents of The Capitol on this song snippet from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack.

“Silhouettes” captures the Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdottir”s unique vocals, use of percussion and non-traditional rock instruments like the melodica that helped make them one of last year”s breakout artists with such songs as “Little Talks” and “Mountain Sound.”

The band used the sense of isolation that comes from being on the road to relate to Katniss”s struggles, the group”s Ragna Porhallsson told MTV News. “We had been traveling for a long time and away from our family and doing something we had never done before, so that was kind of how we related to the story,” he said.

Of Monsters and Men based the song on the overall feel of the book the sequel is based upon. “I think that”s stronger than…writing a song about one scene,” Porhallsson said.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack comes out Nov. 19, three days before the film”s Nov. 22 release.



“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” track listing:

1. “Atlas” – Coldplay

2. “Silhouettes” – Of Monsters and Men

3. “Elastic Heart” – Sia (ft. The Weekend & Diplo)

4. “Lean” – The National

5. “We Remain” – Christina Aguilera

6. “Devil May Cry” – The Weeknd

7. “Who We Are” – Imagine Dragons

8. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” – Lorde

9. “Gale Song” – The Lumineers

10. “Mirrors” – Ellie Goulding

11. “Capital Letter” – Patti Smith

12. “Shooting Arrows At The Sky” – Santigold

13. “Place For Us” – Mikky Ekko

14. “Lights” – Phantogram

15. “Angel On Fire” – Antony & The Johnsons