Off the Carpet: Clooney and Pitt lead Best Actor talk, but the real action is elsewhere

This year’s Best Actor race is an odd bird indeed. There are so many wonderful performances out there, but so few seem to fit into the (unfortunate) Oscar paradigm. Hopefully that will mean studios will recognize some opportunity and/or Academy members will venture outside of their comfort zones. But in many ways, the race seems decided.
Four performances have been seen already and are considered formidable. Let’s start there.
It all started with Jean Dujardin’s award in Cannes for Michel Hazanavicius’s “The Artist” (which was inserted into the competition line-up at the last second). As the film has continued to play the festival circuit, it has consistently charmed audiences and few can find reason to argue that Dujardin won’t find room in the lead actor race. But it’ll take a little extra effort as he isn’t a known commodity in Hollywood and often has to charm via translator. But he’s looking good for now.
Popping up at Telluride was Alexander Payne’s “The Descendants” and the undeniable work from George Clooney. Some consider his performance in the film to be a career best (I think I might agree with them). The added exposure of his directorial effort (in which he has a small but significant role), “The Ides of March,” is merely added fuel. Chalk him up.
Not long after that film’s Telluride bow, Tomas Alfredson’s “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” showed up on a rainy Monday at the Venice Film Festival. Gary Oldman’s icy, reserved and impeccable delivery of John le Carre’s George Smiley character is the kind of thing fellow actors fawn over. And while it’s not a powerhouse of showy emoting, it is impossible not to recognize how much he owns the role. Assuming he’s out of Hollywood’s doghouse following the press faux pas surrounding 2000’s “The Contender,” he should be able to slide in. Certainly the British voting block will spring for him.
Finally, opening this weekend is “Moneyball,” and with it, a unique movie star performance from Brad Pitt. I would say Pitt is bringing up the rear at the moment, as the film’s box office fate is yet to be revealed and keeping any sort of momentum going through the season could be a tall order. But the best thing the film has going for it right now is underestimation.
Now, at the top of most lists coming into the season was Leonardo DiCaprio’s still unseen performance as J. Edgar Hoover in Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar.” The trailer has dropped, so we have a bit of an idea of what to expect. The project appears to be dripping with Oscar bait, but if anyone is in danger of sliding away here, I would say it’s DiCaprio and Pitt. We simply need to kn what we’re working with vis a vis the former, and the latter has to outshine some things still to come.
So those are the generally agreed-upon five at the moment, but forgive me if I think that doesn’t even BEGIN to represent a stellar year of leading male performances.
Let’s start with the year’s best portrayal, Michael Shannon’s work in “Take Shelter.” Here is an expert class in control and embodiment. It’s undoubtedly his personal best and further proves why he’s one of the best actors of his generation. I can only hope Sony Pictures Classics recognizes that and plans to push accordingly, because he is the best bet for a nod in this category in their stable; though they will try for more with lead pushes for Christoph Waltz and John C. Reilly in “Carnage.” (Look for my interview with Shannon tomorrow.)
Then there is Michael Fassbender in Steve McQueen’s “Shame.” I’ve been going on about this one since Telluride and gave a hearty pat on the back to Fox Searchlight for picking it up. Again, it’s the actor’s best work yet, a revelation of nuance and internalized, obsessive agony.
Nipping at the heels of Shannon and Fassbender for my personal favorite performance of the year is Woody Harrelson in the recently acquired “Rampart.” Here is a stunning portrait that could see an entire Oscar campaign for the film worked around it, and my fingers are crossed it’s not lost in the fray.
These aren’t really “Academy-friendly” portrayals, for various reasons. “Take Shelter” is small. “Shame” is NC-17. “Rampart” is a downer. But they nevertheless represent the top tier of performance on film this year.
Moving along, Ryan Gosling gives two brilliant, award-worthy performances this year in “Drive” (cagey and withdrawn) and “The Ides of March” (charismatic and slick). Tom Hardy is all steely will and focus in “Warrior.” And Joseph Gordon-Levitt nails both comedy and drama with ease in “50/50.” (Look for my interview with Gordon-Levitt later this week.)
Demián Bichir’s work in Christ Weitz’s “A Better Life” is still one of the finest pieces of work from a lead this year. Summit is serious about pushing the film and already has screeners out there. Meanwhile, the underestimated Rhys Ifans is electric in “Anonymous,” filling out a triumvirate of leading actor possibilities in Sony films (with Daniel Craig in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” still to come).
Ewan McGregor in “Beginners,” Anton Yelchin in “Like Crazy,” Paul Giamatti in “Win Win,” all brilliant portrayals in quality indies. Hunter McCracken in “The Tree of Life?” One of the year’s absolute best.
This is to say nothing of the beautiful work in foreign films this year, from André Wilms in “Le Havre” to Peyman Moaadi in “A Separation.” They have no chance, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worthy. They absolutely are.
Still to come we have Matt Damon in “We Bought a Zoo,” Johnny Depp in “The Rum Diary,” Thomas Horn in “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” and Jeremy Irvine in “War Horse.” And who knows what will happen if films like “Barrymore” (Christopher Plummer), “Salmon Fishing on the Yemen” (Ewan McGregor) or “Killer Joe” (Matthew McConaughey, who was already brilliant earlier this year in “The Lincoln Lawyer”) are picked up? But the point is, to me, the story of this year’s Best Actor race is outside the box.
I hope Academy voters plan on looking there. More importantly, I hope these various campaigns at least point them there.
UPDATE: Living in Cinema’s Craig Kennedy reminds me of Owen Wilson in “Midnight in Paris,” which I had thought about including here but, knowing the studio has bigger fish to fry, I excluded him. Still, that’s part of the point here, the bevy of quality if not “Oscar” with a capital “O” performances in the field this year. Wilson gave one of the better, more organic surrogate Woody Allen performances of late and could at least get some Golden Globe recognition at the end of the day.
What exactly happened in regards to Oldman and The Contender?
Here’s kind of an overview, but you can research more:
[abcnews.go.com]
In a nutshell, you don’t piss off The Beard in this town.
Read the article and there’s really not much controversy there. Just a little dispute. Certainly Oldman did nothing extreme enough that it would dissuade Academy members from ever voting for him. Hell, Monique’s press faux pa in ’09 was more controversial than what I just read, and she won the damn thing.
I think you fail to realize how it very much affected his career over the last decade. Trust me, the controversy was very real. And no, nothing Mo’Nique did comes close to this. In fact, she was considered a hero of sorts for people who hate the press thing, so I don’t even get your comparison. Oldman’s criticism of liberal Hollywood was a big, big deal.
All of that said, I think he’ll be fine in the race. It’s really just worth pointing out, is all.
I really think people are underestimating Dujardin. I’m have distinct flashbacks to Life is Beautiful. The Weinsteins may not be the Oscar powerhouses they once were, but I’ll bet they can still get an Oscar for a charming European comedian over a field of celebrated known actors.
I have yet to see The Artist but Roberto Benigni beating McKellen, Hanks, Norton and Nolte was one of the Academy’s most egregious decisions.
What Matthew said.
I can only applaud the Academy any time they give an Oscar to a foreign language film in a regular category. They could give an Oscar to the lead actor of ‘Banlieue 13’ over Daniel Day Lewis in TWBB and I would celebrate the choice. Regular Oscars for foreign films have been so few and far between that their existence are like oases in deserts of dreariness.
I’m down for rewarding foreign films in the big categories. Bardem would have been my pick for best actor last year. Roberto Benigni clowning around and getting an Oscar over career best work from McKellen and Norton is pretty bad.
Benigni’s doing a lot more than “clowning around” in Life is Beautiful — the broad physical comedy he splashes around in the first half of the film is imbued with wholly different motivation and subtext in the second. It may or may not work for you, but it’s a cleverly structured performance that people now seem to have merged in their minds with his Oscar-night antics. I wouldn’t have given him the award that year, but it’s a perfectly respectable win — and given the Academy’s usual antipathy both to foreign-language and comic work, a refreshing one for the history books.
Anyway, beyond the superficial parallel of a European actor giving a semi-comic physical performance, Jean Dujardin isn’t really doing the same thing at all in The Artist.
Roberto’s performance worked well enough for me in a film I thought I was overrated. My problem is that I feel Roberto just has that one persona and that’s it. Like you said Guy, the man we saw on Oscar night seemed like the same man from the film.
It’s not a bad performance by any stretch but there is no way it’s in the same class as McKellen or Norton that year. Also if Roberto was really as talented as people back then thought he was he would have made an actual career of it and not fizzled out with Pinocchio.
Gut feeling tells me Fassbender is getting nominated. I wrote about this in one of Guy’s posts a while ago, but it just feels right. Even in lighter fare like X-Men: First Class he was amazing. Among a sea of cheese, he was still rock solid. I think people/voters will want to see his next performance because he always delivers. The Academy had no problem nominating Javier Bardem for Biutiful, another atypical performance (as far as Oscars go), so as long as the distributor makes sure to get the movie out there, I think he’ll get that nomination to cap off a star-making year. It feels right.
It is undoubtedly a tough year though.. The one I feel least confident about is Leonardo DiCaprio. I’m just not feeling it judging by the trailer, and if you think about it he’s actually only been Oscar-nominated three times. They’ve passed him up despite many great performances.. So he’s not really an Academy darling the way it seems sometimes. But if the film becomes a Best Picture juggernaut he surely won’t miss out.
Here’s how I see the potential noms, as of right now:
1) Oldman – seems like a sure thing for a nom right now. He’ll be the story of the season (having never been nommed).
2) Clooney – he’s gotten great ink in a supposedly very good movie. A-duh.
2) DiCaprio – sight unseen. But it’s Leo, Eastwood, period biopic, he’s been snubbed a handful of times recently, time for a nom, etc..
4) Dujardin – everything Kris said.
5) Pitt – I think he’ll be clutching onto the 5th slot. But by no means a sure thing.
———–
6) Shannon – I actually see him in 6th and banging on the door, simply because he’s apparently amazing, and the Academy already nommed him recently (and in somewhat of a surprise).
7) Fassbender – but I think the NC-17 will just be enough to thwart a nom. :(
8) Gosling – vote-splitting himself?
9) Harrelson – could fly up to 5th if Rampart catches on with AMPAS.
10) a host of potentials in no partic. order (Depp, Damon, etc.).
Demián Bichir was SO GOOD in ‘A Better Life’… I hope he continues to be a part of the Best Actor conversation.
I want to add to the conversation but I need to see Take Shelter, The Descendants, The Artist and The Ides of March.
I’ll say I am happy that we still have a competition. Last year at this time it had already been whittled down to Colin Firth and James Franco.
How awesome would it be if the lead in a Roland Emmerich film was actually nominated for an Oscar?
I think Clooney is in.
I think Brad Pitt is in. Both Hollywood royalty right there.
I think Gary Oldman is in. Stature and prestige finally combine in a nomination that will be a reward for his entire career.
That’s 3 down from what we have seen.
Dujardin is the weakest. Nobody knows him, they are just expected to nominated him because he’s a charmer from Weinstein’s big movie. He might be outstanding, but I think he is on the edge. He is a foreign actor still after all is said and done.
Fassbender to me seems like a far-fetched possibility, but still a possibility. Dicaprio might not get in, from the trailer it looked extremely ordinary and the same old thing he does every time. I was not even slightly intrigued, either by his performance or by the film and I am a huge fan of Eastwood the director. The others seem too small.
I currently have them ranked this way:
1) Clooney: Academy darling and like Kris said… “The Ides of March” will help him exponentially in the way how “Good Night, and Good Luck” bolstered “Syriana.”
2) Dujardin: Weinsteins, Cannes Best Actor, crowd-pleasing flick that will likely be huge with the Academy. Helps that he’s a charmer.
3) Oldman: This year’s long-overdue vet nomination plus British contingent. Could turn into a Firth or Bridges if Focus plays the cards right.
4) Fassbender: Fox Searchlight will do it for him. It’s NC-17 but I have a feeling he’s going to get in like Bardem last year.
5) Pitt: Like Kris said… He’s got the reviews, now it’s the box office. Could Blind Side his way in.
—-
6) Shannon: Movie might be too small.
7) DiCaprio: The performance really has to be something special because that trailer did a lot to change my mind. He looks miscast. Accent sounds off. But then we said that about Blood Diamond too.
8) Gosling: Doubt it… unless Ides becomes a critical sensation.
Firth is not the same as Bridges/Oldman situation. He definitely did not get the ASM nomination because he was long overdue/British. That performance was just too good to overlook.
His second nom and win was in part to make up for not giving it to him the previous year.
And let no Actor of the year conversation go by without mentioning Dominic Cooper in The Devil’s Double. Whatever you think of the film, Cooper is exploding dynamite in that film. A performance like that from a big known star would win the Oscar walking away. Its a giant performance in a small movie.
Kris have you seen it yet and what did you think?
Nope. I need to.
Yikes, I don’t think Cooper is at all good in The Devil’s Double. Full marks for effort, but I thought it was empty actorly flexing.
Guy, it was certainly showy but there was such mad energy in the evil twin performance and such charisma and screen presence, I completely bought it. And the good twin was so absolutely different that you almost buy them as two different actors. The film is rather drab but I think Cooper owned it. He’s the only reason that movie even needs to be seen.
I don’t know who’s in or not, but right now, the three best male performances of the year are Tom Hardy (WARRIOR), Andy Serkis (RISE OF THE PLANET OF THE APES), and Pitt (MONEYBALL).
Haven’t seen Clooney’s movies yet or TAKE SHELTER, or THE ARTIST, which sounds fascinating.
Just saw Drive. Whoa, what a movie! Ryan Gosling was amazing. But it seemed to me like this guy has no luck with the Oscar and what so ever. Half Nelson was one of his best, and one of that years best, he didn’t win a single critic award (though he nabbed ISA and a Stockholm film fest prize). Same as last year, arguably the best male performance and nothing to show for except for a few nominations. He continuously does good work (Lars…etc). As someone who follow the awards season closely I do feel bad for the guy, although it seemed like (and hopefully) oscar is not really in his agenda when it comes to making films.
AMPAS has a great opportunity to demonstrate how broad minded it is by at least honoring Fassbender with a nomination. The man deserves it. He was bold and brave to take on Shame and he should be praised for the outstanding work in the end. The NC-17 rating, in a FAIR world, should not have any bearing on who does and who does not get a nomination. The politics and jelly spines need to stop.
The thing is that people have to see it. It strikes me as, like Jacki Weaver and Animal Kingdom, the kind of thing that will make it through if people see the movie, but it might not be so easy getting people to see it.
I agree with you, I’ve seen Shame at its world première at the Venice Film Festival. People went crazy…..completely crazy, they got a 10 mins standing ovation, it was a roaring success, both Steve and Michael didn’t know how to thank the crowd. I believe that was the exact moment they realised it was a special film. In my opinion, it’s the best I’ve seen in a couple of years. It’s an amazing movie that reduced me to tears without any judgement or easy manipulation. I know Fassbender is an excellent actor and I had already prediceted he’s going to win an Oscar before he hits 40, but here he gives the performance of a lifetime. Such an intensity, such a subtlety, he conveys all emotions in just one look. Best actor of his generation and an Oscar nomination this year would be nice, it would demonstrate the Academy has still got some brains. I don’t see him winning this year, Shame is a bit too much of a shock for prim minds….but it can prepare some ground for the future.
I was at the TIFF premiere of Shame and the crowed also went crazy at the sight of Steve McQueen and Michael at the start and after the film during the Q & A. If he’s not nominated it’ll be crimes against acting at this point, given Michael’s greatness in the film, the brilliance of the film itself and the fact that Fassbender has more than paid his dues with a constant series of amazing performances starting with his breakthrough in McQueen’s Hunger. While Dujardin, Clooney and Gosling (both Ides of March & Drive) are both very good indeed, Fassbender’s performance towers above. I think once it’s released, its greatness will be quite obvious. And the film should become a classic since it’s an obvious masterpiece.
I don’t think Pitt, DiCaprio AND Clooney get in. Too many stars.
-Leonardo DiCaprio, J.Edgar
-Ryan Gosling, Drive
-Michael Fassbender, Shame
-Jean DuJardin, The Artist
-Gary Oldman, TTSS
You’re a lot closer to the show than I am, but my perception is that the buzz seems to be largely centered on Brad Pitt right now. Even if he can’t win, he seems as solid a bet in any category as any other contender is right now. The headline for this post says “Clooney and Pitt lead Best Actor talk…” but you’re saying that if any of the frontrunners slip you suspect it will be Pitt. I don’t understand your rationale. It would seem to me that Oldman will have a harder time keeping momentum in the face of new openers than Pitt, if not Dujardin as well. Clooney and Pitt really do feel like the frontrunners and it seems like it could that way throughout the season.
Key words: “right now.” I’ve been saying for ages now that Moneyball will have to stay in the conversation. Tinker hasn’t even been released yet, and won’t until December. By which time Moneyball could be a distant memory.
Fair Point. Does that mean you actually do *expect* Moneyball and Pitt to fade or you just fear it’s a possibility? I have to assume that it will make at least a fair amount of noise in December with the critic’s prizes because it is one of if not the best reviewed wide release in America to this point. Obviously to this point still a qualifier.
I kind of expect it. Not sure why. It just feels like it’ll come up short to me.
I saw Moneyball this weekend and was disappointed. I think the film and Pitt’s performance here are over-rated. That doesn’t mean he’s not going to get nominated. People love the man’s charisma, but extended screen time doesn’t equal an Oscar-worthy performance to my mind.
Also, do we have any idea when Shame is going to see a release date yet? I’m sure that will have great importance to this race
They say December 9th, but no confirmations yet. Fox Searchlight bought the rights with Oscars in mind, so I wouldn’t be worried about the release date.
I would add John Boyega(Attack the Block), Brendan Gleeson(The Guard), and Chris Evans(Puncture) to the list of great under-the-radar performances.
i really hope fassbender, shannon and gary oldman get nominated, after that i don’t care so much (side note; just noticed that patton oswalt is predicted for supporting actor, that would be awesome)
My choices are:
1. Gary Oldman, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (winner)
2. Leonardo DiCaprio, J. Edgar
3. George Clooney, The Descendants
4. Daniel Craig, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
5. Jean Dujardin, The Artist
Can you imagine if the nominees were Brad Pit, Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Johnny Depp? It hilarious that such a thing is actually possible.
I expect J. Edgar to disappoint. I’d say that Dujardin and Clooney are the safest bets right now; wouldn’t rule out Pitt, Fassbender or even Ryan Gosling (for The Ides of March, which should play better to American audiences). This is an interesting year to predict best actor, but the real fun is always in the supporting actor category.
Glad you found some space here for McConaughey. “The Lincoln Lawyer” was a film I really took to, largely because of his portrayal.
I feel like, if ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ came out in November/early December … McConaughey would be in the discussion. Maybe not a definitive nom, but I think we’d see his name sprinkled around a lot more.
McConaughey would get a Golden Globe nomination at most IMO. Not that he wouldn’t deserve it, I thought he was really good. Hopefully he’ll keep this up in the future.
This year seems stacked. My guess its down to 7.
Clooney, Pitt, Dicaprio, Dujardin, Oldman, Fassbender, Gosling.
I just don’t think Take Shelter has the talk or the appeal to the Academy. Not sure if Shame does either, but I believe Fox Searchlight might be able to pull it off. It seems like Gosling could potentially cause a split and Gosling is going to have to really stand out within the ensemble of Ides of March.
Despite unknown status, I think Dujardin is in for numerous reasons. Clooney’s in. I’m feeling pretty confident in Pitt. Dicaprio, and Oldman are up in the air. Sounds like Oldman will finally get recognized, but it does sound like a subtle performance within a genre picture that could get ignored. As talented as he is, I’m not impressed by the early footage of Dicaprio. Still working with Eastwood can generally lead to nominations. I gotta say I would want this actor to win for his work with Scorsese instead.
Great piece, Kris. This is probably the best take on the actor’s race I’ve read so far, as good as one can expect so early in the race. For a few weeks, I’ve thought Clooney, Pitt, Dujardin, Oldman, and DiCaprio were leading the pack, but I’m sensing a spot or two may not be so certain. And I’m happy about that. It’s a great year for male lead performances, as proven up by your post. It would be exciting to see the final five not turn out so predictable.
Kris, what happened to Waco? I thought Adrien Brody might muscle in for that role, but I haven’t heard a thing about the project.
Despite the fact that FOX Searchlight will be campaigning for both Clooney and Fassbender, and Shame is handicapped by an NC-17 rating, I think Fassbender could still earn a nomination because it will be the industry validating its current “it-boy”. He’s had a phenomenal year, and 2012 is his oyster.
I think he could make it if Leo’s performance is as underwhelming as J Edgar’s trailer. Enough with the biopic portrayals already. How about taking a risk on an original character for a change?
Eh, the industry doesn’t tend to validate trends through Oscar nominations. If so, Oldman would have been nominated years ago and Gosling would have probably been nominated last year.
He may be ‘it-boy’ in certain industry circles. But I maintain that he’s still not well-known to the public. Prominent roles in Hunger, Jane Eyre, A Dangerous Method, Shame? The latter two not out yet. Even X-Men … I don’t think many who saw it would likely recall his name or put his face against other performances to remember him. I just don’t see it yet.
JJ1: what a way to make him a household name, though. I’m sure Ridley Scott would love to use “Best Actor Nominee Michael Fassbender” in his ads for Prometheus…
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen and Killer Joe have both been picked up but I don’t know if either will be released this year.
I saw Take Shelter in Toronto in part because of Kris’s recommendation and some other good reviews. I was very disappointed in the film, after about 20 minutes I couldn’t wait for it to end. Shannon was totally committed to his role but the screenplay and direction were plodding.
Rampart also has a standout performance from Harrelson but again the screenplay seemed to lose direction about 2/3 of the way through. It felt like the director ran out of money. The film leaves you dissatisfied at the end several actors like Robin Wright and Audra McDonald are wasted.
I think Fassbender may be singled out because of X-Men, A Dangerous Method and finally Shame, which will earn him a nomination.
Matthew McConaughey was “brilliant” in Lincoln Lawyer? Hmmm.
Still, nice piece. I’m really intrigued by the trajectory that Fassbender will take this year. Would be nice to see him honoured for “Jane Eyre”, too.
If Pitt, Clooney, Gosling, and DiCaprio get nominated for Best Actor, the category will have to be immediately renamed People Magazine’s Former Sexiest Men Alive. Yeah yeah, Gosling hasn’t received the honor yet but just go with it.
I really hope SPC give it their all and get as many people to see Take Shelter as possible, because there is no way anyone who watches it would not nominate Michael Shannon. Same with Searchlight and Shame, though it’s definitely going to be more of an uphill climb to get people to watch Shame, especially people who would be dissuaded with the NC17 rating. Those two replacing DiCaprio and Pitt would be the ultimate scenario for me. I’d be much happier seeing Pitt in Supporting for Tree of Life and I really cannot muster any enthusiasm or expectations for Leo’s performance.
I’m wracking my brain over what angle FOX Searchlight intends to take in order to make “Shame” a must-see film. All signs point to a similar strategy to what they used for “Black Swan” (actually playing up the Kunis/Portman sex scene for its controversy), with a phenomenal lead performance spearheading the charge. They’ll have to acknowledge right off the bat how distrurbing it’s intended to be.