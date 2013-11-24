Off the Carpet: ‘American Hustle’ comes out to play

After weeks of audience testing, editors Jay Cassidy and Crispin Struthers futzing with the various tones director David O. Russell captures take-to-take during production, “American Hustle” finally came out to play Sunday as Sony Pictures unveiled the film to a swath of press and SAG nominating committee members, among others.
The reveal was a highly anticipated one, given Russell’s recent track record on the circuit: both “The Fighter” and “Silver Linings Playbook” landed a slew of Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. It also brought the 2013 film awards season one step closer to a complete picture, leaving just Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” to be seen. That, by the way, will happen within the week; by the time December arrives, the whole playing field will thankfully have been revealed.
For now, though, what’s the verdict on “American Hustle?” Is it a player or a pretender? Is this powerhouse ensemble that brings with it 17 Oscar nominations and four wins a formidable force?
Well, reviews of the film are embargoed until Dec. 4, though Sony certainly wants the word to get out as “social media postings” and “straight reporting” were expressly given the go ahead. Lest you think that translates to a loose interpretation of “reviews,” Russell and much of his cast and crew were on hand for a discussion after the screening. So there is something to report on here. Let’s start with that.
The participants along with Russell were stars Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Rohm, casting director Mary Vernieu, costume designer Michael Wilkinson and editor Jay Cassidy. The film is the result of a page one rewrite of Eric Singer’s much ballyhooed original screenplay “American Bullshit,” which was itself a look at the ABSCAM scandal of the 1970s and 1980s. But Russell has taken it in his own direction, jumping off from the scandal as a point of inspiration. To wit, as the opening title card says, “Some of this actually happened.” And as Russell said during the Q&A, “If I told you what was true, you wouldn’t believe it.”
Said Renner about his attraction to the project, “David got his hands on it and made something [already] good really, really great. I don’t know how someone writes so fast and so great.”
Indeed, it’s an incredible feat that Russell pulled this project off in the time that he did, working on the script while hitting the circuit with “Silver Linings Playbook” last year and getting his actors on board before even writing their parts. “This is sort of the third part of a reinvention I started with ‘The Fighter,'” the director said of his recent career trajectory, noting that he auditions for his actors more than the other way around and he was really excited to see some of the principals from his last two films in the roles he was carving out on the page in “American Hustle.”
Adams said Russell got her really excited about the strength of her character and that working with Christian Bale again in a very different capacity wasn’t something that came to mind in such terms because Bale is so stellar at becoming his characters. “You believe,” she said. “He’s in it. I was working with Dickey [in ‘The Fighter’] and Irving Rosenfeld [in ‘American Hustle’]. He’s such a hero to me.”
Speaking of Bale, the actor delivers another in a line of stellar performances, though it’s way more dialed down and internalized than the over-the-top look of the character might suggest. And one of his personal philosophies even made it into the script. “It’s not from the ears up, is it, mate,” he would say to Russell about his approach to acting. “It’s from the feet up.” That latter quip is a repeated refrain amongst the characters in “American Hustle,” regarding fully immersing in the con at hand.
The film’s true stand-outs, in my humble opinion, weren’t present. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence are fantastic in the film. Lawrence in particular buzzes on the screen in such a way that the film – which I actually found pretty flat for the most part – really jumps to life when she’s on screen. I wouldn’t be surprised to see her become the most recognized element of the cast: her biggest moment in the film got a mid-screening burst of applause from the largely SAG audience.
Cooper, meanwhile, drills down so much and seems to just really spark in his collaborations with Russell. As a major detractor of “Silver Linings Playbook,” I nevertheless thought he was exceptional in that film and he’s almost possessed here. It’s strange to say that Bale – who, again, is great – is a bit out-shined by two other actors, but I suppose it had to happen eventually. And an ensemble as bursting at the seams with talent as this is formidable for any actor to stand out against.
Adams, though, feels like a bit of a weak link. It’s not all her fault. The script seems to under-serve where she’s coming from considerably and she feels like a cypher as a result. She also sports a dodgy English accent (used as a cover by her character), but I suppose one could argue that it’s her character that’s having trouble with the accent rather than Adams (if that makes sense). And without digging too deep into things here, I’ll also just say that, as has been pretty obvious through set photos, official stills and trailers for a number of months, Michael Wilkinson’s costume design is a hugely vibrant element of this production. He could indeed be on track for his first-ever Oscar nomination.
The film itself frankly seems a bit undercut by its position in the awards season. It’s certainly entertaining in spurts, but it might have been better served as a fun caper film released in the spring instead of bringing with it the rally cry of “Oscar contender.” Admittedly, Russell’s track record as of late sort of sets it up for that anyway, but still. Sony made the right move getting “The Monuments Men” out of that ether. I wonder if it wouldn’t have been a wise decision here, too.
But what do I know? The film got a standing ovation earlier Sunday afternoon at a Santa Barbara Cinema Society screening and seemed to be a big hit with the audience I saw it with. Actors relish what’s going on with this cast, of course, so the Screen Actors Guild could well chalk it up in a number of categories, not least of which could be the ensemble field. And if so, that’ll just become more ammunition for the Oscar cause.
We’ll see how it lands. For now, the Contenders section has been freshly updated this week. And one last piece of the puzzle remains…
Don’t forget to sign up and make your own Oscar predictions at HitFix Oscar Picks!
Do you think Adams will be campaigned as leading?
Every indication has been that but it might be smarter to campaign her alongside Lawrence and try the odds at getting both in. I don’t have any new info on that, though.
So cooper and lawrence chew the scenery and and Adams does her usual actual acting but doesn’t suck up all the air in the room and she is the weak link? Got it. It will always baffle me why people will prefer OMG IM ACTING over subtle acting.
It’s not subtle acting. I know this might be hard to be believe, but Amy is just not good. Her accent is all over the place and she looks totally uncomfortable. Her role is actually very very showy and she just falls short.
It’s actually a little more complicated than that, Sarah. Did you see the film?
Having seen the movie also I completely disagree with your comment. Her accent is fine and there is a big difference between a showy part and showy acting. they don’t have to go together.
Yes kris I have seen the film. Adams is far from the weak link.
I respect that, but I disagree with you. And it seems by this thread that others do, too.
Though it’s not really fair, and kinda facile, actually, to jump to the conclusion that I’m somehow in favor of histrionics. I’m already on the record about, say, Meryl Streep this year, and Bale’s stripped-down work in “Out of the Furnace.” I simply think that Cooper nails desperation with his work here and Lawrence is a live wire as prescribed by the screenplay.
Kris is being kind. As a Brit, I’m telling you the accent is terrible and when she said tonight she didn’t use a vocal coach there was an audible murmur from the audience. I don’t know if I’d say she’s bad, but she is definitely the weak link in a cast of great performers, both subtle and histrionic. Aside from the accent issues, she seems very uncomfortable in her attempts to play tough and sexy. When she said she’s a fearful actress and Jennifer is fearless, that summed it up for me.
It’s not really Adams fault though according to a lot of people…like Kris said, I’ve read in other places it’s just that she’s got the weakest character to work with.
I couldn’t disagree more. She has a character torn between two men, pretending to be someone she’s not, she gets to be sexy and role play a sweet girl in love to a British con woman, she gets big juicy scenes and a sympathetic back story. And she sleepwalks through it.
J-Law’s character is written far more one-dimensional than Amy’s with 1/3rd the screen time and she creates a totally complex, awesome character.
It’s strange to say that Bale, who, again, is great, is out-shined by two other actors, but I suppose it had to happen eventually.
This is not a new phenomenon. Well for you who never sees Bale acting. The Fighter is still his best work (not having seen Out of the Furnace).
Hater. Entire industry disagrees = you’re wrong.
And yet, Expression, you spotlight his broadest acting to date and a performance he’s not exactly 100% happy with as a result. Interesting.
I agree with Expression. I found him brilliant in The Fighter, but Bale was definitely outshined by Crowe in 3:10 to Yuma (and Ben Foster too, while Logan Lerman was at least equal to Bale), Jeffrey Wright in Shaft, and then of course Ledger and Eckhart in The Dark Knight. And for those of you who’ll say it’s because he was playing the thankless, straight-man role, I’d respond that there was indeed a great deal more Bale could have done with those parts. Looking forward to his OOTF performance though (he looks impressive in the trailers).
Bale did not play a human being in The Fighter, he played a cartoon. I thought it was an absolutely awful performance. Melissa Leo too in the same film. It was so overegged that it was crude and tasteless.
@RED_WINe
If it is true that Bale’s Dicky was cartoonish, what does that prove? So-called realistic portrayals of human beings are frequently as dull, bland, and unwatchable as their subjects, attributes applicable to a number of Bale’s charisma-free lead performances. His work in The Fighter was anything but, and vitality is the most important aspect of performance, not mere verisimilitude to this or that shuffling drone. I found it imaginatively persuasive, and that’s what matters.
Kris, although many might prefer his other work (huge American Psycho fan right here) and Bale may not have been happy with The Fighter, it WAS his only Oscar nominated performance, so it’s hardly unusual that Expression singles it out.
I see most of Bale’s work as rigid and overwrought.
I haven’t seen Out of the Furnace yet (or American Hustle, for that matter), but at present, The Fighter contains comfortably my favourite Bale performance. It’s ACTING writ large, sure, but understated naturalism is hardly a one-size-fits-all approach.
I thought Bale was very good in Rescue Dawn and The Prestige. And in 3:10 to Yuma he played the role the way it was written. I liked him in the first Batman film, too.
John: I only mentioned that because Expression felt the need to say “you [meaning me] never see him acting,” when that is in fact probably his broadest “Acting” with a capital “A” yet. I loved the performance, personally.
i guess that the original script has been rewritten (much) if Cooper and Lawrence outshine Bale and Adams
They said at Q&A it’s a page one rewrite. Also, Amy is pretty weak.
@Liz:
i read the original script in 2012: the FBI guy was a typical bland FBI guy,Adams’character was a little bitchy(and not british),the wife was a cameo of 10 min and Irvin(named Mel in the original script) was a cracking(even if not very likeable) manipulative character.No dance or song scene.
according to LA times, there also was another version with Irvin acting the sheikh
DOR yet said that he had written Rosalyn’s character for JLAW
Having seen all of the potential Best Actor nominees, I feel like Redford and even Dern to some extent are only receiving Oscar buzz because they’re so old, especially Redford, who gives a purely reactive performance in some ways.
My point is, I hope Bale can steal one of their spots for either this or Out of the Furnace.
Off-topic, but what do you make of Poland having Gravity in 5th place for Best Picture?
Poland is awful at predictions – always has been.
I disagree with him. It’s the film Academy members are still, weeks later, talking about constantly.
Its weird, maybe its just the awards season frenzy but … Though I LOVED Gravity when I saw it, theres been so many other movies Ive seen since that are great that Gravity just kind of slips from my mind (aside from the obvious WOW memory of the special effects).
Also hope Adams can steal a spot in lead or supporting, particularly lead as I might be the only person in the world who’s tired of Meryl Streep and want to see her snubbed for once. The woman’s got three statues. No actor in the world, no matter how great they are, needs nominations after garnering three Oscars.
Spoken like someone who will never earn an accolade on their own, so doesn’t want anyone else to be too successful. Under your non-logic, Michael Jordan should’ve been forced to retire after winning his third championship in order to allow teams other than the Bulls a chance. Pffft.
Why specifically Adams, particularly if you haven’t seen her performance? Adele Exarchapalous, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Julie Delpy are excellent choices and they are on the outside-looking-in.
You’re not the only one who’s tired of Meryl Streep. Her track record of films has been pretty spotty lately, and she was the worst thing in the best one (Doubt).
I thought Meryl was so OTT in August and hope she gets snubbed too. But I don’t see Amy taking her place, as she wasn’t very good either. How about Berenice Bejo or Brie Larson?
I am still so skeptical about this film. First, it’s coming into the game really late and even early reaction doesn’t seem to be super enthusiastic (and early world tends to be the most hyperbolic). DOR has been on a roll, but he doesn’t have Harvey behind him and he’s getting a really late start plus Sony has never been very good at campaigning and they have a surefire contender in Captain Phillips who has the box office, the head start and the reviews to go with it.
Also, why the heck is there still an embargo on this? That makes no sense.
I’m wondering if Hollyweird is about to backlash on J.Law because she’s become such a phenom that sheer petty envy may drive those seeking to slap her down?
Look at her meteoric rise: First Oscar nomination at 20; first Oscar win at 22; a likely shoo-in the following year; anchoring the Hunger Games franchise whose latest installment just raked on $161 million domestic this weekend and part of the X-Men franchise poised to make a bazillion dollars next year. She is effortlessly crossing between Serious Acting roles and delivering deep performances in AAA money-making movies in a manner most of their peers will kill to be able to do one or another, much less dream of both.
On top of all this, she is extremely popular with the paying customers because through it all she’s maintained the appearance of someone who’s down-to-Earth and remarkably rooted despite her success. She’s self-deprecating and funny in a way that makes the reigning America’s Sweetheart, Sandra Bullock, seem phony in comparison which is a neat trick considering she always seems pretty nice herself. The clowns at the HuffPoo actually tried to spin her goofing-off on red carpet, mocking rude photographers yelling at people, into a “meltdown” as she’s cracking under pressure. Dafuq? They’re trying to make a scandal out of nothing?
So against this backdrop, can Hollyweird resist indulging in their usual petty reindeer games? Despite the fact J.Law is like a Doris Day version of Angelina Jolie in that she can act AND putt butts in seats without all the sexual stuff that creeps out weaker hearts, will she be punished for being a dream come true or will they get over themselves and acknowledge talent?
So fucking sick and tired of her. Her constant self-deprication is so god-damn overboard it’s so damn obvious it’s a PR sunt; hey if you’re a “down-to-earth” (whatever that means these days) “redneck” (in the words of Lawrence herself, in spite of being born in a privileged household) you don’t need to constantly act that way in a stupid attempt to grab attention. Seriously.
Honestly, I wouldn’t be this fucking pissed if it weren’t for all this goddamn ass-licking by these Lawrence fanbots. Everywhere I go, some idiot like you would post something like this telling me to worship her as if she’s the second coming of Christ. Enough already.
Post a comment…
Wow, that is some serious rage you’re carrying there, pal. You know, she isn’t going to sleep with me either, but I’ve managed not to allow that sad reality to consume me and cause unhinged outbursts like yours.
@ KANSIOV
LOL, I understand how annoying some of Lawrence’s fans could be, but what’s more perplexing to me is her haters. There’s just so much rage, its baffling how anyone could expend so much energy in hating someone.
@ DEFREF
But yeah, I agree the backlash is coming, its inevitable.
Man, I was hoping this could be Amy’s year, she looked great in the previews.
yes, the backlash is coming. before that happens – or maybe to speed it up -, she should join meryl in some hotly anticipated picture that attracts the interest of every actress (young and old) in hollywood, so the internet can explode resenting their continued success.
“Her constant self-deprication is so god-damn overboard it’s so damn obvious it’s a PR sunt”
Having seen A LOT of Jennifer Lawrence footage, i’m completely sure it’s not PR, although i’m sure at this point she knows people love her awkwardness. But she has admitted she would find it completely natural why people would disliker based on those awkwatd-won’t shut up-has no filter traits.
All her co-stars talk about how that’s how she really is on set as well, so I doubt she’s being fake all 24/7.
If being nice is viewed as a PR stunt, we are living in a very cynical world.
Even if it is one, self-deprecating affability is surely a better PR stunt than most.
DEFREF , I get you are a Jennifer Lawrence worshipper , but she is mediocre in Silver Linings Playbook ( her bad Philly accent and her constant screaming got on my nerves ) , and those dreadful Hunger Games films ( she acts with a emotionless face in most of her scenes ) .
How am I a “worshiper”? Just because I don’t share in the unhinged rage some seem to possess about her? Wow. It bespeaks the madness of our times when being nice and not hating someone are considered bad things.
@Krystal: I recall Lawrence offering some incredibly wrenching facial expressions in the Hunger Games films, but besides that, her character is stoic and not particularly emotive in the books.
The unhinged hatred here is hilarious. What is so wrong in your empty lives that your only joy is bashing on someone for the unpardonable crime of not being a stupid garden tool like the Kardassians (not a typo) or pretentious twit like [your pick of just about every celebutard]?
As collected by Vulture, it’s hard to fathom her oversharing as being an act. I have to imagine her handlers having a constant heart attack as she talks about farting and wearing a turkey on her head: [www.vulture.com]
She’s no Lindsey Lohan and I’m not seeing much potential for her going off the rails either. When you’re this popular and acclaimed and still acting like a goon, it’s not an act.
How come you have Bradley Cooper out of your top 5 in Supporting Actor? Seems like you loved him.
Alas, just because I love something… But he has a decent shot. I want to see how it lands otherwise first.
Kris, how would you categorize Cooper? Is pushing him in supporting a category fraud?
He could easily go co-lead but it could be argued a robust supporting performance.
It had better be better than the trailer or the thing is a massive bore.
I’m excited to see Lawrencre in this because it’s such a different role for her and it looks so trashy-fun. Excited to hear she’s the standout. She certainly was from the trailers.
My favorite Adams performance is still Enchanted!
Too bad for Amy Adams. My favorite performance of Amy’s is Junebug. She should have won the Oscar , but I hated her whiny and mousy performance in Doubt.
I am rooting for Amy because she is a subtle actress that acts with rich nuance and intelligence , when given the chance . I don’t get the Jennifer Lawrence fuss. She is either very over-the-top ( she loves to yell her lines ) , flatly delivers her lines , or she seems to have problems acting with different facial expressions .
I guess Jeremy Renner is forgettable or has a bit part, since you don’t talk about his performance at all.
Thanks for the rest of the stuff, tough.
He’s very good.
I know you aren’t sold on Adams, but since she’s the only non-winner who has a legitimate shot at breaking in (except MAYBE Adele), don’t you think it’s plausible? A lot of other pundits seem really taken by her performance.
I think you’re narrowing the field FAR too quickly. The precursors haven’t even chimed in yet.
Yes, but are there really that many other possibilities? Just realistically speaking.
Yes, there are other possibilities. A recent nominee like Demian Bichir, for example, wasn’t being talked about by anyone as a likely nominee at this point in the season two years ago. And it’s not as if there isn’t worthy work on the fringes of the Best Actress conversation.
Guy, please keep championing Brie!
Re: outside-the-box Actress contenders, I’m still uncertain as to whether Paulina Garcia is eligible, as there’s no mention anywhere of dates for a qualifying run. (Just Jan. 17, limited release.) Seems she might have a shot if given the chance; think Fernanda Montenegro, 1998.
If Kris or Guy can’t clear this up, I suspect no one can.
Chris L.—Roadside Attractions tweeted on October 7 that there wouldn’t be a qualifying run for “Gloria.” I know October 7 was a while ago, but that’s pretty much straight from the source, right? If they changed their mind, hopefully they’ll at least mention it on Twitter or somewhere.
I saw that tweet also, but this site and others still have Garcia listed in the running. There was a film last year – I think it may have been that “Room 237” documentary – that reportedly had some kind of semi-secret qualifying screening with no publicity or reviews. Of course, the documentary rules are somewhat different, but maybe this is a similar deal and no one is telling. Quite curious.
Per Roadside as of this afternoon, it’s being qualified this year.
What can fans do to support Paulina Garcia? And I’m serious here. Honestly, she in my top 5 best female performances of this year. There needs to be a louder campaign for her and that film.
Well that’s good to hear that about Lawrence. I was concerned she was miscast. Shame about Adams. How’s Renner? I always expect good work from Bale and I do think Cooper looks well cast. Despite my thoughts on SLP, I think he could make for a good team with Russell.
The Eric Singer draft was one of the best scripts I’ve had the pleasure of reading for work. I think O. Russell is one of the best working writer/directors but I wonder he felt the need to change so much of what was already working on the page….
It’s kind of hard to gauge the overall reaction to this movie based on the few articles online right now (and the fact that it’s only screened once to a lot of industry insiders). Everyone seems to be raving about Jennifer Lawrence (and to a lesser extent, Cooper and Bale), but it doesn’t seem like anyone is flat-out raving about the movie itself. Maybe that’s just because of the embargo? In any case, Kris, you said that you found the film pretty flat, but do you think this could be another “Silver Linings Playbook” scenario where most people eat it right up while you just don’t see the appeal? (For the record, I shared your opinion of “Silver Linings,” so I’m also trying to level my expectations for this one.)
Like I said, the SAG audience seemed to eat it up. Standing O in Santa Barbara. I think it’ll have plenty of fans because it has a lot of surface pleasures.
I’m on SAG and I couldn’t help but notice there was no Standing O last night. Where I’ve seen Standing Os for Rush, Philomena…lots of just okay movies. I thought the response was pretty cold, actually.
It was a SAG screening, so mostly focusing on performances makes sense.
Adele: The standing o was in Santa Barbara but nevertheless, I thought the response was rather warm last night. Applause in the middle of the film and the end, etc.
Good write-up. Im jot a huge DOR fan, so my expectations are lowered anyway.
Ive read amazing things about the film, Ive also read lots pf iffy stuff.
On JLawrence. I get that shes a standout. But my lord, all the clips theyve shown of her on internet sites are pretty awful. The accent, the “acting”. And she just seems way too young for this role. I guess they were showing her worst clips because I sure hope shes better than that.
Looking at the list of films in contention this year, it seems like the “indie darling” slot is going vacant this time around, since “Fruitvale Station” didn’t maintain its momentum.
I’ve heard some really good buzz on Renner’s performance, but he seems to be the least reported on at the moment (here bein a good ex). It makes sense since I hear his part is the smallest and a lot of reporters seems to be doing the SLP vs. Fighter thing whether intentionally or not, but I’ve heard from several places that Renner surprises/shatters type and may be a potential dark horse in the supporting category depending on how cooper is received and where(if) he campaigns. I like cooper, I thought he was going to be a lead, and I’m glad to hear he was well liked here, but he’s gotten some mixed reviews on other sites. His hand in executive producing the movie also makes me question how that influenced his performance. I like Renner a lot too but know that he’s an understated actor and isn’t in a loud role like Lawrence or cooper, which makes me wonder if he’s initially overlooked or something, since some characters seem overwhelming. Can you give us any insight at all into renners performance that won’t give things away? Feedback for him still seems very positive, but diminished in comparison to DORs 4 favorites.
I’m surprised to see so much debate over Amy Adams’ English accent. It’s a put on, so it sounds pretty much like what everyone else putting on an English accent would sound like. Not suppose to be flawless.
And I think Lawrence is the big weak link and halts the momentum of the movie. It’s shtick, and when the role calls for humanity, it’s unearned. Cooper, Adams, and Bale all find that balance of lunacy and humanity, and I don’t think Lawrence does. Partly Russell and the script’s fault, but also Lawrence’s. I think she’s a very good actor, but she didn’t click here.