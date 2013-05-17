Olga Kurylenko and Bill Smitrovich join Pierce Brosnan’s ‘November Man’

Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan is getting ready to start filming his next movie, “November Man.” Directed by Roger Donaldson (“The Bank Job”), the film also stars Olga Kurylenko (“Oblivion”), Luke Bracey (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) and Bill Smitrovich (“Iron Man,” “Nero Wolfe”).

The new movie is scheduled to start shooting this coming Monday, May 20th. Described as an “espionage action-thriller,” it has a script from Michael Finch (“Predators”) and Karl Gajdusek (“Oblivion”) and is based on the seventh book of Bill Granger’s November Man 13-part series. The official synopsis is as follows:

NOVEMBER MAN tells the story of an ex-CIA operative (Brosnan) who finds himself pitted against his former pupil (Bracey) in a race to find a woman hiding from her past (Kurylenko) who holds the key to an international conspiracy.

Brosnan is returning to the spy game here, but has, notably, played spies beyond James Bond before. The actor appeared in the 2001 adaptation of John le Carre’s “Tailor of Panama,” a film which introduced Daniel Radcliffe to the big screen.

The “November Man” distribution rights have not yet been picked up.