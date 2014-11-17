Off the Carpet: Where we stand after AFI Fest and self-proclaimed ‘official’ launches

A lot has happened to further set the stage for this year's Oscar race in the last week and a half. AFI Fest ultimately landed four major world premieres – “A Most Violent Year,” “The Gambler,” “Selma” and “American Sniper.” Film Independent at LACMA added “Big Eyes” to the equation. “Unbroken” premiered in Sydney just hours ago as a show of appreciation (the film was largely shot in Australia) while screening to some press stateside (the big coming out will be Thanksgiving weekend). And the awards shows themselves have already started, namely the Governors Awards and the summarily dismissed Hollywood Film Awards. I suppose it's time to see where we stand…
Christopher Nolan's “Interstellar” played to a disinterested Academy audience the weekend of release and didn't become the box office story it was expected to be (it will be just fine on that score, though – perspective). Also, people across the country can't even hear the thing. It's not a provocative statement to say the film did not get off to the right start and may well be out of the race entirely at this point. So if anyone was breathing a heavy sigh of relief when Ava DuVernay's “Selma” played through the roof last week, it was Paramount. Frankly, they now have a film that could win it all.
(“The Gambler,” also from Paramount, arrived with mixed-to-positive reaction but most conclude it won't be going far in the race. And that's fine.)
Warner Bros. also came into AFI Fest hoping for something to work with in “American Sniper,” as it has become increasingly clear ever since a New York Film Festival debut that “Inherent Vice” might not be the Academy's cup of tea. Eastwood's film is considered by many to be his best in a while, though that might be more indicative of opinion on his latter day work than it is a testament to this particular film's virtues. Regardless, it absolutely has some of the DNA of what can appeal this time of year. But Bradley Cooper (who is quite good in a low key way) won't be penetrating the brutal Best Actor sprint, particularly with David Oyelowo landing with a boom in “Selma,” and it might be difficult to find a lot of passion for the film overall. Then again, it might not. A very low number of nominations with a Best Picture cherry on top could pan out. Or it could pick up the same two sound nominations “Lone Survivor” did. Whatever happens, the strategy of using the awards conversation to drive interest as it heads into wide release in January and plays like gangbusters to middle America will absolutely work…just like it did with “Lone Survivor.”
J.C. Chandor's “All is Lost” follow-up “A Most Violent Year” was the pleasant surprise for many. Particularly notable – in the wake of a PR dust-up concerning how and when she could promote the film – was Jessica Chastain. The actress' Lady Macbeth presence is fantastic in the film even if she doesn't get as many opportunities to show off in the second half. Best Supporting Actress is a flimsy category, but even if it were strong, I think she would make a serious case for inclusion. And Oscar Isaac is phenomenal, but one has to wonder if, like last year, the subtle brilliance is too low on the radar for viewers to really take notice. But watch out for some potential love for Bradford Young, who also shot “Selma” and whose painterly frames are jaw-dropping throughout.
Then there was “Big Eyes.” I'm told the film was originally part of AFI programming, but at some point that changed and the LACMA premiere was scheduled (opposite AFI's closing night presentation of “Foxcatcher”). It played really well to an audience of museum members, but Amy Adams wasn't really presented with the opportunity I was expecting and Christoph Waltz grabs a lot of attention in a slimy, showy role. He probably has a better shot at sliding into the Best Supporting Actor discussion than she does in the bereft Best Actress race, to be perfectly honest. Another surprising twist in this year's race.
Just as an aside, I also popped up to Santa Barbara to see “Birdman” with the local cinema society last weekend. It played well and Michael Keaton was surrounded by admirers at a post-screening soiree (which included some 30 or 40 Academy members). He really seems to be putting one foot in front of the other in this race and, for a film that so speaks to actors, is emerging as the Best Actor frontrunner. He could well be the only American nominated in a sea of Brits, which is interesting, too. (Though I think Steve Carell will make the cut.) That was my fourth look at the film. Have I mentioned how much I LURVE it?
There a couple of doors left to be opened. “Unbroken” is stirring some mixed reaction. It has for some weeks now, really, but so did “Selma.” And “Interstellar” was stacking up to look like a threat to win all the gold before it screened widely. So naturally, I'm in wait-and-see mode; this season has been funny like that. Angelina Jolie's film has been the on-paper thoroughbred for so long that it sort of seems like it's time for that aura to disappear. More often than not, the sight-unseen luster goes away for movies like this. But Jack O'Connell has started making the rounds, attending the Governors Awards, showing up at the Hollywood Film Awards to accept a bauble from Jolie, etc. We'll see.
We'll also see about “Into the Woods,” which will screen in earnest beginning this weekend. Is Rob Marshall back with a musical that can do some damage? (I've heard that.) Or is it barely a few degrees away from “Nine” and something that will mostly figure into craft races? (I've heard that, too.) Again, we'll see.
So that more or less covers it for now. The Contenders section has been updated with this and that. Some glacial shifting and sliding but nothing has left a crater yet. Curious season, this.
Curious thoughts on Waltz and Adams in Big Eyes. Haven’t seen it, so you should know, but the reviews seem very mixed on Waltz. Many seem to outright hate him in this. Adams, meanwhile looks to be receiving pretty close to unanimous praise. Far less divisive than her work in American Hustle last year, at least at this early stage. Also, she just landed a glowing Vouge cover story where they praise her Big Eyes performance while trashing Waltz’s. Amy and her team are very good at this awards game. You might be underestimating her.
I think what will be the most devastating occurrence for me, personally, this awards season, is the disinterest in Interstellar (if it pans out… and it looks like it will).
I finally caught it over the weekend in IMAX. And aside from a few moments, I didn’t notice a problem with the sound. If I didn’t catch something, it was more in how the actor delivered the lines than it was poor sound quality. For the big moments, the sound was just the right amount of oomph.
I was impressed top to bottom with the work done here, and while it was a bit thematically messy – as a whole, I really think Nolan created something worth celebrating. Instead, it will have an aura of disappointment – despite the great worldwide box office.
I guess when we got a few whiffs of “masterpiece” and “the race is over….” a few weeks ago, it really stoked my excitement for the film, and so some of the negative critical reaction has tended to sting. I still hope it sneaks into Best Picture, and some of the tech categories… but I’m now thinking 4-5 nominations, tops.
I think at this point Jessica Chastain has reached a level of praise for her work this year that seems almost surreal. She was absolutely phenomenal in “The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby” and was acknowledged for her raw portrayal of a deeply flawed character, she stole the whole show in “Interstellar” (and pretty much every review was raving about her) and she is clearly groundbreaking in both “Miss Julie” and “A most violent year”, both of which (especially the latter) earned her the amount of praise that a talent as immense as hers truly deserves. From the bottom of my heart, as a cinema lover and a fan of her incredible work over the last few years, wish she earns a nomination this year for any of the aforementioned films (and it’s clear that she has the biggest possiblity with J.C. Chandor’s film, which I can’t wait to watch). Plus, since it wasn’t even mentioned in the otherwise really great post, “Two Days, One Night”, the latest Dardennes Brothers masterpiece is one of the most important films of the year and the brilliant Marion Cotillard should receive endless praise for her work there, as well as a second Oscar win in the Best Actress category. I know, it’s more than tough to sell a foreign-language film of social realism at the Oscars, but dammit, it’s a shame if she’s snubbed again, especially for a performance that deserves to be put among the 10 greatest performances ever put on screen. Really curious about Tim Burton’s “Big Eyes”. It seems that Amy Adams isn’t the kind of a lock some critics thought she was prior to watching the film. She’s always brilliant though and since The Weinstein Company is behind the film, she may grab a nomination again.
The reviews out of TIFF for Miss Julie were actually quite mixed, to put it nicely…for the film itself and for Chastain’s performance. I’m not even sure the film has a U.S. distributor as we speak.
She’s terrific in Eleanor Rigby and she’s passable in Interstellar (although I wasn’t really crazy for anyone’s performance). I really like her and she seems like a lovely person but I don’t understand the Second Coming of Christ praise she receives.
Keaton will probably also be the only Best Actor nominee that’s playing a fictional character and not a real person in a biopic. If the other four nominees aren’t made up exclusively of biopic performances, it’ll mean a surprise nominee snuck in.
Now that Big Eyes has screened, it looks like Julianne Moore might be the first foregone conclusion. I can’t see them giving Reese a second Oscar when Moore is sitting there and Felicity Jones and Rosamund Pike look like quality nominees who aren’t threats to win.
I doubt whoever ends up with the fifth spot will be a threat to win.
Moore has the Kate Winlset, “Can you believe she’s never won?” narrative and she’s well-liked in the industry and she’s playing someone with a disease. Greg was right when he called it a while back.
Moore is a lock, Keaton and Simmons look like strong possibilities and Arquette is a slight favorite (Chastain could be a real threat if she’s nominated for either AMVY or Interstellar, because AMPAS members will consider her overdue)
I agree about Arquette and Chastain. But people may be underestimating Meryl in an extremely meaty role, too. Theres also Knightley who seems to be a bit of a red carpet darling lately and has Harvey.
Fourth Oscar??
Well, it certainly sounds like a tall order. True. But the role is fairly large and pretty iconic. Meryl looks great. She sounds great in various audio clips out there (and she has 2 apparently knock-out songs). The movie will make $$. And, well, its Meryl, haha.
Im still figuring on Arquette. But it doesnt seem like a “for sure” yet, to me.
Chastain could have a 4-great-roles-this-year!!! Narrative. But I just think Meryl, if nommed, has a decent shot for the win with AMPAS (perhaps, a la Zeta-Jones, Hudson, Hathaway).
I was also wondering, Kris. Whatdo you makeof Edward Norton’s chances over Simmons??
-Norton is great in the role.
-He may win and/or be nommed for quite a few awards.
-He’s in a major film in this race. Whiplash is great (realllly enjoyedit), but Birdman has a bit more acclaim; more potential for Major noms.
-He can be viewed as being overdue (couple of close losses many years ago).
-Box office for Whiplash has been pretty abysmal.
-Perhaps voters will go for the “fun” role that Norton has rather than the fairly unredeemable bad guy role that Simmons has.
I still think Simmons is in front. But I wouldnt be surprised at all if Norton comes on strong. What do you think? :)
It’s certainly between the two. SPC should be more aggressive than they tend to be, I feel. I could easily see Norton leapfrog Simmons.
Gotcha. Thanks :)
Why is Gone Girl no longer in the conversation? It’s received very good reviews, is a big hit and is still being talked about in public. Is it simply because some Academy members were turned-off by the content? Wasn’t that the same thing that happened to The Wolf of Wall Street last year?
Also, part of the reason that there are now potentially 10 Best Picture spots was so more populist films could make the cut, yet once again, none of them are included in the conversation.
Films like The Lego Movie, Captain America, How to Train Your Dragon 2, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and Guardians of the Galaxy were some of the most acclaimed movies of the year, but again are being relegated to the side for films like The Theory of Everything and The Imitation Game which are liked but hardly with the same fervor as those “lesser” genre movies. What’s the point of the expanded field then?
It would be a shame if films like Captain America 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy were Best Picture nominees.
But to your point, the expanded field has overstayed its welcome in my opinion. I long for the days of five.
I’m baffled why movies such as guardians and captain America would somehow be shameful– they are well done movies and it is terrible that you think that way. Not saying it will happen but there was a time when crowd pleasing box office hits were nominated for best picture or even performances such as sigourney weaver in aliens– something that would just be unheard of today.
I know I’m probably being unfair since I haven’t seen her film, but I will be more than happy if Amy Adams sits this year out. She’s been a perennial nominee this decade and it would be great if the spot usually reserved for her would go to someone like Jenny Slate, Marion Cotillard, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Blunt, etc., etc…
In all reality though the Academy is obsessed with her and she has Harvey behind her, so it’s very likely she’ll be in the top 5 even if reviews for the film are mixed.
I know Marion is supposedly great and Im sure Shailene Woodley has a campaign going strong.
But I still think its down to Adams and Swank for the 5th.
Swank is excellent in The Homesman and she seems to be everywhere.
Maybe Blunt? But I wasnt bowled over by her clips in Into the Woods. Am I forgetting anyone else who has a viable shot at a nom?
Yeah, I’d say Blunt, Adams, and Swank are fighting for that fifth spot. Cotillard’s film is very small (and in French), so I doubt she’ll be able to make a case unless she starts winning some critics awards (which is possible).
I’m curious to see how Gugu Mbatha-Raw could factor in, if she somehow gets a Globe and/or BAFTA nod. She’s everywhere this year.
So Selma is going to win Best Picture. Who would have thought.
I think the winner will be Boyhood.