Off the Carpet: Reindeer games

Boy was there a wealth of topics to write about this week. I could have dug in on an extremely crowded Best Actor race that already features 12 or 13 performances that have actually been seen (with a handful that could be real threats still to come). I could have done a typical roundup of awards prospects for films that dropped in Toronto over the weekend. I could have commented on the amount of quality we’ve already seen and how, so far, it’s looking like 2013 could be one of the great film years.
But then I saw this Vulture piece, and something I had been fending off as mere inside baseball bitching suddenly stuck in my craw. So let’s get this business out of the way at the top so we can enjoy the season.
Now, the problem with getting too bent out of shape over audacious, gun-jumping pieces like that is, really, who cares? It reads as an attention-grabbing reach, and no one is likely to take it as anything more than an attention-grabbing reach. But the stench of ownership on the race and predictions and whatnot has begun to reek far too much for my taste.
I typically scoff at notions thrown around by the hipper-than-thou set that people like me on this beat are just looking for “first” points. It’s not true of everyone and it’s simply not cred any of us here are really after, because we’ve established it. We set the stage here year after year and the track record speaks for itself. But it’s understandable for those wading into awards coverage waters to be eager to make their mark.
At Telluride, the outspoken annoyance with Oscar talk seemed to reach a fever pitch, and then, ironically, some of those same voices joined the chorus once they made it up to Toronto. “Sandra Bullock is pretty much a lock for one of the Best Actress slots,” one journalist Tweeted this weekend upon seeing “Gravity.” And then, within an hour: “I am sick to death about reading cumulative tweets about the Oscar race on the first Saturday of TIFF. Slow the f*ck down.” It’s breathtaking, really. But it’s also indicative of something else.
There is a spike in early Oscar discussion, yes. This year I submit that it has, in part, to do with the overwhelming quality of the work. “12 Years a Slave,” “Gravity,” “Captain Phillips” — these are great movies. Great movies are given to superlatives, and in certain corners of the mind, “Oscar” — as an idea, anyway — is meant to be a quality assessment. But the spike also seems to say something about a craving for relevance, a clamoring for a place in the conversation. Vulture calling the Oscar race over in September? Sure got a lot of hits. The amount of outlets — Collider, Rope of Silicon, etc. — that has begun lighting out for these destinations with awards barometers in tow? Sniffing out ad buys, no doubt. (And we, by the way, welcome the new voices to the discussion.)
This goes for mainstream outlets, too. Variety has been trying to figure out the online awards thing for a while after having frankly been on pace with, ahem, a pretty good (opinionated) blog and awards landing page six years ago. Last week it seemed someone high enough up the chain was pushing the newly appointed (old school) awards columnist to cook up something, anything, regarding the Oscars in the trade’s Venice coverage. The pressure is on to read as something at least approaching authority in some quarters. In others, as we see year after year, any pontification will do.
With that in mind, the hypocritical quote above reflects the sense that some feel as though only they are the gatekeepers of these kinds of assessments (assessments that, at the end of the day, do not equate to rocket science). I spoke with a friend and colleague well read in the space at Telluride who was bemoaning the amount of people calling “12 Years a Slave” an Oscar film, while he himself proclaimed “Prisoners” an “instant Oscar contender.” So I put the question to him: “Are you the only one who gets to call something an Oscar contender?” Rhetorical, but I think it landed.
So the voices are here to stay. The noise and the clutter will get louder. But it’s not ruining movies, and anyone who thinks it is must be stuck on facile reasoning. I submit what one Oscar-nominated filmmaker, whose work is well-loved in the cinephile set, said to me ahead of Telluride: “Awards don’t mean anything except that I get to keep making the movies I want to make.” Oscar buzz equals box office, and at the end of the day, if you want quality movies, you should want them to have Oscar buzz. It’s one of the only ways quality films meant for an adult audience can find that audience in this day and age, with brands and blockbusters weighing down advertising budgets.
Do we want Steve McQueen to keep making the movies he wants to make? Do we want Paul Greengrass to keep making the movies he wants to make? Do we want Alfonso Cuarón and David O. Russell and Bennett Miller and Jason Reitman and the Coen brothers, etc., to keep making the movies they want to make? I should hope so, lest they be stuck on a “Hunger Games” sequel or some other dubious franchise play.
But there’s nuance in this; it’s admittedly not all or nothing. Those of us who write about the awards circuit and channel our passion for movies into cheer-leading our favorites and analyzing the field have to know what the cumulative impact is, and not just the cumulative impact, but the impact of overt assertions. Through no fault of its own, Fox Searchlight — surely terrified that a Vulture piece with that headline on it is floating around in September — is the early Best Picture frontrunner with “12 Years a Slave.” But they might ask what Sony thought of that with “The Social Network,” or Paramount with “Up in the Air.” Two things happen when the media sets you up like that: you have farther to fall and you set non-festival press up with a “show me” attitude; potential backlash begins to fester as there’s a long way to go.
I’m not completely sure what my point is here. The Oscars, for all their faults, will always be an ideal. It’s good to have an ideal. It’s wrong to look at movies as product in a race to the finish but it’s good for films like “Short Term 12” and “Before Midnight” and “Mud” to be considered in terms of whether they might reach “the ideal.” The whole damn thing is a paradox. But you can put too much on it, and if your goal as a journalist is simply to be heard — if it’s about you, not the movies — then you’re getting in the way of art. Then you’re ruining movies.
With that off my chest, let’s see how the rest of the Toronto Film Festival plays out. There has been some exciting discussion of Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Naomie Harris, etc. Next week, I promise, we’ll be back to actually talking about the movies, not the noise around them. In the meantime, the Contenders section has been tweaked.
I like coverage of most film festivals, Sundance, Cannes, Berlin, Venice… I love to read about discoveries and disappointments. But when it comes to Toronto and Telluride, something happens with most film journalists. That five-months-from-now award show comes into play. Suddenly they spent coveted ink and time to write about mediocre films with ‘Oscar buzz’. ‘Movies’ like “My Week With Marilyn” or “Albert Nobbs”. Why? Not because they are great or even interesting, but just because they can use fancy words like “Best Actress Race”, “Lock” or “front runner”.
The same journalists in Cannes would spent that ink and time on a challenging and interesting film by filmmakers who try something different.
Maybe it’s not only the Oscars, maybe the fact that there are 500 films in Toronto, plays a factor as well. When one sees six films a day, it might be more pleasant to watch “Albert Nobbs” than “Cloud Atlas” or “Across the Universe” (two films that were mutual dismissed by Toronto critics), but as a guy who sees one or two films a week, and has to pay for them, it’s definitely not.
Few things could be less pleasant than watching Albert Nobbs! But seriously, I think this is pretty much on target.
All of the films mentioned here are thoroughly rubbish.
“Suddenly they spent coveted ink and time to write about mediocre films with ‘Oscar buzz.'”
So true. I wish just one site would focus on what should win Oscars rather than what will. Kris, maybe you could slip some wishful thinking titles into your predix? ;-)
Yep, TIFF is the switch … Everyone get your bullhorns! It’s now a race! Meanwhile, you know what? “Frances Ha,” The Act of Killing” and “Short Term 12” make for far more interesting conversation than “Rush” (perhaps the most vanilla thing I’ve seen in ages, the 70s details are great but there’s nothing to talk about … I like that there is a summer counter-programming going on with titles listed above, but outside of a Woody Allen why can’t they be part of the discussion? It’s like for awards projections the first six months is a pat on the head, now go back to the kids table, now it’s time to talk about Ron Howard and Walt Disney).
Thanks for this, Kris. Yes, some journos out of TIFF and the like are a little extreme in their insistence on bringing the Oscars into every conversation, but the anti-Oscar crowd is becoming just as deafening (and infinitely more reductive, which I find ironic). I’m glad you found solid ground in the middle, and as always, I’m looking forward to your coverage this season.
The intro to that Vulture article is so obnoxious that I’m going to have to start rooting for a BP win for Monuments Men.
so…there’s no way American Hustle doesn’t get any acting nods, is there? I’m saying this sight unseen, obviously, but The Fighter and Silver Linings each had 4 acting nominations, and four of the five main players in this one are returners.
I feel like Adams will get in but not sure how the puzzle pieces fit yet. And I hear great things about Renner.
A movie with 5 young, pretty, well-known, and talented leads with a prestige director, I really could see all five of them getting in. Also I guess I forgot DeNiro is in this too. Coming back to the topic of the article: I actually think this kind of exposure can only help 12 Years a Slave. It’s been my most anticipated film of 2013 since info started coming out about it, but it’s always had the feel of a film the academy could easily dismiss for whatever closed-minded reasons they can come up with. I’m really happy to see it being forced into the conversation this way, it will make it harder for the Academy to ignore the way they have ignored minority-driven films in the past.
Not that it dents your point in any way, but just to be That Guy, The Fighter got three acting nominations, not four.
If it wasn’t for the Oscars, very few people would know about A Separation. Very few people would know about Jennifer Lawrence. Kathryn Bigelow would not have been able to make Zero Dark Thirty. No one would have seen The Artist. Slumdog Millionaire would not have been a hit, The King’s Speech may not have been a hit (may not have found a distributor like TWC), etc, etc, etc.
I like reading articles about the awards race and I don’t think I’m ruining cinema. I’m equally -probably more- interested in whether the films are good. I enjoy watching the nominated movies and developing my own opinion about what I might have chosen. This is how many mainstream filmgoers feel about the Oscars, and why it’s still a helpful method of building an adult audience and introducing new talented and creative voices. Of course, all the readers and writers here already know this.
There are “journalists” out there who get outraged every year when their favorites don’t win best picture, as if receiving 8 nominations and winning 3 Oscars is somehow a grave, genocidal injustice to their preferred movie, which can ONLY be validated by winning the overwhelming approval of a few thousand industry insiders. Then there are the pseudo-cinephiles who incessantly bitch about a process that’s essentially a very good thing for movies. It’s a balance. And I think Kris manages to strike the right balance year after year.
Some of the movies you mentioned became hits prior to the nominations.
Of course. But awards speculation was driving much of the attention those films received. And these are only a few examples, and probably aren’t the best ones.
I’m pretty sure a lot of people would know about Jennifer Lawrence without the Oscars. There’s a certain franchise called The Hunger Games which is pretty well-famous.
Dude – most people accept that she wouldn’t have won the role in Hunger Games or X-Men had she not been nominated for Winter’s Bone, which is what brought her to Hollywood’s attention. That’s what I’m referring to.
For me, 12 Years a Slave looks like Brokeback Mountain in 2005. The Butler looks like Crash. And we will know who won the final prize. 12 Years a Slave seems to be an excellent movie. However, Academy is usually leaning toward movies which talk about issues but are easy to watch.
Heaven help us if this happens. But considering how crowded with quality this season is shaping up to be, it seems a long shot that a middlebrow August movie could take the prize.
The difference between The Butler and Crash, though, is that Crash actually had SOME critics behind it. Ebert named it the #1 film of the year, and I seem to remember it picking up at least a few critic prizes. Plus it was nominated at nearly every pre-Oscar awards show (or “precursor,” if you will). I just don’t see that happening for The Butler. I think if The Butler gets nominated for Best Picture, it’s going to be a Blind Side/Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close sort of nomination that just comes out of nowhere at the last minute and is clearly the result of a small faction of Academy voters who prefer more populist, old-fashioned crowd-pleasers. I seriously doubt The Butler will be a factor for the win.
Um, TR, didn’t Argo just win in a season crowded with quality?
Great piece Kris.
Agreed. It kills me to see so much to see “The race is over”-type comments. It destroys the fun in predicting, is often wrong, and seems to come from a place of wanting to be the authority on the subject. I wish people would stick to nomination predictions until the actual nominations were made.
Eh. The way I see it: whatever it takes for films like 12YAS and Gravity to get good word/buzz, the happier I am. 12 is the type of film that NEEDS all the buzz it can get; McQueen, Ejiofor, Fassbender are not mainstream names yet and should be. As for Gravity, Cuaron needs all the word/buzz he can get, too. Hes magnificent. So, all the “race is on” chat is absolutely fine by me; as it concerns films such as these 2.
ding ding ding, totally agree.
As the piece implies, I believe much of the excessive proclamation-making comes from an almost desperate wish to see the Academy reward work of real merit and relevance (e.g. 12 Years). Some may even imagine they can “make” it be so, by flooding the zeitgeist with think-pieces and backstory on their preferred candidate. As you point out, it will likely backfire, and we’ll be choking on spoonfuls of sugar when it’s said and done.
Like others here, I think this site keeps a more balanced perspective than most. When the “horse race” inevitably disappoints, everything we admire (or deplore) about these films will remain.
I think the main problem is that people are using the space they have to pronounce films as Oscar winners and Oscar locks with actual critical assessment of the film second. From what I’ve seen there are about 12 locks for best picture and eight locks for best actor. There’s a big difference between saying somebody gives an Oscar-worthy performance and writing 200 words on why they should win an Oscar over candidates people haven’t even seen and that if that there’s no way they can lose. That’s the stuff people are getting tired of, I think.
Kris, I love your piece. I notice often many of the films that premiere at the Toronto Film Festival are usually over-exaggerated with praise. For example , after the TIFF premiere, film bloggers were over-the-top singing the praises of Silver Linings Playbook and Jennifer Lawrence’s performance. Months later , I finally saw the film , and I found the film to be mediocre & not credible , and I felt Lawrence didn’t deserve an Oscar nomination . So, now I just take these praises with a grain of salt .
P.S. Thanks for calling out the lousy and forgettable The Hunger Games . I remember NY Times’ Manohla Dargis trashing the movie , and she referred to Jennifer Lawrence’s performance as ” disengaged ” . I concur .
Predicting the Oscars in sept is crazy, saying this person is a lock or that person is a lock is dumb yeah there are favorites to be nominated and to probably win but nothing is set in stone. I’ll make a couple of predictions 1.Brie Larson will get a best actress nom 2. Short term 12 will get a best pic nom
I saw that Vulture article and couldn’t believe they would call the race over this early. Now I see there is a Variety article suggesting there should be 20 Best Picture nominees with films like 42, Kill Your Darlings, and The Invisible Woman as dark horse contenders. I haven’t seen all of those movies so maybe they are deserving of a nod, but it seems like a stretch to say they have a chance at a Best Picture nod.
Roger Ebert wrote a piece about how Argo was going to win Best Picture around this same time last year and I don’t remember that getting under anyone’s skin. :shrug: