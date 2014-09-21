Off the Carpet: Oscar’s foreign film race takes flight with just a little controversy

Next Tuesday, Sept. 30 is the cut-off date for contenders in the Best Foreign Language Film category to be released in their home countries. Slowly but surely all corners of the globe have been declaring their participants, and as these things go, it's been a relatively drama-free build so far. OK, there have been a couple of eyebrow raisers.
Bulgaria's submission, for instance, caused quite a stir some weeks back when Ivan Nichev's “Bulgarian Rhapsody” got the call. The director being a member of the Bulgarian National Film Council that made the choice, as well as the fact that the film has barely been seen (ergo globally vetted) outside of Bulgaria, caused many in the region to speak up. An online petition was even launched to protest the picture's submission and outdated representation of the Bulgaria's film culture. Favorites for the selection in the lead-ip included Maya Vitkova's Sundance and Karlovy Vary festival player “Viktoria” and Milko Lazarov's “Alienation,” which has played European fests from Venice to Sarajevo.
Then there was a bit of a dust-up over Ukraine's submission. Most expected sign-language Cannes prize winner “The Tribe” to be the one, but the country instead opted for Oles Sanin's lesser-known “The Guide.” That has left “Tribe” director Miroslav Slaboshpitsky calling foul, claiming that three of the selection committee members worked on “The Guide” so, voila, hijinks.
We're still awaiting a few key countries' selections. But you could probably wager a bet here and there.
The biggest question mark is what Russia plans to do. Given the indictment of regional politics that Cannes screenplay winner “Leviathan” is, everyone is pretty much expecting the country to go in any other direction. Could they opt for another Sony Classics title, “Red Army,” which will already be a formidable presence in the Best Documentary Feature category? If so, it would join films like Abner Benaim's “Invasión” (a first-ever submission from Panama) and Portugal's “What Now? Remind Me” as rare non-fiction submissions in the race. But while it's a Russian co-production, it probably has too much English to fly, so look for something like local fantasy blockbuster “Viy” to get the call.
France, meanwhile, has all the reason in the world to select last year's Palme d'Or winner “Blue is the Warmest Color.” You might recall the film never made the cut-off for release in its home country last year, nor did it receive any Oscar nominations otherwise, so it would be free to play this time around. With little else from France really causing much of a stir, it would be a little surprising if they went for something else. (UPDATE: Not long after this column was published, France announced its submission, and surprise, it turned out to be Bertrand Bonello's Sony Classics pick-up “Saint Laurent.” Le scandal!)
And then there's China, still desperately seeking that first statuette. Like Russia, local politics continue to be a hurdle in this particular process for many. Zhang Yimou – whose “Raise the Red Lantern” and “Hero” are the only two films from the country to ever land nominations – will probably get the call (for the ninth time) for “Coming Home.” But Frenchman Jean-Jacques Annaud's “Wolf Totem” is also in the conversation.
So far it seems like Poland's “Ida” is a dominant contender for recognition. Though I would watch out for something like Finland's “Concrete Night,” while Venezuela's “The Liberator” could be traditional enough in its presentation to win over those participating in the foreign film voting this year. And Sweden's precise and darkly comedic “Force Majeure” is sure to rally support.
Canada, as expected, chose Xavier Dolan's Cannes Jury Prize winner “Mommy,” a film that has been a mainstay on the festival circuit and could be formidable. They even held a big press conference to announce the pick, where the country's own enfant terrible made it rather clear that he covets the Academy's attention. Perhaps it could have been more of a force, though, had Roadside elected to release it domestically and qualify it for other categories. That's what Sundance Selects will be doing with the Dardennes' “Two Days, One Night,” submitted by Belgium after the country passed on the filmmaker siblings' last two efforts.
I would speak up passionately, however, for Hungary's “White God,” somehow a flawless blend of Bourne, “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “The Birds” – but with real dogs. It's amazing. Here's hoping the executive committee comes to its rescue if need be.
Other entries of note so far include Karlovy Vary prize winner “Corn Island” from Georgia, Cannes and Jerusalem fest winner “Timbuktu” from Mauritania and, of course, this year's Palme d'Or victor: “Winter Sleep” from Turkey.
And in addition to all of this, some real news: according to 13-time AMPAS Foreign Language Film Award Executive Committee head Mark Johnson, the Board of Governors has approved a significant change in this particular Oscar race. For the first time ever, the Academy will engrave the name of the director on the Oscar statuette given to the winning film rather than merely the film's country of origin. I think we can all agree that that's been a long time coming.
There will be more submissions announced throughout the week. Whatever happens, though, it's clear that world cinema is alive and well. As ever, here's hoping the Academy's representation of it is, well, representative.
Check out the full list of submissions so far at our Best Foreign Language Film page. The rest of the Contenders section, meanwhile, has been nipped and tucked throughout.
…and just moments after you published this, France went for Bertrand Bonello’s “Saint Laurent”. Now, that Is for sure an eyebrow raiser..
I thought I had already seen this, but I now see that there are two different YSL biopics this year. The one I saw was watchable but too much like the documentary I saw about him a few years ago. Hopefully this one is better.
Funny.
FYI, there are two other documentaries in the race: Never Die Young (Luxembourg) and The Circle (Switzerland).
I saw “The Circle” at the Montréal festival last month, and it was among the best of the 40 films I saw. It’s a docu-drama about the early Swiss gay liberation movement, seen through the eyes of two men who were active back then, and who have been together as a couple since the mid-Fifties. The blend of their talking heads and dramatic recreations of what they lived through is really well done, and quite moving. I’d say that it ought to be a nominee.
Indeed. Didn’t meant to suggest the two mentioned were the ONLY two.
Ah ok. My mistake.
What is the movie on the right, with the person who looks like Edgar Ramirez?
He looks like Édgar Ramírez because he IS Édgar Ramírez. It’s a still from “Libertador”, Venezuela’s entry.
Maybe it’s just me, but I wasn’t expecting “Blue is the Warmest Color” to be submitted. I think France, moreso than a lot of other countries, always has its eyes on the prize, and they’re going to submit something they think will appeal to voters and will have the best chance of getting nominated, even if it’s maybe not the best movie the country produced that year. I figured it was down to either of the St. Laurent biopics or “Venus in Fur.” I was leaning toward the latter because of its higher profile, but I’m not surprised that “Saint Laurent” won out. It’s another “Renoir”-type choice.
So far, “Ida” and “Two Days, One Night” seem like the big contenders to me. “Ida” and “Cantinflas” are the only two that I’ve seen so far, but I will be very surprised and disappointed if the latter is nominated. It’s not very good.
Kris, do you know when Roadside is releasing “Mommy”? Or is one of those deals where they’re just releasing it in NY and LA for a week to qualify in all categories and then giving it a real release next year?
While I agree with you that France often makes milquetoast picks, I would think Blue would have stood a great chance to get nominated thanks to the Executive Committee. Plus, let’s not forget that while it’s racy, it won over Steven Spielberg.
I think France probably just ensured that it doesn’t get nominated.
“Saint Laurent” is a biopic, yes, but it’s far from a “Renoir”-style choice. It’s a Bertrand Bonello movie through and through — not a milquetoast pick at all.
Kris, Interstellar seems to be steadily climbing up your charts. Is this based on buzz, or are the seen contenders simply falling to the wayside?
Also, just throwing this out there: what are the odds neither Unbroken nor Interstellar garner acting nods? Those are the frontrunners in my mind, but O’Connell and McConaughey are sure gonna have a tough time cracking that Actor field. I think Domnhall Gleeson is fantastic actor, but I wonder if his lack of starpower (at the moment) is gonna make it impossible to crack the veteran-heavy supporting field. I could see Chastain getting a nomination on name recognition alone, but the ’08 version of the script I read didn’t really have that meaty of a role for Murph. Were there significant script changes to make her ‘the emotional showcase’ as you put it?
Even if individual performances aren’t recognized, I assume both films are likely contenders for the SAG ensemble prize. A sci-fi film that cast half of A-list Hollywood seems like it’d be impossible to stop come voting time…
Kris, it may be a very long shot but, should Russia ignore Leviathan, what are its chances as a Best Picture nominee? The trailer alone is one of the best pieces of film I’ve seen in quite a while.
I’d say its chances are around nil.
Guy!!! I figured but had nothing to lose by putting it out there.
I hope Two Days One Night will get this Oscar and more nominations to Actress (Cotillard) and Screenplay. The film is wonderful.
Kris, under Actor and S. Actress, you make some pretty definitive statements about Inherent Vice… I’m sure you would tell us if you have seen it… right…?
Curious to see if Brazil’s The Way He Looks will garner some attention. It won the Teddy award in Berlin and has been charming audiences at LGBT film festivals around the world ever since. It’s a pretty solid, uplifting little movie.
Mexico’s Cantinflas, on the other hand, is a joke. It appears as a frontrunner in your Foreign Film page but… no. Horrible script and execution.
The ‘blame’ for France’s pick NOT being BLUE IS THE WARMEST COLOR falls squarely on the movie’s own distributor. Recall that they had the opportunity to push up its release date in ONE token theater by only a week or two last year, but brazenly refused to do so.
Their right of course, but, it led to this disappointment. Face it, following Cannes, BLUE was hot. It got good reviews and even Best Actress (and Supporting) attention when it was released in the U.S. last fall. Sorry, but a year and a half after Cannes, BLUE simply feels like leftovers now.
So, congrats to the stubborn folks at the distribution company who let this nomination slip through their fingers last year – not to mention millions of Francs’ worth of free publicity and box office.
Millions of Francs haha…unless you’re referring to the Swiss box office you’ve raised a few eyebrows in Paris and Brussels
I hope Germany nominates Phoenix. Stunning film.
They haven’t — they submitted “Beloved Sisters” several weeks ago.
“Concrete Night” is stunningly beautiful, but I can’t see it being nominated.
I’ll be rooting for “Gett” from Israel, which is superb, and I also hope “Nabat” is submitted by Azerbaijan, if that country does this process at all.
I hope Philippines chose Lav Diaz’s North, The End of History
North, The End of History is the Philippines entry to the Oscars
[ph.celebrity.yahoo.com]
Spain finally selected the perceived frontrunner, ‘Living is easy with eyes closed’, a dramedy that won big on the last edition of Goyas (the Spanish Oscars). It tells the story of a teacher who wants to meet John Lennon when he was in Spain shooting a movie in the 60s, during Franco’s regime, and takes a young boy and a pregnant girl on his trip.
It’s a nice film, amiable and entertaining, with just enough Spanish culture/history to be enlightening but not obscure for people outside Spain, with a classic structure of feel-good movie that can be enjoyed all over the world… and it also talks about anglo-saxon culture as the epitome of freedom versus the dictatorship of Franco and prejudice of Spanish society those days, so it can be both uplifting and flattering.
But it doesn’t stand a chance to pass even the first batch. It doesn’t have enough emotional punch or impact, it’s not original in the slightest and it doesn’t linger enough for the voters to remember it when they’ve seen 50 other foreign films. It’s a fine film, it’s not hard to watch or difficult to grasp, but it’s not an excellent or unique movie.