Off the Carpet: Best Actor and Best Actress make for a tale of two industries

Look across the landscape of Best Actor Oscar contenders this year. Michael Keaton, Steve Carell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne, Bill Murray, Timothy Spall, Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Costner, Ralph Fiennes, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, Channing Tatum all seen and stumped for. Joaquin Phoenix, David Oyelowo, Brad Pitt, Jack O'Connell, Bradley Cooper, Oscar Isaac, Matthew McConaughey and Mark Wahlberg all looking for room on the other side. Gael García Bernal, Ellar Coltrane, Brendon Gleeson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tommy Lee Jones, John Lithgow, Alfred Molina, Miles Teller all likely to find supporters besides.
Now look at the Best Actress contenders…
It seems an oft-repeated lament. The leading lady category always feels just wide enough to manage a healthy slate of nominees, while the fellas deal with shocked asides on Oscar nomination morning about Tom Hanks or some such somehow missing the cut. “It was just too competitive.” But it never seems to be “too competitive” on the Best Actress side of things, does it? And this year really looks like a banner year for that dichotomy.
“Wild” star Reese Witherspoon was recently asked why she feels proud to be a woman. Her response is of note:
“Because we are capable of anything. And we do it all. We do it all so well. I don”t know any weak women. I honestly don”t. People say to me, 'why don”t you play weak characters?' And I say, 'I don”t know any weak women!' Sometimes I read them in scripts and I think, 'this isn”t representative of any woman I”ve ever met in my entire life.' Sometimes you see a girl in a script and you don”t even know what she does for a living. Or what her parents do. Or if she has siblings. You have no information and that”s categorized as a female lead in a film? I find it appalling. It”s head-scratching for me. I have no intention of putting that out in the world. It”s not reality.”
But it gets at part of the issue as it pertains to awards season. It's not that there aren't enough Best Actress contenders in the fray every year. It's that there aren't enough strong female characters in movies period, particularly on these shores. Hardly new news.
That said, yes, there is typically a well to draw from full of the under-considered. This year it will include names like Marion Cotillard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jenny Slate, among others. Meanwhile, campaigns will no doubt focus in on the dearth and try to spin magic. The push behind “Boyhood,” for instance, seems to just be looking for a reason to promote Patricia Arquette as a lead there. Focus had been contemplating what to do with Felicity Jones in “The Theory of Everything,” but after this weekend's Toronto reaction, they'll likely be pulling the trigger on a lead strategy. And Saban Films/Roadside Attractions has been gunning hard for “The Homesman” star Hilary Swank ever since Cannes, a somewhat dubious play to me given that the life of the film is Tommy Lee Jones (not to take anything away from what Swank does with controlled precision).
The only names that feel real to me at present are Amy Adams (apparently stand-out in “Big Eyes”), Rosamund Pike (get ready for a whirlwind around her when “Gone Girl” drops) and Witherspoon. Jessica Chastain is part of what is essentially a two-hander opposite Oscar Isaac in “A Most Violent Year” (triple-dipping with her “Miss Julie” and “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby” performances in the category – she'll go supporting for “Interstellar”).
Beyond that? Mostly crickets. Shailene Woodley has support for “The Fault in Our Stars” but can that maintain? Perhaps it can with such soft competition. Meryl Streep can get nominated for anything, so even if extensive reshoots signal trouble for “Into the Woods,” she might as well stay in the conversation for now.
Last year, albeit on the back of a popular brand, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” became the first female-led film to top the domestic box office in four decades. It was a gong Cate Blanchett kept banging en route to her own Oscar win for Best Actress. “Perhaps those of us in the industry who are still foolishly clinging to the idea that female films with women at the center are niche experiences – they are not,” she said from the stage of the Dolby Theater in March. “Audiences want to see them and, in fact, they earn money. The world is round, people!”
So where is Viola Davis' “Aliens?” Where is Patricia Clarkson's “Terms of Endearment?” I don't mean to be reductive with those thoughts, but the fact is there is a wealth of female talent out there that has been and continues to be underserved. That fact bears itself out in the awards race each and every year, and it's a bummer, because you can tell so many are ready, willing and able to take the ball and run with it.
I’ve seen A Most Violent Year and there’s no doubt that it’s a supporting role for Chastain. Don’t even see how they could try to convince voters that it’s a leading part. Wonder what the odds of her getting in both supporting and lead for Eleanor Rigby are…
was it as great as everyone says?
Bizarre – I’ve heard the complete opposite.
Huh. Everyone I talked to after the screening said there was no doubt that she wouldn’t be able to be pushed lead.
And yes, it’s quite good. A slow burn, but Isaac is especially the standout.
When was that screening? Test screening, I presume?
Two weeks ago in Boston. Looked pretty much finished to me, though they did solicit feedback so I’m sure things are being recut in the next few weeks. Chandor was in attendance.
Interesting. There is surely a lot of consideration being paid to her other three films and finding the right balance.
I was at that screening was not particularly impressed by her performance. She’s given almost nothing to do and her accent was inconsistent at best. Oscar Isaac is the real star – totally eclipsed everyone else on screen.
Overall the film needs a lot more editing.
Kris, I’m surprised you’ve got Men, Women and Children hanging in the top 10 for screenplay and supporting actress. The reviews so far are weak, and literally no one I’ve read or spoken with has singled out Jennifer Garner. I still have a lotta love for Jason Reitman, but methinks your bromance with him might be clouding your judgement. MWC, as well as The Judge, are DOA.
I don’t think the Contenders charts have been updated since Telluride. He’ll probably update them post-Toronto – as it should. No point in updating them everyday anyway.
Feel free to offer alternatives instead of cheap skepticism. Seriously, Garner is at #9. Would you honestly put any of the names that aren’t in the top 10 higher? It’s a dearth, not unlike lead actress, the very subject of this column. The script, too. Both having been bumped down considerably this week.
Don’t get so hung up on it, scrambling to diagnose dubious insidery “reasoning.”
While not an awards play by any means, I was really happy to see Perdita Week’s character in As Above, So Below, really rise out of the “final girl” archetype. I thought her Scarlett was intelligent, emotional, complex, interesting, and physically adept. Yet, very few of the reviews of that film singled out either the character or her performance. Despite the negative reviews that tend to go with the genre, I had hoped at least a few critics would praise her presence/acting. The box office returns for the film certainly haven’t helped though.
I noticed that Jessica Chastain just made a huge leap up the Supporting Actress charts, all the way to #2. Have you heard something about her performance or the campaign that inspired that?
I imagine the answer would probably be yes.
Is A Most Violent Year actually going to make it out this year?
Yes. Finishing sound mix as we speak.
If you want to add more names to the Best Actress contenders list, get IFC to let go of their obsession with Boyhood and release Clouds of Sils Maria this year. Juliette Binoche would be a fantastic contender for Best Actress, as would Kristen Stewart for Best Supporting Actress. Convince Focus World to release Maps to the Stars in theaters this year, so Julianne Moore can bring her Cannes Best Actress performance into the Oscars race. Or make sure that Still Alice (Julianne Moore, again) gets theatrical release this year.
Studios don’t seem to understand that audiences want to see strong women onscreen – and not just on VOD, but on the big screen. Female-led movies CAN and DO make money at the box office. Distributors need to wake up.
No questions: Marion Cotillard deserves the Oscar nomination for her wonderful act in Two Days One Night. In fact she should wins.
Not to mention her stellar work in The Immigrant. How is that film not gaining any traction? Harvey?
Yeah, Marion has the best performances of this year and Kris should consider her in better position. Although Harvey wants to Amy Adams wins I guess. When Cotillard in her two roles are insuperable.
Best performances of the year? Tell us about all the other performances, then. I haven’t seen Big Eyes, etc. You apparently have…
I don’t think Kris should put Cotillard higher… considering Harvey dumped the movie, and like you stated, clearly has other priorities.
Harvey Weinstein has nothing to do with “Two Days, One Night”, it’s for this film that Marion Cotillard is getting the biggest praises. Until now, no other actress has received more praises than her since Cannes, I agree that Kris should consider her higher.
So how did she lose the Best Actress prize to Julianne Moore, I wonder?
Really the critics for Julianne Moore and Marion Cotillard in Cannes are great for both and even I say Marion has better reviews. Julianne won for a short group of people as everybody in festivals. But we know Maps to the Stars releases the next year so from Cannes Marion is the only contender and she has the best reviews from this year. But, ok, it’s your list so you can do whatever you think. Just I think as many here that Marion has better chances that you see.
Honestly I can’t understand what’s happening with Moore. The distributor has said they’ll be competing for BAFTA and SAG but not Oscar, whatever that means. The convoluted nature of it all probably just takes her off the table anyway. I’m just responding to your contention that Cotillard’s performance has objectively been the best-received lead performance of the year, when Moore has an award, yet Cotillard doesn’t.
Don’t get me wrong. This entire conversation is silly. I’m just trying to follow along your line of logic, that’s all.
I guess Maps to the Stars can compete in SAG, GG and Bafta but not Oscar and BFCA. But I don’t think she gets the SAG nomination but yes in GG Comedy or Musical and Bafta plus the critics awards in december and january although I don’t think she wins in all, actually I don’t think critics as Dallas, Oklahoma or Southeastern wants reward her. So I assume she might win in NYFCC, NSFC, NBR, and LAFCA. But it seems the film has poor reception from critics in Tiff so I don’t believe many of them recognize her in awards.
And on Marion Cotillard I say she has the best reviews from an actress that can compete for Oscar for now. Her reviews are much better than Reese Whiterspoon, Jessica Chastain, Felicity Jones, Keira Knightley, Shailene Woodley, Hilary Swank, Scarlett Johansson. That is the reason that I believe she should be higher on your list, that’s all.
I’ve never heard of someone competing for SAG but not Oscar. Like, what? Does SAG not have the same cut-off as Oscars, Dec 31?
I honestly think that mere words cannot do justice to Marion Cotillard’s brilliance in “Two Days, One Night”. She was absolutely phenomenal this year in both that film and “The Immigrant” and more than worthy of an Oscar win for both of them, but really, what she does as Sandra in “Two Days, One Night” is the best screen acting you’re going to watch from a female actor all year, I’m pretty sure about that. It’s like she pushes acting to a whole other level with her otherworldly work there. Give this woman the Oscar already, trust me, it has to be hers.
JJ1.
I think the rules for SAG are little different from AMPAS. But Julianne could to have a great chance with Still Alice in Oscar.
“I’m just responding to your contention that Cotillard’s performance has objectively been the best-received lead performance of the year, when Moore has an award, yet Cotillard doesn’t.”
To be honest, a Cannes award doesn’t mean much outside of the festival! It’s like saying that Gwyneth Paltrow is a better actress than Glenn Close just because she has an Oscar. Berenice Bejo won the same award last year and she was not even the best actress of her own movie! her 17-years old daughter was far better. Bejo’s performance wasn’t the most praised of Cannes and no one was talking about her after the end of the festival and how many nominations she got for this movie? NONE! (except the Césars, but that was in her country) not even the actresses of last year’s Palme d’or winner got nominated for anything! and have you forgot about Kirsten Dunst’s Cannes award for Melancholia? it didn’t help her at all!
But I guess you’ll keep whining about the “Cotillard trolls” because you can’t deny the fact that her performance still is the most praised of this year!
Thanks, Sheyla. And yes, hopefully Still Alice comes out this year and makes some waves :)
Sarah, I think the “trolling” comes in when certain commenters repeat their Marion-loving incantations in a rote, almost copy-and-paste fashion – often on posts where it is completely off topic. (Not the case here, obviously, and I’m not accusing you of any of this.)
I’ve seen and admired The Immigrant, and am very eager for Two Days to be released. Not sure of Kris’ views on either film, but I doubt he has any kind of grudge against Cotillard. It’s just that such a curiously relentless campaign of worship can exhaust any reader, thus doing her cause more harm than good. (And she does, after all, have an Oscar, even if it was for the wrong film.)
You seem confused (though that’s understandable given that it’s a confused situation). There’s really no way to “campaign” for all that other stuff and not aim at the Academy, too. If the film is releasing this year and Moore is eligible, she’s eligible.
Re: great reviews: critics don’t vote for Oscars. A mantra worth repeating.
“To be honest, a Cannes award doesn’t mean much outside of the festival!”
Hard to keep track of these moving goal posts.
And take umbrage with my “Cotillard trolls” comment if you must. It would just be nice if you could all be restrained enough to keep the conversation to pertinent posts rather than spraying any and all topics with your declaration that she MUST WIN THE OSCAR. You do a major disservice to her by being such a shrill lot. Chris L. seems to understand what’s what where this is concerned.
Good luck to you and to Ms. Cotillard. Feel free to start a fan club or a fan blog or something in support.
What I notice most every year is the lack of women of color in the lead actress category.
Sure, there’s obviously a lack everywhere, but most categories at least have one or two actors of color at least in conversation. Best actress though? Usually not even one.
Hollywood does not commission racially neutral scripts for women. Popular African-American actors have been offered leading roles in several vehicles that eventually went to white actors because the men who were initially offered the parts passed on them for their own reasons: Denzel Washington, Michael Clayton; Will Smith, The Matrix; Eddie Murphy, Who Frame Roger Rabbit.
Hollywood does not make women’s movies. They make romantic comedies starring women and assume those are the only female led vehicles that make money outside of the action orientated genre pictures women sometimes lead.
I wish Hollywood would make movies for adults again. Something under 40 million starring adults going through the dramas of life. I wish they would reinvest in character actors from film who have gone to television.
American Horror Story’s most successful season was solid around veteran film actresses on a horror show.
As for this year’s Best Actress slate I just want Chastain to receive hers. No supporting actress win will suffice.
Completely COMPLETELY agree with this post.
Saw someone post this on my friend’s wall after he shared the article on Facebook: “Completely agree that women deserve more and more substantial roles in Hollywood, but when it comes to women getting roles in prestige films, I don’t think Hollywood is to blame so much as history. The Oscars tend to award historical, non-fiction films, especially in the acting categories – 3 of the 5 Actor contenders Tapley lists are well known historical figures, as opposed to only 1 of the 5 Actress contenders (I’m assuming Jane Wilde and Cheryl Strayed aren’t household names). History has, unfortunately, been heavily patriarchal, so the further back in time filmmakers go for material, the more likely it is that material will be about men. It frustrates me when articles like this try to ‘expose’ the racism/sexism/other biases of the Academy as if it’s a uniform voting block. It’s a cheap shot that doesn’t seem to take reality into account.”
Due respect to your friend, this article isn’t aiming to “expose” anything. Nothing contained in this piece is news.
Furthermore, this piece — I believe this is patently obvious — is not taking aim at the Academy, but rather the industry status quo that leaves the Academy with diminished choices.
That’s before we even get to the point that historical figure performances don’t — or certainly shouldn’t — HAVE to be so disproportionately rewarded by the Academy, making that point sort of bizarre.
This person would have done well to just leave it at his/her first sentence. That’s really the only point that’s being made in this piece, anyway. The rest of the comment is sort of confused blather that doesn’t have much to do with what I’ve written about here.
Is Mommy getting a qualifying release this year? I would absolutely love to see Dorval’s name in the conversation, long-shot though she’d be.
I think what’s interesting about Best Actor is that it’s the UK talent making it seem like such a clusterfreak this year (moreso than usual). Presumably Keaton and Carell would look to have nods, lest things simply don’t go their way, and then you have names like Fiennes (who deserves to stay in the conversation), Cumberbatch, Redmayne, Spall, Oyelowo and O’Connell who could all make very credible claims to one of the three remaining slots.
I’ve just looked into it and been told that “Mommy” is not currently set for a qualifying release. It’s releasing in September in Canada and will be that country’s foreign film submission, but there is no plan to set it up for other categories at this time, leaving it a first quarter 2015 release in the States. Pity.
But good news for Cotillard trolls!
You gotta give them credit for consistency. :)
Mbatha-Raw from Belle would be a deserving nom, for sure. And yes, Shame that Julianne Moore may not get a nom this year, unless Still Alice comes through.
A list that includes yet-to-be-winners like Moore, Adams, Chastain, Jones, Pike, Mbatha-Raw, Woodley, Blunt, Dorval ………… Would be so nice.
Kris have you seen Gone Girl? Is Pike that good? I have high hopes for her, she deserves to be recognized, she’s amazing. I keep thinking that she deserved more attention for her role in An Education.
Suddenly, Best Actress starting to look considerably stronger, no?
Moore (hopefully)
Adams (is it her year?)
Pike (great role)
Witherspoon (seems to be good in several good films)
Jones (very good role)
Swank (strong role, return to form)
Chastain (good roles across several films)
Streep (its Streep, and fun/juicy role)
Blunt (her role won a Tony Award)
Aniston (an against the rain role for her)
Mbatha-Raw (just wonderful in her 1st major film)
Woodley (she got very good reviews in a box office hit)
Cotillard (great reviews)
Arquette (unless she goes Supporting)