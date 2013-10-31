Old people reading Rob Delaney tweets is the greatest thing

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The delightful comedian and Twitter sensation (TM) Rob Delaney was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night in anticipation of his new book, “Mother. Wife. Sister. Human. Warrior. Falcon. Yardstick. Turban. Cabbage.” (Sorry if he stole the title you were going to give your own book.) And the “Kimmel” folks decided to bring some of Rob’s always weird and sometimes filthy tweets to the streets.

Specifically, the streets where old people hang out. Senior citizens talking about frontbutts? Best thing you’ll see today.

