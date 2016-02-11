OK Go defies gravity in fun ‘Upside Down & Inside Out’ video

Leave it to OK Go – the band that first hit it big thanks to a video where they did elaborate choreography on a bunch of treadmills – to find a whole new form of movement for their latest video.

The opening of the new video for “Upside Down & Inside” begins with this message:

What you are about to see is real.

We shot this in zero gravity,

in an actual plan, in the sky.

There are no wires or green screen.

After that, in what looks like a single take, the four guys in the band, plus two helpful flight attendants (or, more likely, acrobats in flight attendant costumes), fly through the air, do zero-G flips and spins, and explore what happens when you open a paintball in an environment with no gravity.

Enjoy.