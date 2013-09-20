Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK’ to be re-released on 50th anniversary of Kennedy assassination

Oliver Stone’s “JFK” is a masterpiece. I say that unequivocally. It’s masterful filmmaking of a degree few could ever hope to reach, but it’s been consistently plagued and overshadowed by the whiff of conspiracy fatigue ever since its 1991 release.
This has always been strange to me. Nothing presented in the film is all that far-fetched, and depending on your opinion of Dallas journalist Jim Marrs, it was all perfectly well-reported before Stone and screenwriter Zachary Sklar came along. Meanwhile, there has been a curiously strong push lately, it seems, to ensure once-and-for-all acceptance of the lone gunman theory, which, I’m sorry, if you’ve ever stood in the book depository and seen that vantage point (relative, as the actual window itself is blocked off), then you know the shot was pretty tough to pull off. And “back and to the left” seems pretty significant to me.
I had a 45-minute conversation with Bill Paxton about all of this once upon a time. It’s one of the weirdest conversations I’ve ever had in this business. He was, at the time, planning a mini-series with Tom Hanks built around Vincent Bugliosi’s “Reclaiming History,” which, even as someone who scoffs at the lone gunman thing, I would have loved to see.
Anyway, this all relates to one bit of news: Stone recently announced that “JFK” would be re-released in theaters by Warner Bros. in New York, Los Angeles and Washington, DC on Nov. 6 in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. And lest you think this is just for the big cities, it’ll hit 250 more theaters on Nov. 11. Just in time for my birthday!
All of this has made the op-ed pages ripe for the taking, so Cory Franklin took to the Chicago Tribune for a bunch of empty bullet points on Sept. 6. Stone and Sklar struck back earlier this week, with the director also taking to Twitter to be perfectly clear: “The editorial was by the typical kind of moron who writes these type of things ridiculing complexity, but failing to cite any evidence.”
Fightin’ words. Though Stone is certainly used to it all by now.
I just think it’s fascinating how this film riles people so. I’m reminded of a college professor who erroneously said the film “inserted frames into the Zapruder film.” Of course, it didn’t, though it did feature editing and cinematography and sound in some sequences that might have made you think that’s what you saw. (Speaking of which, Telluride Film Festival Guest Director Don DeLillo was on hand at the recently wrapped 40th anniversary fest to analyze the Abraham Zapruder’s footage to mark the anniversary.)
That’s why “JFK” is so masterful. It is the most expertly manipulative piece of filmmaking I think I’ve ever seen. And that’s not to say “manipulative” as in disingenuous, it just knows exactly the reaction it wants and exactly how to achieve it. Pietro Scalia and Joe Hutshing’s assemblage of the film in the editing room is, to me, the best film editing the form has ever seen. So yeah, I’ll be at this re-release with bells on.
“JFK” picked up eight Oscar nominations back in 1992, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, all of which it should have won, in addition to Best Original Score, Best Sound and Best Supporting Actor (Tommy Lee Jones). It won two Oscars, for film editing and cinematography, and probably should have been recognized for production design and, yeah, Kevin Costner’s leading performance (which is a bit unsung, I feel). So, if you’re a fan like me, mark your calendars.
(By the way, I recommend The Dallas Morning News’ year-long study JFK50 for those interested.)
“JFK” makes its way back to theaters on Nov. 6.
I’m not as big on the film as you are, but I do agree that the editing is phenomenal, and while I’m not sure I’d say it’s THE best editing ever, it’s definitely up there. One thing that I must say in regards to which awards it should have been nominated for: it still irks me that Gary Oldman wasn’t nominated for his performance as Lee Harvey Oswald. As good as Tommy Lee Jones was, to me, Oldman was easily best in show. To extend it a bit further, it actually irks me that Oldman doesn’t have at least 4 nominations under his belt by now.
1986 Best Actor- Sid & Nancy
1991 Best Supporting Actor- JFK
2000 Best Supporting Actor- The Contender
2011 Best Actor- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
this is what history should look like. nominations wise.
(87) Actor, Prick Up Your Ears
(90) Sup Actor, State Of Grace
(92) Actor, Bram Stoker’s Dracula
(93) Sup Actor, True Romance
You’re right, the film is rife with stellar performances…Oldman and Jones were great, but personally, I think Joe Pesci was best in show!
I personally never understood Jones’ nomination. Oldman was the one who really stood out for me.
/3RT: as good as he is in those films, I don’t think the academy was ever going to nominate Drexl Spivey, especially with the limited screentime.
Not a fan of his work in The Contender. Or the movie in general, to be honest. Won’t argue with Bridges’s nomination though.
Truly Great movie. I remember seeing this when I was young knowing even then that it was masterfully made.
Meanwhile, to commemorate the actual 50th anniversary of JFK’s assassination, we can all watch the Hunger Games sequel.
Anyone who believes the lone gunman theory either doesn’t know basic physics or will believe whatever the government tells them. It’s really that simple. There is no logical explanation for the “magic bullet.”
Do we yet know if it will be the theatrical release or Stone’s director’s cut?
I would say probably the director’s cut. I imagine they would just use the DCP that yielded the blu-ray, but I’m just guessing.
HUGE fan of this film and glad to hear it’s being re-released.
And we’re both Scorpios, Kristopher! (Nov. 8th)
John . F. Kennedy’s assassination happened 50 years ago and a majority of Americans do not believe The Warren Commission Report. After 50 years of denials, free the files.
“Sunny Day in Dallas” – Gerry Segal?
Justice Warren was the biggest liar in American history.
Well the ‘back and to the left comment’ could be clearly left out as the editor obviously has no knowledge of ballistics or human anatomy.
That actually seems to be your issue. It’s plainly a front shot. How do you even dispute that? Make me privy to your alien breed of ballistics, please.
It doesn’t take alien ballistics to show that the shot came from the back, just the normal kind. Exit wounds generate more force than entrance wounds. This video illustrates it perfectly, and with high-speed cameras: [www.youtube.com]
Then why wouldn’t it have been back and to the right? Fishy.
If you read Bugliosi’s book (which I’m currently doing), he explains it pretty well.