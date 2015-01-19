Off the Carpet: ‘Sniper’ aims for Oscar with box office dominance

The “Selma,” #OscarsSoWhite thing was like kerosene to a match this weekend, and frankly, the reductivism on both sides made it impossible to even have a real conversation about it. So let's let that breathe for a beat. I have no epiphanies about it and neither does anyone else endlessly gnawing on it. Let's talk about what's out there now.
“American Sniper” made a lot of money this weekend. Like, a whole lot. And that has some wondering aloud about its Oscar prospects. On one hand, no one who saw what the film did in limited release (and saw even earlier that Warner Bros. was taking advantage of the January dumping ground to leverage awards buzz for box office a la “Lone Survivor”) was surprised that it dominated. On the other hand, most estimates were significantly south of $90 mil.
Regardless, this film has been seen and chewed on for nearly two months as the studio had the screener ready to go very early (before the official Academy screening, even). This weekend was the rest of the country catching up to a movie already viewed and considered by AMPAS. Box office ignition isn't going to suddenly change people's minds about the best of the year.
I see sound editing and sound mixing wins, and I see potential for Bradley Cooper to give Michael Keaton a run for his money in Best Actor, but beyond that, don't forget the lessons of “American Hustle” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Those films came on strong in the final lap, landed multiple nominations (10 for the former), cleaned up at the box office and, ultimately, fell prey to the already established narratives. Meanwhile, there is some reported backlash within the Academy vis a vis “Sniper's” depiction of someone who “seems like he may be a sociopath,” to quote one member.
But…you never know. I'm not making any declarations. Just providing some context to consider. I think if this were the old Oscar timeline, with the Academy Awards deep into March, then something like “Sniper” shocking as a Best Picture winner could happen. If there was time to build that head of steam, mitigate any potential backlash, etc. But the season has been reduced on the back end the last several years, and by now, generally, everyone pretty much already knows what they're voting for.
I expect the Academy to spread things out this year. I'm betting on three Oscars each for “Birdman,” “Boyhood,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Imitation Game” (including Best Picture), and two for “American Sniper.” We don't have a crafts juggernaut like “Gravity” to sweep through the below the line categories and we certainly don't have an anointed victor to drag various other prizes along. So that makes the most sense to me.
I will say, though, that “Selma” is absolutely still in a position to win. There could be internal pushback if there is overwhelming pressure that they “must” vote for it, but I still believe the film needs to be seen by many and during phase two, that will change. Nothing about stats or recent history really figures, and leaning on that kind of information is folly. There's nothing keeping “Selma” from making history that requires pointing to lack of precedent.
For now, “Sniper” will continue to make bank. “Selma” will continue to be a political football. “Boyhood” and “The Imitation Game” will maintain an even keel. And the guilds will help show the way.
Speaking of which, keep your eye on Saturday night's Producers Guild Awards. That is the only group that uses the preferential balloting system that the Academy employs. In this era, I feel that whatever wins there, wins the Oscar (though this year the lack of “Selma” in the PGA nominations line-up means it's still a Best Picture wild card). The next night, the Screen Actors Guild dishes 'em out, which could be a good night for “Birdman,” but I'm not entirely sure. It'll all just feel like added shading after PGA, though.
The Contenders section has of course been updated with all the nominees and added commentary in each category. What are your predictions? Are you ready to commit?
I still think “Grand Budapest Hotel” is going to win at SAG.
Very well could. So could Imitation Game.
Also, is there a possibility that “Grand Budapest” can sweep the technicals, a la “Gravity”? A Wes Anderson film has never been nominated in categories like Production Design, Cinematography or Costume Design even though his films are fodder for that kind of craftsmanship. Now that they actually are nominated, is it possible that those elements are too obvious for the academy to ignore. I think Production Design is a solid bet, but Cinematography is one to watch, it’s much more the type of pretty looking film that wins that category than something gritty like “Birdman”.
I’m currently only betting on makeup and design fields, which makes the most sense, but I could see it snatch cinematography away. Editing would be a big surprise, I think.
Score seems quite possible, no? Between Desplat’s two nominated efforts, I would say it’s the more prominent and ornate.
It does but I feel like Imitation Game or Theory are more likely.
If Desplat splits himself, Johansson will be the beneficiary. But which Desplat film will have more support? Budapest will have widespread guild support, and Imitation Game needs to start winning things…anything…before I believe it wins anything but Screenplay.
Yeah, I don’t think editing will happen either.
I don’t think there’s anything to “splitting” when you’re a double nominee. They see the film on the ballot, not the name of the nominee.
The appeal could be similar though. Stylistic similarities. And people who know Desplat and would like to see him win. He has 8 nominations now, without a win.
The Budapest score is a triumph. Right after my first viewing of the film, I could hum the entire main theme – which is quite rare and which did not happen with Imitation Game or Theory. It is definitely very memorable.
I think it is one of the most easily recognizable of the nominees after Theory. A thing with Score is if it is very upfront and loudly mixed into the sound mix, it gets noticed a lot more and tends to win the prize. So Theory, even though it is scored for piano and a small ensemble, is mixed very prominently, so you notice it and hear it much more. So that’s why it has the advantage.
But I hope Desplat would win, I absolutely love his work on Budapest. It is arch, clever as well as poignant.
I’m thinking Budapest could get SAG, too. It may be a Wes Anderson movie but he has a lot of actors up there on the screen. I’m thinking Budapest is going to get Oscars for original screenplay, production design, makeup and hair, possibly costumes and score.
I don’t know if the Academy will go Budapest or Imitation Game but I hope the two nominations don’t hurt him. I don’t want Desplat to wind up being another Morricone, where they give him an honorary Oscar at the end of his career.
Would love to see GPH take SAG and Best Picture. And Birdman take 3 acting awards.
The Editing category is a complete and utter mystery to me, and I think it will be key. Any of the five could considerably win: Boyhood and Imitation Game as Best Pic bellweather, Sniper as a Bourne Ultimatum-esque accompaniment to the Sound categories, Grand Budapest as part of a Hugo-esque sweep of the techs
(CONTINUED) and I think Budapest could win as many as 5 if that happens: (Art Direction, Costume, Makeup, Score, and possibly even Cinematography); or Whiplash solely on merit.
You don’t think Budapest could win Original Screenplay? I think it has a much better shot at that than Cinematography or Editing.
Boyhood is definitely the frontrunner in the editing category.
“the reductivism on both sides made it impossible to even have a real conversation about it.”
This is exactly why I love reading articles at In Contention.
Isn’t this exactly the type of movie that wouldn’t do well with a preferential ballot system?
I suppose there’s a chance Cooper wins Best Actor but I think it’ll basically be like DiCaprio’s nomination last year. People will make the case that he can upset but then it ends up being Keaton anyway. He’s not nominated at any of the remaining precursors so aside from box office numbers and bored bloggers writing articles/tweets about it, the only time we’re going to know if Cooper has a shot at winning is when Cate Blanchett opens the envelope.
I don’t know if it’s that kind of movie or not, honestly. I don’t know if there’s a lot of middle ground with it. It seems like their would be, given critical assessment, but I think people in the industry either like it or they don’t.
I’d also love to see The Grand Budapest Hotel to win SAG. (As well as best pictures at the Oscars. Though, I’d be happy for Selma to win too.)
I could still see Boyhood sweeping. Or I could see a muddy mess. If DGA/PGA/SAG (and even BAFTA) show a split, then the race remains really interesting til the end. If it’s a muddy mess, and that’s a big IF…I could see Imitation Game, Boyhood, Birdman, Grand Budapest Hotel, Selma, and American Sniper ALL have an angle on the race as they all have their camps. Wouldn’t that be fascinating? That’s of course unlikely…though this year, it seems ‘possible.’ One can always hope for a dramatic finish. To reiterate, if no front-runner appears after the PGA/DGA/SAG…I think Selma has a good as chance as any…again, a big IF on that split.
Boyhood probably won’t win SAG. But it would remain the presumed frontrunner regardless, so SAG won’t be much of a bellwether. SAG’s primary function will be as a Waterloo for actors not named Michael Keaton. (If Eddie Redmayne wins SAG and BAFTA, we could have a race. Otherwise, all four acting categories feel locked up.)
Likewise, DGA is probably going to Richard Linklater. So that won’t change much either.
As Kris has said, the big one is PGA. That’s when we can test Boyhood against the preferential balloting system.
So if Boyhood wins DGA and PGA, and something else wins SAG, it’s not a muddy mess. All that really matters is PGA.
WWhy do I feel that voters will be “forced” to vote Selma best pic as a means to make amends for the perceived slight? There has been no outrage for the ignoring of Jolie’s Unbroken. It really does seem that the Oscars are nothing more than a popularity contest driven by politics. Maybe the Academy should reveal how they voted, thereby putting to bed, any resultant dissatisfaction with the outcome.
Its ashame to because I saw Sniper this weekend and as one who can’t stand Cooper, I felt he was very good as a conflicted individual under Eastwood’s quiet guidance. Having seen Cumberbatch in Imit. Game in November, I appreciated his portrayal and learned something about the father of modern computing.
Ironically I believe the unnecessary criticism being leveled against Sniper reminds me of a film seen last Fall which fell by the wayside- lack of promotional heft by Focus -Kill the Messenger. And isn’t that has transpired here- killing the messenger rather than the politics of the message?
“There has been no outrage for the ignoring of Jolie’s Unbroken.”
You may have noticed a very slight difference in the critical receptions for Selma and Unbroken.
Loving the mystery.
Boyhood sure looks good for Director and Supp. Actress. Its certainly in the lead for Picture, but. I dunno.
And with Editing, BAFTA didnt even nom Boyhood (while Birdman missed out, here). Seems like a very Sniper-ish type of win there, a la Bourne Ultimatum or Dragon Tattoo.
Birdman seemed like such a winner to me, in general. But the closer The Academy Awards come, I feel less and less sure. Maybe its the miss with Editing. Maybe its because GBH seems stronger than expected?
I mean look, GBH could easily take Screenplay and the SAG Ensemble, two awards that I thought Birdman had LOCKED up weeks ago.
Yeah, GBH gives me lotttttts of pause because it COULD win things like SAG Ensemble, Writing, Production Design, Costumes, Make-Up. Mayyybe Score. Mayyybe Editing. Mayyyyybe Cinematography. Um, thats an awful lot. Plus, it seems like the type of movie that, if its not getting a majority of #1s, could be getting a slew of #2s.
American Sniper, I feel, will be lucky to grab the Sounds. But yeah, Editing is still up for grabs for it. Bradley Cooper? Still feels like hes in 4th right now. A close 4th, but 4th.
The Imitation Game. I usually trust Kris’ instincts. So I’m VERY intrigued by the PGA and SAG Ensemble coming up; not to mention BAFTA. And yet, it seems like Theory of Everything has the one-up on it there.
Loving the uncertainties!!!!!!
You are so often right, Kris. I’m hoping you’re wrong about Imitation Game winning Best Picture.
I firmly believe that Kris will have revised that prediction by Oscar night, though I couldn’t say in which direction.
We’ll know Saturday!
I like that Kris keeps saying Imitation Game for Best Picture though I don’t see it happening. I wouldn’t mind though it would infuriate those who call it Oscar bait.
I’m predicting Grand Budapest to win the most Oscars : cinematography, original screenplay, production design, costume and hair/makeup.
Yeah, there’s zero chance of the Imitation Game winning Best Picture. Show me one person that puts that film as #1 on the list? There’s no passion for it, and a lot more people that despise the film that really enjoy it. This is not The King’s Speech, as much as it wishes to be. It also has won nothing so far (while in TKS at least Firth was sweeping the awards) and it’s main opponents are not divisive. It also suffers from competition from The Theory of Everything, which has the same appeal to the same people.
American Sniper is also too divisive, I think.
Boyhood meanwhile it’s a film that both have many people that love it and has very few haters. At this point I think people saying that it won’t win are either trying not to jinx it or trying to pretend there’s still a race for Best Picture when there’s not.
“Yeah, there’s zero chance of the Imitation Game winning Best Picture. Show me one person that puts that film as #1 on the list?”
Due respect, no one who talks to Academy members would take this position. Believe what you want, though.
“At this point I think people saying that it won’t win are either trying not to jinx it or trying to pretend there’s still a race for Best Picture when there’s not.”
No, just reporting. Enjoy the sidelines.
Yeah, if nobody was putting the film at #1 on their list, it wouldn’t be nominated in the first place.
Who despises The Imitation Game? I haven’t heard much venom against the movie.
I think the SAG Ensemble award will only be telling if it goes to The Imitation Game, Boyhood, or–least likely of all–The Theory of Everything. Birdman and Grand Budapest Hotel seem like the kind of movies destined to win that award regardless of their Best Picture chances. It certainly would be a feather in the cap for either of the latter two films, but if, say, Boyhood wins the SAG Ensemble award, then I think that will really show that it’s even stronger than a lot of people think it is (which is saying a lot considering a lot of people think it’s the frontrunner).
I agree, though, that the PGA will pretty much determine the frontrunner this year. As I just pointed out, SAG won’t necessarily indicate much, and with the DGA, Boyhood is absolutely the type of movie that could win Best Director without winning Best Picture, so there’s that.
I’m currently predicting Grand Budapest Hotel to win the most Oscars this year, which is something that never even occurred to me as a possibility when I saw it last March (I mean that in a good way; I’m very pleasantly surprised). I have it down for Original Screenplay (although I’m aware Birdman could very easily get that), Costume Design, Production Design, and Makeup/Hair. Then I have Boyhood and American Sniper with 3 each (Picture, Director, and Supporting Actress for Boyhood; Editing, Sound Mixing, and Sound Editing for Sniper).
I agree with most of this. Grand Budapest and Birdman do feel like films perfect for the ensemble win regardless of what happens with Oscar.
If the predictions in your third paragraph came true, I’d be elated.
Funnily enough I bet people criticising American Sniper as glorifying a killer were also the same people that love Wolf of Wall Street which glorified a criminal. It is disturbing that so many people that are criticising AS haven’t actually seen it.
Kris,
When were PGA ballots due? Could SNIPER’s impressive box office tally this weekend have any effect on the PGAs, or were ballots already turned in?
Polls closed Saturday, though I imagine votes were mostly in by then.
I just get so disheartened at the thought of “The Imitation Game” winning Best Picture. Even “The King’s Speech” isn’t as milquetoast. I’m totally bracing for it’s win, but I would count it as the worst Best Picture winner since “Crash.” It’s not a bad film, it just doesn’t deserve the prestige it has been bestowed.
This whole Oscar season has gotten so depressing and ugly. I feel like it has been hijacked by all the red state v. blue state crap that seems to dominate everything now. Thanks again for keeping things clear headed here.
If Bradley Cooper does win Best Actor, wouldn’t he be the first acting Oscar winner in modern times (i.e. Since the birth of widespread precursors) to do so without a single precursor nomination? Everyone always points to Marcie Gay Harden for an example of a left-field Oscar nominee-cum-winner, but she also had the NYFC. Heck, even Paul Lukas won both the Globe and NYFC when he beat Bogie for the Oscar in 1943.
For me, that is enough to keep Cooper out of the running for the win, although stranger things have happened. Still holding out for Keaton.